24 TV Shows Fans Would Give Anything To Watch This Again for The First Time

Finishing a great TV series is both a gift and a curse. You're now enriched with the memories of a beautiful story, but what do you do with yourself now that it's over? One user on a popular online forum asked others to recommend shows that make them wish they could watch them again for the first time.

TV lovers shared their favorites in the comments.

1. Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

A computer programmer who lacks social skills works undercover as a vigilante hacker with the goal of taking down corporate greed. But when the interests of his day and night jobs clash, he must decide which side to stick with.

“I keep re-watching it in the hopes of just getting some semblance of the same feeling I had watching each season new,” writes one sad fan.

2. Severance (2022-)

At an office where the workers' memories of their work and home lives are split in two, the employees begin to question their reality and what exactly they're doing at work. Severance is a dramatic series with many twists, which is why many wish they could watch the premier season again for the first time.

3. The Wire (2002-2008)

The Wire is a TV drama that follows both narcotics officers and members of the drug scene in Baltimore as they attempt to one-up each other. This show is widely known as one of the best shows ever created.

Fans wish they could learn about its compelling characters all over again as if they'd never seen the show before.

4. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

This horror series is about a family whose children grew up in the haunted manor known as Hill House. The adult siblings reunite at their strange family home when one of them tragically dies. But are the hauntings real or simply in their heads?

This miniseries features a wild twist that made my mouth fall wide open when I first watched it.

5. Psych (2006-2014)

A man with a talent for observation convinces the police force he's a talented psychic and helps them solve crimes. Many fans cite the show's best part to be the relationship between our protagonist and his best friend. Their delightful chemistry makes fans wish they could experience the same joy as their first watch-through again.

6. Sherlock (2010-2017)

When Dr. Watson returns home from war, he sees an advertisement searching for a roommate for a man named Sherlock. When he moves in, the two begin solving mysteries that seem to follow Sherlock wherever he turns. The elements of mystery in this show are most exciting when revealed for the first time.

7. Doctor Who (2005-)

This famous British series about a charismatic time-traveling alien and his adventurous human companions has captured fans' attention since the original series premiered in 1663. When the Doctor came back in 2005, he returned with new monsters, worlds, and companions to explore with.

8. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

After the vast majority of humanity is wiped out by human-made robots known as Cylons, those who remain after the attack on their home planet must live in outer space, protected by the warship Battlestar Galactica. As the Cylons pursue the humans, people realize that Cylons now look just like humans and that anyone could be a Cylon.

When first watching the show, fans are shocked to discover who is human and who is not.

9. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

To make ends meet after learning he has terminal cancer, a chemistry teacher begins an illicit side-gig with the help of a former student. But can he conceal his secret job from his family and the authorities?

That's what long-time fans of the show wish they could unlearn to watch the show again with a blank slate.

10. The Dragon Prince (2018-)

In the magical land of Xadia, the elves and dragons rule one side of the continent while humans live on the other. After centuries of war culminates in the murder of the Dragon King and the destruction of the egg of the Dragon Prince, the elves plot an attack on the human king and his son. But when one assassin and two human princes discover the egg intact, they embark on a journey to establish peace between the magical creatures and the humans.

11. Firefly (2002)

After a massive civil war changes humanity forever, a ragtag group travels the galaxy in a spaceship to scrounge up food and resources to stay alive. They must face rival humans and flesh-eating monsters to survive, hoping to create a fulfilling life for themselves. While this show was canceled after one season, fans crave more content to watch for the first time in Firefly‘s universe.

12. Succession (2018-2023)

As the CEO of a massive conservative media conglomerate's health begins to fail, his greedy children scramble to prove to their father that each one is the worthy successor to the family business. But it seems like the patriarch has no intentions of handing over the corporation without a fight.

