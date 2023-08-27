25 Lost TV Shows Snubbed by Streaming Services

Unsurprisingly, many beloved TV shows have found new life through streaming services. But even with many popular series on our screens, some exceptional shows have been left behind. Cinephiles in an online discussion community were bitter that they couldn't find these shows on streaming platforms. Here are 25 good examples if you feel nostalgic.

1 – Firefly (2002)

Firefly is undoubtedly one of the most beloved TV shows tragically snubbed by streaming services. Created by Joss Whedon, this space western managed to captivate audiences with its blend of genres and compelling characters. However, despite its massive fanbase and recognition, Firefly was prematurely canceled after just one season. This made fans devastated and longing for more.

2 – Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000)

Freaks and Geeks may have had a short run of only one season, but it left a mark on television history and garnered a passionate cult following. Set in a suburban high school in the 1980s, the show captured the essence of adolescence and tackled themes of identity, friendship, and the struggles of fitting in.

3 – Twin Peaks (1990-1991)

This surreal series, created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, thrilled its fans with mystery, supernatural elements, and compelling storytelling. Despite its dedicated fanbase, major streaming platforms have largely overlooked the show. Its absence from popular streaming services is disheartening, especially for fans wishing to experience or revisit the series.

4 – Deadwood (2004-2006)

Deadwood's gritty realism explored the dark underbelly of a burgeoning town and the complex dynamics that unfolded within it. Despite being appreciated widely, it was prematurely canceled after its third season. While there have been rumors of a possible revival or movie, streaming services have inexplicably overlooked this masterpiece.

5 – Ghost Whisperer (2005-2010)

This supernatural drama series, starring Jennifer Love Hewitt as Melinda Gordon, was a fan favorite. It could have been because of its premise of a woman who could communicate with the dead. The show expertly balanced standalone ghost-of-the-week episodes with long-term story arcs. Despite its success during its original run, it fell into obscurity.

6 – Pushing Daisies (2007-2009)

This enchanting series had a lot of romance, mystery, and dark humor. The show had a unique idea: Ned can revive the dead with a touch and teams up with a detective and his old love to solve murders. Unfortunately, it was one of the many shows snubbed by streaming services.

7 – Arrested Development (2003-2006)

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz, Arrested Development presented the humor and intricate character arcs that set it apart from other shows of its time. Its clever writing, filled with running gags and callbacks, rewarded attentive viewers and made it a cult classic. However, the show faced numerous challenges, including network scheduling issues and a multi-year hiatus.

8 – Veronica Mars (2004-2019)

Veronica Mars kept fans spellbound with its sharp writing, compelling characters, and mysteries. Kristen Bell's portrayal of the titular character was outstanding, bringing depth, wit, and vulnerability to Veronica's complex persona. The show fearlessly tackled social issues, from class divide to assault, while maintaining a fast-paced and addictive narrative that kept viewers hooked. Too bad streaming services ignored its potential.

9 – Joan of Arcadia (2003-2005)

This show was well-received upon its release in 2009. However, despite its following solid and engaging storytelling, it remains largely absent from major streaming platforms. It revolved around a teenage girl named Joan, who received divine messages and guidance from various manifestations of God. It offered a refreshing take on spirituality and self-discovery.

10 – Carnivàle (2003-2005)

Carnivàle was a delicious cocktail of supernatural elements, historical references, and carnival freaks that enthralled viewers. It had it all: a dusty carnival setting, a battle between good and evil. Yet, it remains one of those forgotten treasures gathering dust in the attic of television history.

11 – Terriers (2010)

This character-driven neo-noir series provided a refreshing departure from the conventional crime dramas we've always had. It was set in the idyllic coastal town of Ocean Beach. It had sharp dialogue and superb performances. Notwithstanding, it was canceled after just one season, which left viewers with an unresolved cliffhanger and a sense of unfulfilled potential.

12 – Jericho (2006-2008)

Jericho was canceled after its first season due to low ratings. However, its passionate viewers launched an unprecedented grassroots campaign. The campaign's success led to the show's renewal for a second season, further expanding its mythology and delving deeper into its characters' lives. Unfortunately, despite its resurgence, the show eventually disappeared once again.

13 – Community (2009-2015)

Community‘s cancellation after its sixth season was a devastating blow to its fans. They had hoped for a streaming platform to revive the series. Despite the resurgence of interest in other TV shows by streaming media, Community remains conspicuously absent from the lineup. Its absence is a missed opportunity for streaming services to introduce this gem to a broader audience and allow existing fans to revisit their favorite moments.

