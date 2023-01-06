10 TV Shows With Shocking Plot Twists and Crazy Cliffhangers

Are you searching for television shows that keep you guessing and leave you hanging? You've got company. Someone recently asked, “What are some TV shows with plot twists and crazy cliffhangers?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Orphan Black (2013 – 2017)

Orphan Black is a Canadian science-fiction thriller following Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany), a genetically identical human clone. After witnessing someone kill themselves, she assumes their identity. However, she later discovers the woman and herself are clones, and they aren't the only ones.

2. Lost (2004 – 2010)

Lost is a science fiction drama following the survivors of a commercial jet airliner crash on a strange and seemingly deserted island in the South Pacific Ocean. The survivors band together and fight for survival while discovering many oddities about the island.

3. Mr. Robot (2015 – 2019)

Mr. Robot is a drama thriller following a cybersecurity engineer and hacker Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek). He suffers from clinical depression and social anxiety. An insurrectionist known as Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) recruits him to become part of a group of hacktivists destroying debt records with financial data encryption.

4. Dark (2017 – 2020)

Dark is a German science fiction thriller following the connections between four estranged families searching for a missing child in the fictional village of Winden, Germany. The families begin to uncover an evil travel conspiracy spanning many generations.

5. Prison Break (2005 -2009 and 2017)

Prison Break is a serial drama centered around brothers Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), and various eccentric characters. After Lincoln is falsely convicted of a crime and sentenced to death, Scofield devises an intricately brilliant plan to clear his brother's name and escape prison.

6. Ozark (2017 – 2021)

Ozark is a crime drama starring Jason Bateman as Marty and Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. A money-laundering married couple who moves their children from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

After Marty's partner almost gets him killed for stealing from a Mexican drug cartel, Marty negotiates a deal to launder money for the cartel in the Ozarks. Nonetheless, two criminal families already established in the community are less than accepting.

7. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017 – Present)

The Handmaid's Tale is a dystopian TV series following the totalitarian government of Gilead establishing rule after the Second American Civil War. It centers around the primary story of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) with various character stories within her own.

June is kidnapped and has her child taken from her arms before being sent to Gilead to be a Handmaid, which is a child-bearing slave. She fights to find her daughter while aiding others along the way.

8. Behind Her Eyes (2021)

Behind Her Eyes is a British supernatural psychological thriller web series on Netflix. It centers around a single mother (Simona Brown) who has an affair with her married boss (Tom Bateman) before befriending his wife (Eve Hewson). Their love triangle evolves into psychological suspense, accompanied by twisting revelations and a dangerous web of lies and secrets.

9. The Wilds (2020 – 2022)

The Wilds is a drama television series centering around a group of teenage girls who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after their plane crashes. However, they are unaware that they are the subjects of a social experiment. So the plane crash was staged, and their stranding orchestrated.

10. Jane the Virgin (2014 – 2019)

Jane the Virgin is a romantic comedy-drama and satirical telenovela parodying common tropes in Latin American telenovelas. It follows Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) as a devout 23-year-old virgin. After accidental artificial insemination by her gynecologist finds herself pregnant.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of TV shows with shocking plot twists and crazy cliffhangers. Also, check out these underrated television shows that are shockingly great.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.