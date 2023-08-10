Blood-Curdling Obsessions: 14 Riveting TV Shows Similar to Dexter for Sleepless Nights

Are you a Dexter and Dexter: New Blood fan and searching for other shows with those same vibes? You're not alone. I recently found a post requesting shows with serial killer protagonists with some idea between good and evil. Here are the top-voted series.

1 – Bates Motel (2013 – 2017)

Bates Motel is a psychological horror drama depicting the lives of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga). Before the events portrayed in the film, Psycho. It's set in a fictional town called White Pine Bay, Oregon, and represents a modern-day setting.

2 – Hannibal (2013 – 2015)

Hannibal is a psychological horror-thriller based on characters and elements in Thomas Harris' novels Red Dragon, Hannibal, and Hannibal Rising. It centers on the relationship between an FBI profiler, Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), and Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen).

Lector is a forensic psychiatrist destined to become Graham's most deviously crafty enemy and, simultaneously, the only person who can understand him.

3 – The Fall (2013 – 2016)

The Fall is a crime drama set in Northern Ireland, starring Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson. Gibson is a senior investigating officer reviewing investigations. After accessing a murder investigation that's been active for over 28 days, Stella and her team work frantically to stop the killer from attacking young professional women in Belfast.

4 – The Patient (2022)

The Patient is a psychological thriller on Hulu following a therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who mourns the recent passing of his wife. Alan is held captive by a serial killer, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), seeking to overcome his homicidal tendencies.

5 – You (2018 – Present)

You is a psychological thriller based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. The first season follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager and serial killer who narrates his obsession with an aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). The second season is based on Kepnes' second book Hidden Bodies.

6 – Barry (2018 – Present)

Barry is a dark comedy crime drama on HBO Max following a lonely and dissatisfied U.S. Marine and Afghanistan veteran turned hitman, Barry Berkman (Bill Hader). After accepting a contract that takes him to Los Angelos, he attempts to leave his criminal activities in the past while pursuing a career in acting.

7 – Death Note (2003 – 2006)

Death Note is a Japanese manga series following a teen genius, Light Yagami, who discovers a mysterious notebook called the Death Note. The book grants the reader the supernatural ability to kill anyone whose name is written within the pages. Yagami uses it to carry out a global massacre of people whom he deems immoral and to create a crime-free society

8 – Abhay (2019 – Present)

Abhay is an original Indian Hindi-language psychological crime thriller web series. It centers around Abhay Pratap Singh (Kunal Khemu), an investigating police officer with the mind of a criminal. Singh can go to any extent to solve a case.

9 – The Americans (2013 – 2015)

The Americans is set during the Cold War, where a couple poses as an average, American couple with a family, but really, they're secret Russian agents. The plot of the show makes a lot of people think about the actual costs of this war, according to some viewers.

10 – Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013)

Breaking Bad has been a smash hit show for years, focusing on a chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with lung cancer. So in order to secure a future for his family, he turns to manufacturing and selling drugs, which only builds upon the drama throughout the show's run.

11 – The Killing (2011 – 2014)

The Killing focuses on a murder case in Seattle, Washington, when a 17-year-old girl is murdered and how the family, the police, and the local elected officials deal with this case. But there's more than what appearances may make it seem.

12 – Orphan Black (2013 – 2017)

Orphan Black is a science fiction show about a woman who discovers she is just one of many clones of herself, living across North America and Europe. But not only is she a clone, but there's also someone out there trying to kill all of the different versions of her.

13 – Mr Robot (2015 – 2019)

This four-season-long show focuses on Elliot (Rami Malek), whose hacking skills are needed in figuring out the mystery behind an underground hacking group that's trying to take down the corporation Elliot works for, but hates, putting him at a crossroads in his life.

14 – The Following (2019 – Present)

A serial killer makes a cultish group of other active serial killers, even from behind prison bars. Meanwhile, a group of detectives are against the clock to figure out what's happening as more and more cases spring up.

