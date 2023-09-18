15 TV Shows With the Worst Acting You’ve Ever Seen 

I’m a big fan of B-thrillers and other content that can come off as cheesy or predictable to some people. However, not all movies or TV shows with lousy acting are enjoyable, especially if you start watching with the expectation of viewing quality media. These TV shows were named in an online pop culture forum, where viewers discussed the shows with the worst acting they’d ever seen. Is your least favorite show on the list?

1. Glee



Folks in the comments had varied opinions about Glee. One person specified that the first season was enjoyable because it was “perfectly camp.” Then, the show moved on to take itself too seriously. Other commenters called out Ryan Murphy’s creations in general, stating that his shows “always start off great, and then they go off the rails.”

2. Riverdale

One person said, “I’ve watched it and still can’t tell you what happens.” Another stated that in the third season, the show goes completely off the rails and never recovers. However, some said they believe the poor acting is due to bad writing rather than the various actors’ ability to perform.

3. Only Murders in the Building

Technically, most fans of this show (or people who tried to watch it) weren’t calling all the acting bad, just Selena Gomez’ acting. However, they had a lot to say, especially when comparing her acting skills to the other stars on the show, including Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. One person went as far as to say, “Seems like she made a career of being mediocre.”

4. 2 Broke Girls

The show itself didn’t have the best premise, so, unsurprisingly, it came off as a low-budget, poorly-acted storyline. I am biased towards Kat Dennings (Max), having enjoyed other media she’s starred in, and even I couldn't get into the show. Unfortunately, most viewers seemed to agree that the show was cringy and Beth Behrs (Caroline) was to blame for much of the bad acting.

5. Make It or Break It

Although many people seem to love to “hate watch” this show, they had much to criticize about everything from the plot to the acting. It’s been called “over the top” and “incoherent” even by viewers who enjoyed it. Some folks said they were obsessed with gymnastics-focused shows, so they stuck it out for the entire series, only to be disappointed.

6. Gossip Girl

When Gossip Girl first came out in 2007, the acting style portrayed was more commonplace than it is now. Still, many people were disappointed with the acting and the lack of connection from the original Gossip Girl series. One of the top comments said, “Blake Lively is a boring actress that didn’t embody what Serena was supposed to be in the books.” Another defended her acting, stating that while Blake Lively may not be Meryl Streep, they saw Serena’s character shine when the writing allowed.

7. Emily in Paris

I was not surprised to see this one on the list, as it got a lot of flak when it originally came out for its “offensive” portrayal of French people, among other things. Although a few people stated that Lilly Collins was not a good actress, other commenters rushed to blame the writing rather than the acting.

8. Manifest

Manifest had an exciting premise that drew many people in, only to cause massive disappointment. I tried watching this show multiple times and couldn’t get past the bad acting, so I wasn’t shocked to see it criticized for that. People mentioned the terrible acting and the writing, which is pretty much the worst type of combination you can have in a show.

9. Gilmore Girls

Despite having a loyal fan base and being a comfort show for many, Gilmore Girls was not spared criticism. Many people who were unhappy with the acting specified that Alexis Bledel was to blame. One even said they wondered if she would “ever find work again because she’s so bad.”

10. 90210

The reboot of 90210 also came from the early 2000s, when cheesy acting was more accepted and only some things needed to be fine cinema. Many viewers “hate-watched” this show, saying that the acting and writing were awful. Some specified that they believe AnnaLynne McCord took over the spotlight as the main character because she was the only one who could act.

11. Fuller House

Speaking of reboots, there are many mixed feelings about Fuller House. The consensus seems to be that if you want something to give you nostalgia, perhaps avoid the reboot and return to watching the original show. The top commenter mentioned that they barely made it through three episodes and never returned to give it another shot.

12. How I Met Your Father

Sitcom reboots, in general, tend to have trouble landing, especially if the only leg they’re standing on is nostalgia. People expect more vibrant acting out of all their media, even reboots of the shows that were never taken that seriously. One viewer said that Josh Peck is unwatchable, and another said that Hilary Duff is a lousy actress and unbelievable.

13. Cobra Kai

They had a great idea when they made Cobra Kai, but most of the actors seemed to either lack experience or were tired and close to their acting retirement. Someone went as far as to say that it reminded them of a daytime soap opera, which does not offer any compliment to the acting.

14. Sweet Magnolias

This show had a lot of potential due to its premise. Still, the cast needed the acting skills to deliver an enjoyable performance. Some viewers enjoyed the show initially, only for their interest to fall off by the 2nd or 3rd season. One person asked why everyone “speaks in proverbs” in the show, which made it confusing and unenjoyable to watch.

15. Reba

Reba is a classic, so there were indeed people who took offense to it even being on this list at all. Someone in the comments came to defend the show, stating that cheesy sitcoms and poor acting are not the same. In fact, nearly every commenter defended Reba and her acting skills, saying that she “carried the whole show.”

Source: Reddit.