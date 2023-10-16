16 TV Shows That Left Viewers in Tears – The Ugly Cry Edition

Even if we don’t always want to admit it, some television shows have made us shed a few tears and even sob like a baby. Dramas are typically the culprit, but comedies can also sneak up on us with emotional moments. On an online forum, fans discuss those times a series made them ugly cry.

1. This Is Us (2016-2022)

No other series is known for causing tears in practically every episode, quite like This Is Us. This emotionally absorbing drama follows the Pearson family throughout many years.

It features a unique narrative framework showcasing human connection with characters and stories that profoundly touched our hearts—and many moments made viewers sob, from the loss of a child to an unexpected adoption to the deaths of beloved parents. This Is Us is undeniably a melodrama but one we deeply love.

2. Ghost Whisperer (2005-2010)

Another show that can elicit tears in every episode is undoubtedly Ghost Whisper. The series follows Melinda Gordon, a woman who can see spirits and helps them cross over into the light. These ghosts are often lost or confused and have unfinished business with loved ones. Melinda’s compassion and kindness guide them toward peace while she attempts to have an everyday life with her husband and friends.

3. Lost (2004-2010)

Lost is a series that made me sob quite often. And I am not alone. The show about a group of survivors on a mysterious island may not seem like it would cause tears to flow. But truthfully, the characters and their collective journeys were emotional, sometimes tragic, and deeply moving.

4. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

Six Feet Under follows a Los Angeles family who runs a funeral home, so death is vital to the show’s storytelling. Consequently, tears were a frequent occurrence watching this drama. But the series finale left the most indelible impact on viewers. We saw the lives and deaths of the characters they watched for five seasons but done in a way that was beautiful and celebrated life.

5. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2020-2021)

The concept of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is fun and lively. It follows a young woman who can hear everyone’s real feelings through songs. And the show undeniably is upbeat.

But there are also stories centering on death, grief, acceptance, and identity that are emotional and relatable. Moments that move us are bound to make us cry; there were many in this short-lived series. I wept when Zoey’s dying father’s song to her was “True Colors.” Likewise, seeing “Fight Song” performed in sign language was so touching.

6. The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

A brutal show about a zombie apocalypse is not usually the kind of show that makes viewers cry. But The Walking Dead is not your typical series. The characters make this series what it is, showcasing timeless themes of love and perseverance seen through a dystopian lens. And it’s those characters that cause the tears to flow profusely.

7. Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

Downton Abbey is a beautiful period drama that causes both types of tears. Some are happy tears when the characters we love find true happiness. Others are heaving sobs when one of those characters meets a tragic end. The varying emotional moments deeply affect and leave an imprint on our memories and souls.

8. The Good Place (2016-2020)

Comedies are supposed to make us laugh, so when they can elicit genuine emotions and tears from viewers, it’s surprising. The Good Place is quirky and hilarious, but by the end, it developed into a deeply affecting and beautiful look at humanity, spirituality, love, and grief. It remained funny but also profound. Several users noted how the character’s last goodbyes touched them, resulting in many tears. Even the most cynical person will likely weep.

9. Growing Pains (1985-1992)

Growing Pains is another comedy with plenty of laughs and a healthy dose of tear-inducing moments. This family sitcom was known for tackling serious issues occasionally, such as prejudice, homelessness, and substance abuse.

The emotional and chilling moment that had us sobbing the most was when Carol’s boyfriend Sandy (portrayed by Matthew Perry) succumbed to injuries after a drunk driving accident.

10. ER (1994-2009)

A series that follows the intense world of an emergency room is bound to be emotional. ER had multiple storylines that elicited tears, from episodes where tragedy befalls patients to the loss of main characters. And this is due in no small part to the exceptional writing and performances from the large, rotating cast.

The amount of tear-filled moments is too numerous to list. But the deaths of Dr. Mark Greene and Dr. Lucy Knight remain two of the most impactful moments in television history.

11. Grey’s Anatomy (2005-Present)

Much like ER, much of the emotion of Grey’s Anatomy stems from its medical setting. Likewise, the characters audiences grow to love have the ability to touch viewers’ hearts. When they cry, we cry. Their pain is our pain. Grey’s is one of the longest-running shows ever, so the amount of moments that have made us cry is incredible. The deaths of beloved characters such as Derek, Lexie, George, and Denny are the ones users mention as the most heartbreaking.

12. Boy Meets World (1993-2000)

Those who love Boy Meets World, especially those who grew up with the series, remember the moments that made them cry. Happy tears were shed when childhood sweethearts Cory and Topanga reconciled after a breakup and, years later, finally wed. But this funny and heartfelt sitcom didn’t shy away from serious moments that reached deep down inside of us.

13. Stranger Things (2016-Present)

Stranger Things is a phenomenal series that blends the genres of drama, mystery, comedy, and supernatural horror. The story about a girl with supernatural powers who accidentally opens a gate to another dimension is rife with intensity. What makes viewers cry are the human moments- those scenes of love, friendship, and tragic loss.

14. Once Upon a Time (2011-2018)

The series that blends the modern world with a land of fairy tales is no stranger to emotionally affecting and tearful moments, both joyful and heartbreaking. What makes Once Upon a Time so lovely is its earnestness and themes of true love and family devotion.

We weep when Captain Hook makes the ultimate sacrifice and at Graham and Robin Hood’s tragic ends. And we cry happy tears when Emma saves her son Henry’s life and breaks the Storybrooke curse, reunites with her parents, Snow White and Prince Charming, and weds her true love, Captain Hook. Once Upon a Time is a show about hope and happy beginnings, and in the end, how could anyone not be moved to tears by such a beautiful message?

15. Angel (1999-2004)

Much like its predecessor Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, Angel had its fair share of storylines that made viewers cry. Engaging and emotional, it’s a dark show with a cynical edge but not entirely devoid of hope. The vampire with a soul and his intrepid team battled demons and monsters to keep the world and each other safe.

But the moments their bravery wasn’t enough to save someone dear were devastating. The fates of Fred, Wesley, and Cordelia left fans sobbing, and they undoubtedly have yet to recover.

16. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

A lot of people have expressed how much of a mess The Leftovers left them. The show takes place three years after 2 percent of the global population disappeared one day. The show follows a small group of people in New York who are trying to come to terms with the disappearances and the aftermath of being the ones who were left behind. The show focuses on deep and personal themes that resonate with the viewers and leave them thinking about their lives.