14 – Sense8 (2015-2018)

Sense8 was a sci-fi drama created by the Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski. It pushed the boundaries of storytelling and representation but was canceled after two seasons. It was fresh air in the TV landscape because it tackled identity, empathy, and interconnectedness themes. Unfortunately, it fell victim to a lack of viewership metrics, ultimately leading to its cancellation.

15 – Hap and Leonard (2016-2018)

This crime drama was based on Joe R. Lansdale's book series and perfectly captured the source material's essence. Yet, it sadly fell under the radar of streaming services, which resulted in its untimely disappearance. It would have been an exceptional show because of the performances by James Purefoy and Michael K. Williams in the titular roles. It, however, struggled to find a wider audience due to its limited exposure on traditional cable networks.

16 – The Expanse (2015-2022)

The Expanse‘s cancellation by Syfy was a blow to fans. Before its recent resurrection by Prime Video, fans were pained that its legacy won't be preserved. It was the show that pushed the boundaries of science fiction storytelling. Dedicated viewers hope its resurrection will bring new life into the beloved show.

17 – The Drew Carey Show (1995-2004)

It's disappointing that this sitcom didn't find a new home on popular streaming platforms. Its absence from streaming services left out a whole new generation from experiencing its comedic brilliance and cultural significance. The series tackled various social issues, including relationships, workplace dynamics, and everyday struggles. A fan writes, “It did like nine frickin' seasons, and I'm not even sure most people under about 40 even know it existed.' Too bad!

18 – Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

This gothic horror series delighted many fans with dark and atmospheric storytelling, rich character development, and stunning production design. But its appeal couldn't secure it a spot on streaming platforms after its cancellation. Penny Dreadful deserved better, and its absence from the streaming landscape takes away the opportunity to expand upon its hauntingly beautiful world.

19 – Hannibal (2013-2015)

Mads Mikkelsen's portrayal of the refined cannibalistic psychiatrist was nothing short of mesmerizing. Who knew dining with a serial killer could be so cool? But it seems streaming services were too preoccupied with shiny new shows to appreciate the brilliance of Hannibal. Perhaps they were afraid it would give viewers a taste for human flesh. Whatever the reason, the lack of streaming Hannibal feels like a crime.

20 – Almost Human (2013-2014)

This futuristic sci-fi series presented a crime procedural and insightful exploration of humanity and artificial intelligence. The show's strength lay in its well-crafted world-building, set in a not-so-distant future where human police officers were partnered with highly advanced androids. The dynamic between the lead characters was one of the show's highlights. It unfortunately fell victim to cancellation after just one season.

21 – Northern Exposure (1990-1995)

Northern Exposure stood out for its rich character development and exploration of various themes, such as the clash of cultures, the search for identity, and the beauty of human connection. Unfortunately, it lacked the exposure needed to access a major streaming platform. Its exclusion is a disservice not only to fans who would want to revisit the series or newcomers eager to discover its brilliance but also to the legacy of quality television that it represented.

22 – Dollhouse (2009-2010)

Despite its strong concept and talented cast, led by Eliza Dushku, Dollhouse struggled to find its footing during its two-season run. It grappled with inconsistent storytelling and suffered from network interference, which hindered its potential for development and growth.

23 – Better off Ted (2009-2010)

This show brilliantly tackled corporate culture, scientific ethics, and the absurdities of modern society. The performances by the cast, including Jay Harrington, Portia de Rossi, and Andrea Anders, were consistently top-notch. But it gave in to cancellation as well. Hopefully, in the future, streaming services will recognize its smart and irreverent take on corporate culture and give it the platform it deserves.

24 – The Leftovers (2014-2017)

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, this series delved into the aftermath of a global event where 2% of the world's population inexplicably disappears. Its storytelling, complex characters, and profound exploration of grief and existential themes were unparalleled. But it has yet to catch the eyes of streaming platforms. Perhaps the uncompromising narrative and unconventional storytelling prevented it from having a mainstream appeal.

25 – The Americans (2013-2018)

The Americans was a spy thriller that aired from 2013 to 2018. It was set during the Cold War era. It followed the lives of two Soviet KGB officers posing as an American couple in suburban Washington, D.C. It battled with streaming service acceptance after its original run. Many will never forget it as one of those brilliant yet tragically under appreciated TV shows that were once a rave.

