TV Shows That Aged Like Fine Wine (Or Not) – A Surprising Look

The fate of our favorite shows can be as unpredictable as the plot twists they throw at us. From those that started strong but faltered over time to those that maintained their quality throughout and even those that surprised us by getting better with each passing season, we delve into the intriguing stories of these shows' evolution. These are the fascinating trajectories of some iconic TV series.

1. Westworld (Got Worse)

Once hailed as a groundbreaking sci-fi series, Westworld had a promising start with its intricate plotlines and philosophical themes. However, as the show progressed, the complexity of the narrative seemed to overwhelm viewers, and character development took a back seat. By the third season, the show had morphed into an entirely different beast, taking place in a new timeline and setting and a mostly new cast.

2. Game of Thrones (Got Worse)

Game of Thrones was a global phenomenon celebrated for its intricate storytelling and complex characters. Unfortunately, as the series moved past the source material, the final seasons faced criticism for rushed pacing and questionable character arcs. This once-beloved show took a sharp turn for the worse in its last season, choosing for characters to commit atrocities that were utterly unlike them or giving iconic, compelling villains unworthy demise.

3. The Crown (Got Worse)

Initially praised for its impeccable historical accuracy and stellar performances, The Crown began to lose its shine as it ventured into later royal eras. Some viewers felt that the later seasons failed to capture the same level of intrigue and emotional depth as the earlier ones, leading to a decline in its overall quality. While the sixth season has yet to air, the most recent fifth season took a sharp nose dive in ratings.

4. The Walking Dead (Stayed The Same)

The Walking Dead has been a staple of the zombie genre for years. While it faced its share of ups and downs regarding storytelling and character departures, the core essence of survival in a post-apocalyptic world has remained consistent. Fans who embraced the show's gritty realism have found it to be remarkably consistent over the years.

he highest-rated episode of the show's eleven-season run peaked at season 4, and the lowest rated episode came in at season 10 with a jarring 4.1. However, the following final episode of the season finished strong with a 9.2. Despite having a few dips here and here, The Walking Dead was an overall consistent show in storytelling and tone and kept the bulk of its fanbase throughout its twelve-year run.

5. Yellowstone (Stayed The Same)

Yellowstone continues to captivate audiences with its modern-day Western drama. The show's exploration of power, family dynamics, and the rugged beauty of the American West has remained strong throughout its run, making it a reliable source of entertainment for its dedicated fanbase. The show's highest-rated episode was 9.4, and the lowest-rated was 7.7 out of its so-far released five seasons, which isn't a dramatic fluctuation. The series is still ongoing, awaiting the release of the second half of its fifth season, which will be its last.

6. Stranger Things (Stayed The Same)

Stranger Things burst onto the scene with nostalgic '80s references, supernatural mysteries, and a cast of endearing characters. Over its seasons, it has managed to maintain its appeal, balancing nostalgia with fresh plotlines, ensuring that it remains a binge-worthy series for both old and new fans.

Besides a very minor blip in season 2, the show has had consistent ratings in the high 8s and some low 9s. There will be one more season to end the show, which will be released in 2025. The most recent season got a lot of buzz, so there's a lot of hype going into this final season.

7. Ozark (Stayed The Same)

Ozark has consistently delivered tension-packed drama centered around money laundering and criminal enterprises. Its tight writing, strong performances, and ever-evolving characters have allowed it to maintain its gripping storytelling and edge-of-your-seat suspense.

Ozark‘s first season was its worst-performing season despite still bringing in an overall 8.13 average. The season ratings improved from there but not by much, sticking around a solid 8.5 or slightly lower, as each season's average. The final episode of the season was its most lackluster late-series performance, with a 7.2.

8. Peaky Blinders (Stayed The Same)

Peaky Blinders captivated viewers with its gritty portrayal of post-World War I Birmingham. Its stylish blend of historical drama and crime elements remained consistent, offering fans the same adrenaline-fueled thrills and charismatic antiheroes season after season. Over its six-season run, it always finished each season on a strong note, often ranking as the highest-rated episode.

