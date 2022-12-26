10 Great TV Shows Utterly Ruined Because They Stayed Too Long

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending. After being surveyed, the internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10. The Simpsons (1989 – Current)

“The Simpsons,” one exclaimed. “It's been terrible twice as long as it was good!” “Matt Groening should have canceled the show the same year Futurama started. Instead, Futurama would be a suitable replacement for The Simpsons during the 2000s. At the same time, The Simpsons would go down in history as a near-perfect animated series.”

9. The Flash (2014 – 2023)

“I think The Flash got much better once they went more of the “graphic novel” route instead of the villain-a-week thing,” shared one. “Where they lost me was after Barry had this great moment getting over his mom's death, and then the next episode, he's running back in time to stop her death.”

8. Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019)

“Game of Thrones,” a user suggested. “They should have stopped where the books stopped and let someone pick it back up when the new books came out. I don't even care if they did a total recast because everyone got too old. I'd rather that than the seasons 6-8 we got.”

7. Riverdale (2017 – Present)

“Riverdale. I loved season one; such a hot, fun mess. I figured it wouldn't get any better, let alone stay as good,” someone confessed. Another added, “Season two was great. I liked how much it focused on The Serpents. Unfortunately, it went downhill during season three.”

6. Glee (2009 – 2015)

Someone shared, “Glee. The first season was magic, and the second season was solid. After that, it went steadily downhill with each episode.” “I stopped watching once the first group graduated. I finally went back and rewatched the whole thing. I hate what they did to Rachel's character. So very, very awful. But if I ever go back to watch it again, I won't go past graduation,” another confessed.

5. Heroes (2006 – 2010)

“Same,” someone agreed. “The whole premise was saving the cheerleader. Once that happened, it should have just ended as an instant classic miniseries.” “The writer's strike killed the flow of what could have been a great show. It had potential when it started,” suggested another.

4. Once Upon a Time (2011 – 2018)

“Once Upon a Time,” one stated. “I came here to say this. It has a brilliant concept, but there can only be so many curses they have to break, and the family relationships are getting weird.” “The first season was brilliant. But, they really should have stopped there,” a second commented.

3. Grey's Anatomy (2005 – Present)

“I agree. It started as such a good show, but it should have ended a few seasons ago,” one said. Another admitted, “There's been like three different times when I've heard about Grey's Anatomy still going and been surprised because I assumed it ended already.”

2. Dexter (2006 – 2013)

“I invested way too much time into that show for such a disappointing ending,” one person admitted. Another agreed, “Absolutely. Such a good show that should've ended when they killed Trinity.”

1. The Walking Dead (2010 – 2022)

One person said, “I think The Walking Dead is the only answer.” “Loved the first five seasons, but then once Negan showed up, it became too slow and went downhill fast,” another stated. A third agreed, “The show died with Glenn.”

Lastly, someone shared, “It's metaphorically hilarious if you think about it. A zombie show that has decayed into a shadow of its former self and refuses to die.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of television series that outstayed their welcome.

