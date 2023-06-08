12 Shows with Unprecedented Plot Twists You Won’t See Coming

Television shows with unpredictable plot twists have become increasingly popular in recent years, captivating audiences with their unexpected and often shocking turns. These shows are a testament to the power of storytelling, taking viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as they follow characters through unexpected developments and surprising revelations.

From crime dramas to sci-fi thrillers, these shows keep audiences on the edge of their seats and leave them gasping for air as they try to keep up with the twists and turns. Whether you're a fan of suspense, drama, or mystery, these TV shows are sure to leave you hooked and hungry for more.

1. Orphan Black (2013 – 2017)

Orphan Black is a Canadian science-fiction thriller following Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany), a genetically identical human clone. After witnessing someone kill themselves, she assumes their identity. However, she later discovers the woman and herself are clones, and they aren't the only ones.

2. Lost (2004 – 2010)

Lost is a science fiction drama following the survivors of a commercial jet airliner crash on a strange and seemingly deserted island in the South Pacific Ocean. The survivors band together and fight for survival while discovering many oddities about the island.

3. Mr. Robot (2015 – 2019)

Mr. Robot is a drama thriller following a cybersecurity engineer and hacker Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek). He suffers from clinical depression and social anxiety. Things start getting weird when an insurrectionist, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), recruits him to become part of a group of hacktivists destroying debt records with financial data encryption.

4. Dark (2017 – 2020)

Dark is a German science fiction thriller following the connections between four estranged families searching for a missing child in the fictional village of Winden, Germany. The families begin to uncover an evil travel conspiracy spanning many generations.

5. Prison Break (2005 – 2009 and 2017)

Prison Break is a serial drama centered around brothers Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), and various eccentric characters. After Lincoln is falsely convicted of a crime and sentenced to death, Scofield devises an intricately brilliant plan to clear his brother's name and escape prison.

6. Ozark (2017 – 2021)

Ozark is a crime drama starring Jason Bateman as Marty and Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. A money-laundering married couple who moves their children from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

After Marty's partner almost gets him killed for stealing from a Mexican drug cartel, Marty negotiates a deal to launder money for the cartel in the Ozarks. Nonetheless, two criminal families already established in the community are less than accepting.

7. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017 – Present)

The Handmaid's Tale is a dystopian TV series following the totalitarian government of Gilead establishing rule after the Second American Civil War. It centers around the primary story of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) with various character stories within her own.

June is kidnapped and has her child taken from her arms before being sent to Gilead to be a Handmaid, which is a child-bearing slave. She fights to find her daughter while aiding others along the way.

8. Behind Her Eyes (2021)

Behind Her Eyes is a British supernatural psychological thriller web series on Netflix. It centers around a single mother (Simona Brown) who has an affair with her married boss (Tom Bateman) before befriending his wife (Eve Hewson). Their love triangle evolves into psychological suspense, accompanied by twisting revelations and a dangerous web of lies and secrets.

9. The Wilds (2020 – 2022)

The Wilds is a drama television series centering around a group of teenage girls who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after their plane crashes. However, they are unaware that they are the subjects of a social experiment. So the plane crash was staged, and their stranding orchestrated.

10. Jane the Virgin (2014 – 2019)

Jane the Virgin is a romantic comedy-drama and satirical telenovela parodying common tropes in Latin American telenovelas. It follows Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) as a devout 23-year-old virgin. After accidental artificial insemination by her gynecologist finds herself pregnant.

11. Games of Thrones (2011-2019)

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, Games of Thrones is a medieval fantasy epic that leaves everyone on the edge of their seats. Each season has a storyline that keeps viewers returning for more by invoking emotions through exceptional casting.

12. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

When Walter White, a chemistry teacher, gets involved in making meth, his entire life changes. Fans love this series for many reasons. First, it shows the reality of the underground drug-making world with relatable characters. Next, the show is so well written you’ll be surprised from episode to episode.