13. The Good Place (2016-2020)

The Good Place is a comedy-drama with an element of mystery I've never experienced on TV before. It's about a young woman who wakes up to realize she's in the afterlife and has made it to “the good place” rather than “the bad place.” But due to some unknown error, the woman believes she's in the wrong place and does everything she can to pretend she's good so she doesn't get sent to the Bad Place.

14. Bojack Horseman (2014-2020)

This adult animation is a dark comedy series about a horse-man who used to be the star of a sitcom back in the '90s. But with his fame fading, he struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

Fans desperately wish they had the chance to re-watch Bojack Horseman to watch the incredible character development unfold again for the first time.

15. Black Sails (2014-2017)

Black Sails is a pirate adventure series set in the early 1700s. It follows a pirate captain with a mission to preserve his home for outcasts on New Providence Island against the British and Spanish military threats.

The captain teams up with the fierce Eleanor Guthrie to achieve his mission, but he struggles to keep one of his new crew members in line.

16. She Ra and the Princesses of Power (2018-2020)

When a young warrior in the Horde discovers a strange, glowing sword in the woods, her life changes forever. She realizes she is a princess, and her destiny is to protect her planet from evil. She leaves the Horde to join the Rebellion, but her childhood best friend won't let her run away so easily.

This heartwarming and compelling animated series features many twists and emotional moments I wish I could experience again for the first time.

17. Southland (2009-2013)

Southland follows a young cop who struggles under his training officer's harsh and stoic command. As the trainee discovers whether or not he has what it takes to be a cop, the audience gets to know other members of the police force.

There's nothing like watching the show for the first time and watching the characters' journeys.

18. Maid (2021)

A woman in an abusive relationship finally escapes to protect her young daughter. But when she leaves, she's left with nothing and finds herself homeless. While facing custody battles, parental relationships, and trying to make ends meet, the woman becomes a maid.

This honest miniseries is one of the most unforgettable shows I've ever seen, and I'd give anything for the chance to watch it over for the first time.

19. House (2004-2012)

House is a medical drama that is less about the patients and more about the doctors and their relationship with the titular doctor in the show: Dr. House. Dr. House is a sardonic, intelligent, and arrogant man who only takes cases that no other doctors can solve.

As House struggles with addiction and pain in his injured leg, he alienates more and more of his loved ones until no one is left.

20. Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

When a wealthy family surrounded by fame and fortune suddenly loses everything in a scam, the family patriarch, his dramatic wife, and their two whiney adult children must move to a small town they purchased as a joke years ago to rebuild their lives.

I wish I could watch this show for the first time again to see our four protagonists' character development as they acclimate to their new lives over six seasons.

21. Only Murders in the Building (2021-)

Only Murders in the Building is a comedy mystery series about three people who live in the same high-end apartment building in New York City. The three come together after a mysterious death shocks the complex, and they each believe it is a murder. They team up to create a podcast as they attempt to solve the crime.

You'll never see the twists that come up in each season until they occur.

22. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (2020)

This heartwarming and entertaining family-friendly animated series follows a girl in a dystopian world who suddenly finds herself stuck on the planet's surface, surrounded by strange mutant animals. Humans live underground in burrows because the “mutes” now dominate the surface.

Can the young girl create peace between the two worlds with her unrelenting optimism and impeccable communication skills?

23. Fringe (2008-2013)

This twisted and dramatic sci-fi series follows a team with the FBI assigned to investigate strange and even paranormal occurrences. The team is on a top-secret mission that reveals odd links between their past and the evils they're trying to uncover.

Fringe takes so many twists and turns that fans wish they could re-watch the show with their memory erased to experience that rush again.

24. Squid Game (2021-)

Squid Game is a Korean horror drama series that follows a man with a severe gambling problem. After getting himself into piles of debt, his wife left him and took his daughter. When he learns his ex-wife plans to move her family to the U.S., he knows he must do something to keep her in his life.

After hearing a promise that he could win money beyond his wildest dreams, the man decides to enter a strange game. But there is a deadly catch.

Oh, how I wish I could watch the red-light-green-light scene again for the first time.