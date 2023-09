20 Beloved TV Shows That Would Face Modern Backlash Today

Television has always been a reflection of the times, with popular shows often mirroring societal values and cultural norms. However, as our perspectives evolve and social awareness deepens, certain TV shows from the past would face insurmountable challenges if they were created today.

Due to their content or portrayal, these 20 once-popular television shows would unlikely see the light of day in our current era of heightened sensitivity and evolving standards. From iconic classics to fan favorites, these shows highlight the shifting landscape of entertainment and the changing expectations of modern audiences.

1. All in The Family (1971-1979)

All in the Family revolves around Archie Bunker, a bigoted and opinionated individual, and his interactions with his family. The show tackled controversial topics and showcased Archie's racist, sexist, and bigoted views. Such a character and the show's blunt approach would likely face significant backlash today for perpetuating harmful stereotypes and offensive language.

2. Friends (1994-2004)

While Friends was a highly successful and beloved show during its original run from 1994 to 2004, modern audiences have heavily criticized it for its lack of diversity, offensive humor, and stereotypes. Many of the jokes and gags on the show are now seen as culturally insensitive for targeting certain groups or punching down rather than up.

The show has been heavily criticized for depicting an almost entirely white cast despite taking place in New York City. If Friends aired today, the comedic nature of the show would have to be much different.

3. Gilligan's Island (1964-1967)

Gilligan's Island follows a group of castaways stranded on a desert island, navigating various misadventures. The show often relied on stereotypical portrayals of different cultures and ethnicities, which would be viewed as insensitive and promoting harmful stereotypes in today's more culturally aware society.

4. Three's Company (1977-1984)

Three's Company followed Jack Tripper, a man pretending to be gay to live with two female roommates due to societal perceptions at the time. The show used misunderstandings and innuendos about sexuality as a recurring comedic device, which would be deemed offensive and perpetuating homophobic humor today.

5. Baywatch (1989-2001)

Baywatch centered around a team of lifeguards patrolling the beaches of California. While the show was known for its attractive cast in swimwear and beachside rescues, it often objectified women through gratuitous scenes and emphasized physical appearances over substance. Such objectification would face substantial criticism in today's climate of promoting gender equality and empowerment.

Creating a “jiggle show” (a show that portrays women with exaggerated physical attributes, often portrayed in revealing clothing, engaging in comedic or light-hearted situations) in today's post-#metoo climate would almost be a criminal offense.

6. The Dukes of Hazzard (1979-1985)

The Dukes of Hazzard featured the Duke family's adventures in their iconic car, the General Lee while evading the law in Hazzard County. The show faced controversy due to its stereotypical portrayals of Southern culture and the prominent use of the Confederate flag, a symbol some say is associated with racism and oppression.

7. Bosom Buddies (1980-1982)

Bosom Buddies followed the lives of two men who dressed in drag to live in an affordable all-female apartment complex. While the show aimed to explore the comedic possibilities of their situation, the concept would be interpreted as transphobic by modern audiences for finding humor in two men dressing as women.

8. The Benny Hill Show (1955-1991)

The Benny Hill Show was a sketch comedy series featuring Benny Hill's unique style of humor, often including sexual innuendos, slapstick comedy, and objectification of women. The show's portrayal of women and its outdated comedic style would likely face criticism today for its perpetuation of gender stereotypes and the potential for promoting a disrespectful and offensive comedic environment.

9. I Love Lucy (1951-1957)

I Love Lucy followed the hilarious misadventures of Lucy Ricardo, her husband Ricky, and their best friends Fred and Ethel. While considered a classic, the show's portrayal of gender roles and Lucy's relentless pursuit of stardom at the expense of her husband's career might be seen as reinforcing outdated gender stereotypes, suggesting that a woman's aspirations should always take a backseat to her husband's success.

While there obviously shouldn't be any problem with this, with the advancement of third-wave feminism, portraying women in traditional household dynamics is now met with criticism. Women have pushed for more representation in historically masculine roles.

10. Married With Children (1987-1997)

Married … with Children revolved around the dysfunctional Bundy family and their outrageous misadventures. Known for its crude humor, misogyny, and dysfunctional family dynamics, the show would likely face significant backlash today for its portrayal of women, the perpetuation of gender stereotypes, and its overall negative and regressive portrayal of family life.

Shows with stereotypical family dynamics, such as the promiscuous daughter, the unpopular son, the lazy housewife, and the irreverent dad, also don't have much of an audience anymore.

11. The Honeymooners (1955-1956)

The Honeymooners depicted the comedic and often volatile relationship between Ralph Kramden and his wife, Alice. Although played for laughs, Ralph's threats and occasional aggressive behavior towards Alice would be seen as problematic and promoting unhealthy relationship dynamics today.

12. South Park (1997- Present)

South Park is an animated show known for its satirical humor and social commentary, often pushing boundaries and tackling controversial subjects. While the show has maintained a loyal fanbase, its frequent use of offensive language, crude humor, and controversial content would likely face immense scrutiny and backlash in today's more sensitive and politically correct climate.

It's still on air today, but that's because it's already cemented its place in pop culture and entertainment. If the show were pitched to studios today with the same irreverent style of comedy, studio heads would likely think it's too risky and unmarketable.

13. The Jeffersons (1975-1985)

The Jeffersons was a spin-off of All in the Family and followed the lives of George and Louise Jefferson as they moved on up to the East Side. Although the show aimed to positively represent an African-American family, some episodes contained outdated racial stereotypes and insensitive humor that would not align with today's emphasis on accurate and respectful portrayal of diverse communities.

14. Entourage (2004-2011)

Entourage offered a glimpse into Hollywood's glamorous yet morally ambiguous world, following the career of actor Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends. The show often depicted women as objects of desire and perpetuated a culture of male entitlement and objectification. In today's gender-equal climate, the show would be highly criticized for endorsing “toxic masculinity.”

15. My Two Dads (1987-1990)

My Two Dads centered around two former best friends who became co-guardians of a young girl, each believing they could be her biological father. While the show explored non-traditional family dynamics, its premise of uncertain paternity might be seen as dismissive of the importance of a child's biological identity, and the concept might be perceived as reinforcing the idea that a child needs a male presence to thrive, which could be considered offensive to gay audiences.

16. The Office (2005 – 2013)

While still beloved, the off-color racial and sexual jokes that peppered the first season of The Office would not fly today. In fact, some portions of the show have already been edited and removed from streaming services.

17. The Ren and Stimpy Show (1991 – 1996)

The Ren and Stimpy Show was a Nickelodeon show in the early 1990s that ultimately scared a lot of children with its strange content matter and often dark material. The show often had random scenes that weren't really necessary including random adult content scenes. Nowadays, a show like this wouldn't last more than one season.

18. Glee (2009 – 2015)

Glee was a beloved show by many and the show ended up making Show Choir a popular hobby for a lot of high school students, but the way the show handled minority students was extremely controversial. Add in the way that the teachers are oddly sexual with their students, Glee wouldn't survive the 2020s.

19. Wonder Showzen (2000 – 2007)

Wonder Showzen was a show that was on MTV2 for a number of years and was meant to mimic children's educational shows from the 1970s, which have vulgar puppets and disturbing cartoons. While the show looks like it might be for kids, the content is nowhere near a children's show. Nowadays, a show so similar to a children's show would never be made.

20. Looney Tunes (1930 – 1969)

Looney Tunes was a vital part of childhoods across America, but looking back on some of the episodes, this show is pretty controversial. A lot of the episodes were created almost 100 years ago and the content just doesn't live up to today's standards.