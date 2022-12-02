10 Popular TV Shows With Zero Likeable Characters You Should Avoid

Do you know of any television shows that everyone seems to love but has zero redeemable characters cast? You've got company. Recently someone asked, “What show has no likable characters?” Here are the top-voted responses.

10. Glee (2009 – 2015)

“Glee,” shared one. “Especially after the first season or two, it started to get less comedic and more dramatic. I don't remember his name, but the gay kid went from a fun character to breaking down crying every two minutes.” “Glee had SO MUCH potential based on the first season- it did start as a parody of what it ended up becoming,” suggested another.

9. Friends from College (2017 – 2019)

One person shared, “Friends from College, but I think that was the point.” Another suggested, “Friends from College takes the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia idea of flawed, likable characters and makes them insufferable.” “Same! They feel like Arrested Development for me. I love comedy. But I don't feel like I have to like any of them as people,” a third commented.

8. How to Get Away with Murder (2014 – 2020)

“How to Get Away with Murder,” someone replied. “I couldn't stand any of those people.” “Season one wasn't too bad when they were just a bunch of college kids who badly screwed up. Maybe not straight-up likable, but I sympathized with them. Anything after that just snowballed into a horrible mess with horrible people and took out what little redeeming qualities the characters had,” answered another.

7. Girls (2012 – 2017)

“Lena Dunham's Girls. I always feel like smacking some sense into all the characters,” shared one. Another replied, “I don't think there was a single character with a redeeming quality.” A third admitted, “I loved that show but HARD agree. My toes curled every single episode from secondhand embarrassment.”

6. Veep (2012 – 2019)

“Veep was very funny,” admitted one. “But I did not want any of the characters to succeed.” Another said, “I adore Veep, and I think them all being terrible people is the joke. Politicians have no morality because they have already stepped on everybody to get there. It served the show well, but I would like a happier ending. I think they underutilized Dan.”

5. The Mist (2017)

One user confessed, “I watched the only season of The Mist TV series, and I was rooting for the Mist to kill everyone.” Another said, “It had so much potential with such an effortless foundation to build off of, and they just tanked it from the start.” “I watched about 20 minutes of the first episode and thought, ‘What is this teen drama? I want Stephen King, not the CW,” a third commented.

4. Tiger King (2020)

“Joe Exotic was clearly preying on young men. It was pretty awful. He deliberately hired people in desperate situations, drug addicts, and prison parolees. His husbands weren't even gay,” one person stated. Another suggested, “I think the young men Joe Exotic dated didn't seem like bad people, just lost one.” Others argued the staff were messed up but seemed sincere in loving the animals.

3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005 – Present)

“While It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is hilarious and easily quotable, none of the main characters are likable in real life and have no redeeming qualities. I don't recall ever sympathizing with their characters,” a user confessed. Yeah. One of the creators said his inspiration was for the show to be the anti-Friends.“

2. Succession (2018 – Present)

“Succession,” one said. “They are all awful people.” Another agreed, “Yes, not a single character is likable, but the show is still brilliant.” “Yep, it's still the best show on TV right now. I usually get turned off when a show has no likable characters. Still, the writing and acting are so great on Succession! It supersedes the unlikeable characters,” announced another.

1. Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 – 2021)

The number one voted response is Keeping Up With The Kardashians. One user joked, “They have some pet chickens at one point. Those characters were likable and drew sympathy.” Another added, “They seem superficial, but they never seemed malicious, so I'm not part of the Kardashian hate train.”

