There’s No Way These 24 Popular TV Shows Would Be Made Today

Over time, much of the language and content in television has progressed, along with societal standards. While certain media dates itself in innocuous ways (such as the mention of pagers, beepers, or outdated technology), some shows definitely could not be made today. Plus, there's something to be said for older shows having a charm that would be difficult to recreate in the modern day.

Stretched boundaries, questionable dialogue, and inappropriate jokes are still something we regularly see in television shows of all types and genres. However, a few shows went above and beyond typical raunchy humor to the point some would never survive in today's viewership climate.

1. The Office (2005-2013)

There are varying opinions about the offensive humor in The Office. Some believe it was intentionally tone-deaf to make a point; others feel the intent doesn’t matter if the content encourages harmful stereotypes. Although The Office is a fan favorite that we still love and watch on repeat, even Steve Carell has said he doesn’t believe The Office could be made the same way in the present day.

2. Cavemen (2007)

We probably wouldn’t expect Cavemen to be made again, considering it only aired for approximately two months in 2007. Some people didn’t even believe it was a real show and thought it was just another aspect of GEICO’s advertising scheme. However, some Nick Kroll fans have gone as far as saying that the show was so bad that they’re surprised he was able to come out from under it and have a successful career.

3. Friends (1994-2004)

For those who still love to watch reruns of Friends, it might be hard to hear that many people out there believe Friends wasn’t a quality show to begin with, let alone if it were to be remade now. Today, we would not have a show centered around six white people living in large N.Y. apartments. The lack of diversity is one of the most common critiques of the show.

4. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

This show has been called a stupid show about smart people numerous times, for good reason. The writing and jokes left much to be desired, especially for people who don’t appreciate humor that you may only understand if you’re exceptionally well-educated. Several people went as far as to say that even hearing it in the background makes them irrationally angry. Plus, it had a laugh track, which should be a feature that they stopped including in sitcoms long ago.

5. Last Man Standing (2011-2021)

For anyone reading this that’s a big Tim Allen fan, look away now! There have been harsh criticisms of Last Man Standing, with some saying that Tim Allen has never been funny. Plus, folks have called out this show for having a lousy premise, including that Tim Allen’s character, Mike, shouldn’t be the person teaching life lessons about morality. I only managed to make it through one episode of this show personally, so I was shocked to learn it survived for nine seasons (including being rebooted).

6. Home Improvement (1991-1999)

Speaking of Tim Allen, it seems doubtful that Home Improvement could be made in today’s world either. Why? It’s been said that the show perpetuated negative gender stereotypes and was only made with a “man’s man” in mind. If someone wants to watch a show about home improvement, may we suggest HGTV or a DIY channel?

7. I Dream of Jeannie (1965-1970)

I Dream of Jeannie is another show many love that is rife with problematic content. While many fans of the show still tune in, some have called out the problematic and negative stereotypes of Arab and Muslim people.

8. The Jeffersons (1975-1985)

Although some fans would call the sitcom a relic, especially considering it was hard to find shows featuring a primarily black cast before 1970, not everyone agrees. Many people who watched this show felt that it portrayed offensive stereotypes of black people and couldn’t in good conscience be made in today’s world.

9. MASH (1972-1983)

Everyone’s opinion of what is offensive can vary based on what was normalized around them and on television growing up. Because of this, MASH remains a popular show, especially among those who watched it in the 70s and 80s. We don’t want to offend any MASH lovers. Still, the show would likely be viewed as highly inappropriate and insensitive if it were made today, especially surrounding the topic of mental health.

10. Scrubs (2001-2010)

Scrubs was considered somewhat offensive by some when it originally aired and has not aged well. Most of the criticism of the show surrounds the doctor’s unprofessional behavior, including insensitive humor and belittling patients and their health conditions. Plus, the entire character of Dr. Todd, who is highly offensive and sexist, would not easily be stomached by people watching it in the current day.

11. House M.D. (2004-2012)

Following the same vein of thought, television creators would be hard-pressed to make House the show it is in today’s world. Between the way House treated his employees and patients in a highly unprofessional manner, this show would not be enjoyable for someone who has chronic physical conditions or a fear of getting treated in the hospital – although it would be nice to have a doctor who is that committed to diagnosing rare conditions and getting people medical help.

