Top-Tier TV: 20 Shows That Achieved Perfection in Every Season

If you're searching for TV shows to binge that are perfect from front to back, you're not alone. A TV fan in a popular online forum asked, “What show never had a ‘meh' season?” Here are the top responses, in no particular order.

1. Freaks and Geeks (1998)

From beginning to end, Freaks and Geeks is one of those shows you wish never ended. Plus, the show itself only has one season with a couple of bonus episodes, and all we want is more!

2. That '70s Show (1998 – 2006)

That '70s Show was the sitcom of the '90s, ironically, and now it has its own spinoff on Netflix set in the '90s! Whatever you think of the last season, the show itself is full of laughs and amazing episodes that transcended into the current rotation of streamable shows.

3. Gravity Falls (2012 – 2016)

Equal parts mysterious and hilarious, Gravity Falls follows twin siblings Dipper and Mabel Pines as they uncover their town's supernatural secrets.

4. Malcolm in The Middle (2000 – 2006)

This chaotic and hilarious sitcom follows the (mis)adventures of the gifted but perpetually overlooked Malcolm and his dysfunctional family. Rewatching it always feels like heading right back into your childhood.

6. The Sopranos (1999 – 2007)

The Sopranos follows Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he tries to balance the chaos of being a mafia leader in New Jersey and working through his issues in therapy.

7. BoJack Horseman (2014 – 2020)

This darkly hilarious animated series follows washed-up sitcom star BoJack Horseman as he navigates life, relationships, and existential crises in Hollywood. The show is known for exploring deep subjects and its really creative episodes.

8. The Amazing World of Gumball (2011 – 2019)

While it might be a children's show, a lot of people loved The Amazing World of Gumball and praised the show for its thoughtful plots and fun episodes. A lot of families loved watching the show together and still watch reruns often.

9. Scrubs (2001 – 2010)

There are a lot of shows about working in a hospital, but Scrubs always had so much fun with it. Every episode is going to make you laugh and fall in love with the characters even more.

10. Justified (2010 – 2015)

There's something about watching Timothy Olyphant serve justice that makes us want to watch Justified over and over. Some of the episodes were written with a lot of the cast's suggestions, which created such a great show.

11. Ted Lasso (2020 – 2023)

There is a reason everyone you know is talking about Ted Lasso and it's because it's a fun, kind show that is genuinely a positive watch from beginning to end. The show only ran for three seasons and they were three wonderful seasons for sure.

12. Monk (2002 – 2009)

Monk taught a lot of us about OCD, all while giving us a great comedy and crime show. You want nothing more than to have Adrian Monk live his best life.

13. Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019)

Despite how you feel about the ending of the show, there's no denying that Game of Thrones is truly a great show. Every episode felt like you were watching a well-made movie each week. GOT is truly a cultural icon.

14. Community (2009 – 2015)

Community was a great show that got down to what it was like to be an outsider and to finally find your group of people, even when you don't believe you will.

15. Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013)

When Breaking Bad came out, it felt like everyone was watching it and talking about it. Until the very end, the show was fantastic and it's one of the best shows ever on TV.

16. Bluey (2018 – )

Bluey is often talked about as being one of the best children's shows ever because it deals with a lot of heavy topics, for both children and parents. Characters often deal with real-life issues in the show, and so many families find it comforting to watch.

17. Better Call Saul (2015 – 2022)

When it comes to successful spinoffs, Better Call Saul really nailed it. It had big shoes to fill when Breaking Bad ended, but the show did such a great job and fans are still obsessed with it.

18. Derry Girls (2018 – 2022)

Set during the Troubles in Ireland in the 1990s, Derry Girls was a brilliant mix of what it's like to be a teenage girl in the midst of a national crisis, but with a lot of humor. Plus, people can't get enough of those Derry accents.

19. The Good Place (2016 – 2020)

When you ask people about The Good Place, they'll be hesitant to tell you anything past the first season, and that's for a good reason. The show is witty, creative, and heartfelt all the way through.

20. Fleabag (2016 – 2019)

Only running for two seasons, Fleabag was a dose of comedy and realistic events that so many of us needed. The show is so perfect because Fleabag herself isn't perfect and we can feel her struggles and pain throughout the seasons.

