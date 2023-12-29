15 TV Shows That Would Never Be Made Today

Television has been a reflection of the times, with popular shows often mirroring societal values and cultural norms. However, as perspectives evolve and social awareness deepens, some TV shows from the past would face insurmountable challenges if they were created today.

Due to their content or portrayal, these once-popular television shows would unlikely see the light of day in our current era of heightened sensitivity and evolving standards.

1. All in the Family (1971-1979)

All in the Family revolves around Archie Bunker, a bigoted and opinionated individual, and his interactions with his family. The show tackles controversial topics and showcases Archie's views.

Archie and the show's blunt approach would likely face significant backlash today for perpetuating harmful stereotypes and offensive language.

2. Friends (1994-2004)

While Friends was a successful and beloved show during its original run from 1994 to 2004, modern audiences have heavily criticized it for its lack of diversity, offensive humor, and stereotypes. Many of the jokes and gags on the show are now seen as culturally insensitive. If Friends aired today, the comedic nature of the show would have to be much different and it would have to acknowledge that New York is quite culturally diverse.

3. Gilligan's Island (1964-1967)

Gilligan's Island follows a group of castaways stranded on a desert island, navigating various misadventures. The show relies on stereotypical portrayals of different cultures and ethnicities, which would be viewed as insensitive today.

4. Three's Company (1977-1984)

Three's Company follows Jack Tripper, a man pretending to be gay who lives with two female roommates due to societal perceptions. The show uses misunderstandings and innuendos as a recurring comedic device, which likely would be deemed offensive today.

5. Baywatch (1989-2001)

Baywatch centers around a team of lifeguards patrolling the beaches of California. While the show is known for its attractive cast in swimwear and beachside rescues, it objectifies women through gratuitous scenes and emphasizes physical appearances over substance.

Such objectification would face substantial criticism in today's climate of promoting gender equality and empowerment.

6. The Dukes of Hazzard (1979-1985)

The Dukes of Hazzard features the Duke family's adventures in their iconic car, the General Lee, while evading the law in Hazzard County.

The show faced controversy due to its stereotypical portrayals of Southern culture and the prominent use of the Confederate flag, a symbol often associated with racism and oppression.

7. Bosom Buddies (1980-1982)

Bosom Buddies follows the lives of two men who dress in drag to live in an affordable all-female apartment complex. While the show aims to explore the comedic possibilities of their situation, the concept would likely be interpreted as transphobic by modern audiences.

8. The Benny Hill Show (1955-1989, 1991)

The Benny Hill Show is a sketch comedy series featuring Benny Hill's unique style of humor, often including slapstick comedy and objectification of women. The show's portrayal of women and its outdated comedic style would likely face criticism today for its perpetuation of gender stereotypes and the potential for promoting a disrespectful and offensive comedic environment.

9. I Love Lucy (1951-1957)

I Love Lucy follows the hilarious misadventures of Lucy Ricardo, her husband Ricky, and their best friends Fred and Ethel. While considered a classic, the show's portrayal of gender roles and Lucy's relentless pursuit of stardom at the expense of her husband's career might be seen as reinforcing outdated gender stereotypes, suggesting that a woman's aspirations should always take a backseat to her husband's success.

While there obviously shouldn't be any problem with this, with the advancement of third-wave feminism, portraying women in traditional household dynamics is now met with criticism. Women have pushed for more representation in historically masculine roles.

10. Married … With Children (1987-1997)

Married … with Children revolves around the dysfunctional Bundy family and their outrageous misadventures. Known for its crude humor, misogyny, and dysfunctional family dynamics, the show would likely face significant backlash today for its portrayal of women, the perpetuation of gender stereotypes, and its overall negative and regressive portrayal of family life.

Shows with stereotypical family dynamics, such as the promiscuous daughter, the unpopular son, the lazy housewife, and the irreverent dad, also don't have much of an audience anymore.

11. The Honeymooners (1955-1956)

The Honeymooners depicts the comedic and often volatile relationship between Ralph Kramden and his wife, Alice. Although played for laughs, Ralph's threats and occasional aggressive behavior towards Alice would be seen as problematic, promoting unhealthy relationship dynamics.

12. The Jeffersons (1975-1985)

The Jeffersons was a spin-off of All in the Family and follows the lives of George and Louise Jefferson as they move on up to the East Side.

Although the show aimed to positively represent an African-American family, some episodes contained outdated racial stereotypes and insensitive humor that would not align with today's emphasis on accurate and respectful portrayal of diverse communities.

13. My Two Dads (1987-1990)

My Two Dads centers around two former best friends who became co-guardians of a young girl, each believing they could be her biological father. While the show explores non-traditional family dynamics, its premise of uncertain paternity might be seen as dismissive of the importance of a child's biological identity, and the concept might be perceived as reinforcing the idea that a child needs a male presence to thrive, which could be considered offensive to gay audiences.

14. Entourage (2004-2011)

Entourage offers a glimpse into Hollywood's glamorous yet morally ambiguous world, following the career of actor Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends. The show often depicts women as objects of desire and perpetuates a culture of male entitlement and objectification.

In today's gender-equal climate, the show would be highly criticized for endorsing “toxic masculinity.”

15. South Park (1997- Present)

South Park is an animated show known for its satirical humor and social commentary, often pushing boundaries and tackling controversial subjects. While the show has maintained a loyal fanbase, its frequent use of offensive language, crude humor, and controversial content faces immense scrutiny and backlash in today's more sensitive and politically correct climate.

It's still on air in 2023, but that's simply because it's already cemented its place in pop culture and entertainment. Chances are, if the show were pitched to studios today with the same irreverent style of comedy, studio heads would likely think it's too risky and unmarketable.