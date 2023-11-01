From Binging to Boredom: 12 Shows That Lost Their Spark

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending. After being surveyed, people in an online forum responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

1. The Walking Dead (2010 – 2022)

Fans online discussed how they loved the first few seasons of The Walking Dead but once Negan and Glenn showed up, some thought it became too slow and went downhill fast. One person even joked they thought the show was like a metaphor for a zombie show that's falling into a shadow of its former self and refuses to finally die.

2. Dexter (2006 – 2013)

A lot of fans were disappointed in Dexter, with many frustrated they invested way too much time into the show for a disappointing ending. One person thinks the show should have ended when they killed Trinity.

3. Grey's Anatomy (2005 – Present)

Fans of Grey's Anatomy agreed it started off as such a good show, but it should have ended a few seasons ago. People who don't religiously watch the show are still shocked when they find out the drama is still going on.

4. Once Upon a Time (2011 – 2018)

Once Upon a Time was a brilliant concept when it first came on the air, but after a while, it felt repetitive with all the curses they had to break, and the family relationships were getting kind of strange.

5. Heroes (2006 – 2010)

One fan suggested that the whole premise of Heroes was saving the cheerleader and once that happened, it should have just ended as a miniseries.

6. Glee (2009 – 2015)

Glee was a groundbreaking show when the first season began and the seasons afterward were pretty good. But by the time the third season came around, the show really started to go downhill. Some fans go back to rewatch the show years later, and they see how strange the show really was.

7. Riverdale (2017 – Present)

From the start, Riverdale was always a little corny, but a lot of fans loved the first season, but as the show continued, it got stranger and stranger with its plotlines

8. Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019)

Game of Thrones is still a beloved show but some fans feel like the show should have ended where the books stopped and let someone pick it back up when the new books came out. Some people even said they would have been fine with a complete recast rather than the last few seasons fans got.

9. The Flash (2014 – 2023)

One fan thinks The Flash got better once they went more of the “graphic novel” route instead of having a new villain every week. Some other fans felt like the strong, emotional moments were constantly being undercut by the next episode, and it ruined the emotional strength of the show.

10. The Simpsons (1989 – Current)

The Simpsons is one of those shows that feels like it will go on forever and forever if the creators allow it. For some, the best seasons were when it first came out and now they're sick of how many new episodes there are.

11. True Blood (2008 – 2014)

Like most shows on this list, the first few seasons of True Blood were good, but then it went downhill from there. A lot of fans never finished the show, and the fans who did make it to the end were disappointed by what happened.

12. Lost (2004 – 2010)

One person explained why Lost makes the list even though the first two seasons were so iconic. Some people thought the writing could have been better, and some fans felt the ending didn't make any sense.