With an overall 8.8 series rating, Peaky Blinders started on a high with an 8.47 average. This remained remarkably similar throughout the following five seasons, with its worst-rated episode still being a solid eight and lowest season average being its final season, with 8.45. Peaky Blinders delivered an impressive series performance of consistent quality, most importantly finishing the series to fan satisfaction with a 9.3.

9. Attack on Titan (Stayed The Same)

Attack on Titan has maintained its momentum through intricate world-building, intense battles, and thought-provoking themes for a decade as a cornerstone of the anime world. Its consistency in delivering high-stakes action and deep storytelling has kept fans eagerly awaiting each new installment.

The show's final episode will air on November 4, 2023. The show has achieved remarkable uniformity in episode quality, with season ratings averaging 8.8, 9.13, 9.34, and 9.29. At its peak, Attack on Titan has had an impressive 9.9 rating episode and no significant dips. If you want a show that will be more varied in its storytelling and quality, try Attack on Titan. It always stayed in its initial tone over its 98 episodes.

10. The Boys (Got Better)

The Boys has improved upon its already solid foundation with each passing season. Its dark humor, subversive take on superheroes, and thrilling plot twists have grown even more audacious and engaging, making it a standout in superhero television. While the show is still airing, it has completed three seasons, which have slightly increased in quality.

Its lowest-rated episode aired as the second episode of season two, bringing in a little below average 7.7. The first two seasons were so consistent they had the same rating average of 8.55. This went up in season 3, with an improved average of 8.61 thanks to a series-high episode that earned a 9.6. As a show that keeps steadily improving, the hype for season 4 remains high, and there are no signs of quitting for this superhero series yet.

11. Breaking Bad (Got Better)

Breaking Bad is a testament to the power of storytelling. As the series progressed, it raised the stakes, deepened character development, and delivered unforgettable, heart-pounding moments. Its final seasons are widely regarded as some of the best television ever made, solidifying its status as a modern classic.

It's the only TV series on this list to ever produce a 10/10 episode, known as “Ozymandias.” Given the cultural impact it has had as one of the best-written TV shows ever created, in retrospect, it's hard to believe it had humble beginnings with very low viewership and minimal recognition. The first season earned an 8.7 average and steadily increased over time, with its final fifth season earning a whopping 9.38 average, the highest of any other show on this list.

12. Succession (Got Better)

Succession has maintained its sharp wit and biting social commentary while further delving into the dysfunctional Roy family's dynamics. Its blend of drama and dark humor has only improved, making it an increasingly addictive and relevant series that finished on a high note. Fans' only complaint is that it arguably ended its run too soon and is one of the few shows that could justify going for an extra season than it did. Its season average in season one was 8.27, and by the final season, it was 9.24.

13. House of The Dragon (Got Better)

As a Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon learned from its predecessor's mistakes. It has improved by staying true to the source material, providing a compelling narrative, and boasting breathtaking visuals, recapturing the magic that made the original series a hit. While it has only had one season so far, it started with high eight ratings and ended with some episodes in the 9s, to finish with an average season rating of 8.77. There are plans for there to be a total of four seasons.

14. Fleabag (Got Better)

Fleabag took an already outstanding first season and elevated it further in its second installment. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant writing and compelling lead performance continued to shine, making the series a pinnacle of dark comedy and raw emotion. The first season produced respectable, consistent high 7s and low 8s, but the second season leveled up with high 8s and low 9s. The season-average rating improved from 8.02 to 8.90.

15. Andor (Got Better)

As a spin-off of the Star Wars universe, Andor expanded on the lore and espionage elements introduced in Rogue One. With its immersive world-building, complex characters, and thrilling espionage plotlines, it has surpassed expectations and become a standout series in the franchise.

The show has only had one season so far, and while it was a little slow to start, with a 7.3 rating on the second episode, it ultimately won fans over by building up tension and suspense and producing big payoffs late in the season. The highest-rated episode was episode ten, with a 9.4. The episodes slowly improved, becoming more intriguing. I can't wait until season 2, which airs in 2024.