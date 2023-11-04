Television Perfection: 24 Flawless TV Shows That Are Perfect From Start To Finish

It's always an incredible feeling when you finish the series finale of an amazing TV show. Someone on a popular online forum asked for recommendations for TV series that are flawless from start to finish. TV lovers responded with their all-time favorites.

1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

When a chemistry teacher struggling to make ends meet for his family learns he's dying of terminal cancer, he has no money to pay for his treatment. To support his family, he uses his chemistry skills to start an illicit meth lab with a former student. But the stress of his new secret job begins to take a toll.

2. The Wire (2002-2008)

The Wire is a crime drama about all the players in Baltimore's drug scene during the 1980s. The show provides an honest and complex portrayal of corruption in the police force and the lives of drug lords and drug users.

3. Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

An ingenious computer programmer works secretly as a vigilante hacker to take down greedy corporations from the inside out. But when his criminal bosses ask him to hack into the system at his day job, he must make a difficult choice.

4. Dark (2017-2020)

This mysterious German sci-fi series follows the investigation to find two missing children from a small town. As the police and the children's loved ones search for answers, they uncover disturbing secrets about the town's history that put everyone in danger.

5. Succession (2018-2023)

HBO's popular satirical comedy-drama series Succession is about the fraught dynamics of one of the world's wealthiest and most influential families.

As the CEO of a massive media conglomerate's health begins to fail, he refuses to assign one of his four children as the heir of the family business. His four children squabble over the position, manipulating each other and their father to get into his good graces.

6. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

Better Call Saul is primarily a prequel to Breaking Bad. It focuses on the lawyer who protects Walter White six years before he begins his criminal enterprise. At the time of the show, the lawyer has yet to make a name for himself, but won't stop at anything to protect underdogs in the criminal justice system.

7. The Good Place (2016-2020)

This fantastical dramatic sitcom follows Eleanor Shellstrop as she wakes up in the afterlife after dying in a tragic shopping cart accident. As she's guided around the Good Place, she realizes there must have been a mistake. She isn't a humanitarian but an “Arizona trash bag” of a person. Can she stay undercover and escape being sent to the Bad Place?