12. The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)

Some would argue that The Twilight Zone is one of the best sci-fi/horror shows ever, so a remake is an enticing idea, and it’s since been attempted. However, despite having incredible talent like Jordan Peele attached to one of these remakes, much of what made the original series great was the era in which it was created. Editor-in-Chief at Wealth of Geeks, Paul Rose Jr., put it succinctly: “They keep trying to recapture the magic but can’t.”

13. Baywatch (1989-2001)

It’s not hard to say that Baywatch couldn’t be made in today’s world, being that there are plenty of shows on streaming services that show half-naked or scantily clad women running around the beach (see: Netflix’s array of dating shows and remote island dating shows). It was hard enough for one of the creators, Greg Bonann, to pitch the show originally. Paired with the rampant objectification, it's unlikely we'll see the TV show get a full remake- or one that's well-received, at the very least.

14. That '70s Show (1998-2006)

Some folks feel that That '70s Show would be inappropriate in today’s time due to the frequent underage drinking and drug use, which isn’t addressed or discussed responsibly. However, there are also arguments from That '70s Show fans that there are currently plenty of shows on the air that feature worse and more offensive humor, such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and South Park.

15. The Dukes of Hazzard (1979-1985)

The 70s and 80s were a different time, and what might have felt normal then would not be acceptable to air on TV today. The offensive content of The Dukes of Hazzard includes the display of the Confederate flag, which is considered a symbol of oppression and racism. Some fans have said that even without the Confederate flag, the show would need to be completely revamped for a new version to be made.

16. Bosom Buddies (1980-1982)

Regardless of how one feels about genderfluid people or transgender identities, Bosom Buddies would not fly today. Its entire plot is rooted in problematic views on gender identity, considering the show is about two men who dress in drag so they can live and save on rent costs in a women-only complex.

17. Three’s Company (1976-1984)

Speaking of shows with content that would be offensive to the LGBTQ+ community, Three’s Company would not be winning any points in today’s world. The premise follows a man who pretends to be gay to move in with two women and have the landlord be agreeable to the living arrangement. The show is chock full of offensive stereotypes about gay people, as well as problematic political statements.

18. The Benny Hill Show (1969-1989)

Although The Benny Hill Show was beloved by many for its slapstick humor, some people are surprised that it lasted as long as it did. The content often included antiquated and offensive humor, sexual innuendos, and explicit material. While plenty of shows on the air have their fair share of objectification and crude humor, no one should be holding their breath for a revival of this one.

19. Ally McBeal (1997-2002)

I was not allowed to watch this show growing up, and I now understand why. While Ally McBeal was a popular legal drama in its time, it would be hard to get away with portraying the same level of problematic gender roles and misogyny in the workplace nowadays.

20. The Honeymooners (1955-1956)

Times have changed a lot since The Honeymooners was on the air, especially regarding how men are “allowed” to treat their wives. Some of the dialogue and content that was considered comedic in the 50s would be viewed as a form of abuse or domestic violence now.

21. All in the Family (1971-1979)

Many people who watched this show when it aired felt it was ahead of its time because it addressed important and complicated topics. However, Archie Bunker was clearly traditional and bigoted. He did not try to hide his views when he spoke openly about people of other races, which Wealth of Geeks editor Julia Fisher pointed out would make it impossible to be considered for a revamp.

22. Married… with Children (1987-1997)

While some still love Al Bundy, even fans of the show say that it would never even be considered being made today. There are many jokes made at the expense of fat people, in addition to an array of sexist and homophobic comments and jokes throughout the show.

23. Kolchak: The Night Stalker (1974-1975)

This show followed the made-for-TV films The Night Stalker and The Night Strangler and only lasted for one season. Although it was canceled due to its poor ratings and would be difficult to remake in today’s world, this show became a cult classic in the world of horror T.V. and is thought by some to have inspired other popular shows such as Supernatural, Stranger Things, and even X-Files.

24. Catweazle (1970-1971)

Catweazle was quite humorous, featuring an 11th-century wizard, Catweazle, and his many antics and adventures. However, it would be likely to be poorly received now. Another writer at Wealth of Geeks, Matt Harris, pointed out that while there was great fun in this kid’s program from the 70s, he’s not holding his breath for a remake. Why? The content included a “creepy old guy dressed like a hobo [who befriends] children.”