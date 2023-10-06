15 TV Shows That Should’ve Quit While Ahead 

We wish some shows could stay on the air forever and are devastated when they get canceled. Sadly, while some of our favorite shows get canned too soon, there are a few shows people think remained on the air too long. People on a popular online forum discussed some of the shows they believe had too many seasons—or are still ongoing. Do you agree with their opinions?

1. Grey’s Anatomy

I wasn’t surprised to see this one on the list since I stopped watching the show during the pandemic when it seemed like everything began to focus on COVID-19. Even Grey’s Anatomy lovers feel it should’ve ended at several points, such as when Derek died or Meredith left. Another mentioned that since the pandemic, the show has been unwatchable.

2. The Walking Dead

A surprising number of people listed The Walking Dead as a show that stayed on TV for far too long. Someone joked that they felt like a zombie after watching too far into the series. Another user stated that there were too many spinoffs now and there was no way to keep up with all of them.

3. Suits

The top comment about Suits complained that it should have ended two seasons earlier. A few specified that “the whole Donna thing” was overdone and that some main characters were “exceedingly annoying.” I’m rewatching Suits for the first time since I originally viewed it, so now I’m bracing myself for the decline. However, I love Donna’s character, so I might be okay.

4. Prison Break

One commenter joked that the show should have ended after the first season since they broke out of prison. I wonder if they watched the rest of the show to understand that there was more to the plot than the initial break, including uncovering a government conspiracy. Another viewer said that after they went back to prison, the show lost its charm.

5. NCIS

Multiple viewers stated that the show lost its charm after Ziva left, saying it could’ve ended years ago. Another person mentioned that they found the later seasons and the spin-offs particularly painful. Many old fans were shocked that it’s still on the air since they gave up watching it years ago.

6. Criminal Minds

Most crime dramas like Criminal Minds or Law & Order that involve an ongoing plot in the background with a slightly different topic each episode manage to stay on the air for quite some time. They may not be doing anything revolutionary, but you know what you get when you turn it on. I’ve seen every episode of Criminal Minds multiple times and would argue that the show could’ve stayed on for several more seasons (or forever), so I’m the wrong person to ask about this, but some fans online think these shows go on too long and lose control.

7. The Simpsons

Despite how many old fans claim to not have watched an episode in years, The Simpsons still has plenty of viewers keeping it on the air. One person made a good point that the first few seasons were still a part of modern pop culture and now a lot of the seasons are just there and not a big part of our lives. We have new shows to watch.

8. House of Cards

People felt strongly about House of Cards, and not for the reasons I first thought. In fact, the allegations against Kevin Spacey were never mentioned. Instead, fans of the show noted that the first two seasons were excellent, and the show declined with no return after that. They said there were spectacular moments in the first two seasons that gave them goosebumps, so the change in quality later was noticeable.

9. Orange is the New Black

One person stated that the creator of OITNB is “good at coming up with an idea, bad with fumbling it after two seasons.” A fellow former fan noted that it was a great show when it had a central villain, but once it focused on the prison system being the enemy, the show didn’t work as well.

10. Shameless

People’s complaints about Shameless had a lot to do with the characters and the direction they seemed to take. For the entirety of the show, most members of the Gallagher family had significant issues. However, most of the gripes people had on the personality of the characters seemed like they weren’t paying attention in the beginning. One fan joked about Mickey’s character, saying he needed medical treatment for carrying the show on his back.

11. Weeds

Someone in the comments stated that they felt Weeds went so far in another direction after the third season that it was basically another show. Your opinion about the show’s decline may depend on whether you watched it as it aired or binge-watched it later, but I never noticed a harsh change after the third season. It’s been a while since I rewatched it, but I still enjoy the various escapades Nancy and the other characters went through.

12. Supernatural

One viewer felt that Supernatural should have ended after the fifth season and for a bit, the show was supposed to end there. Some fans though missed the “monster of the week” type episode and could have been okay with those episodes for 20 seasons compared to what we got. Though I found it entertaining, I couldn’t make it past the first few seasons of Supernatural due to how convoluted the plot was.

13. The Office

Fans of The Office are constantly torn about whether the show should’ve ended when Michael left. The variety of managers and the temporary cast they brought on after Michael’s character moved on were quite entertaining. However, I understand why fans feel the show wasn’t the same without his antics.

14. Dexter

As a Dexter fan back in the day, I concur with many commenters who felt that the ending was cheap and the show should’ve and could’ve ended earlier. One person said that they’d hoped the conclusion would’ve resulted in a chase that led to Dexter’s capture or demise. However, they, too, were disappointed that the final two seasons involved “more of the same” instead.

15. Modern Family

Viewers stated that Modern Family should’ve ended at least one season earlier, and apparently, it was supposed to. One person mentioned that the show lasted one season too many, which ruined it.

Source: Reddit.