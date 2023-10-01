TV’s Oddities: 24 Bizarre Series We Couldn’t Stop Watching

TV creators love to throw twists at the audience to make them gasp with shock, horror, or glee, depending on the situation. But some shows are filled with so much of the unexpected that they blow our minds. From Legion (2017-2019) to Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019), these series are so wacky and ridiculous that fans keep watching them repeatedly.

1. Legion (2017-2019)

Legion is a superhero series about a young man admitted to a psychiatric ward to treat his schizophrenia. While there, he meets a woman who helps him connect with his hallucinations in a whole new way. The two get tossed into a journey to use his visions to fight evil with the help of a specialist team of superheroes.

2. The OA (2016-2019)

This thrilling mystery series follows a young woman whose abductor trapped her in a mysterious location for seven years. When she suddenly returns home, her family learns that her life-long blindness has disappeared. What really happened to the woman over all those years away from home?

3. Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021)

When an aspiring Hollywood director finally gets the chance to work on her first big project, she's ecstatic. But things take a turn for the worse when someone she trusted turns their back on her. Now, she's spiraling into a nightmare that blends the reality of her movie with strange, often disturbing hallucinations.

4. Search Party (2016-2022)

After a college student mysteriously disappears from campus one day, her friends and acquaintances work together to find out what happened to her. As they uncover more truths about her life and the events leading up to her disappearance, things only get stranger and stranger. When the last season hits, with it comes some of the most bizarre TV ever created.

5. Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (2016-2017)

This oddball crime series follows a bellhop who finds the body of a wealthy man in his penthouse and becomes a person of interest in the case. After the bellhop gets fired, a zany detective approaches him and urges him to work on the murder case. Together with the detective's even stranger band of helpers, they attempt to solve the murder and dodge assassination attempts simultaneously.

6. Mrs. Davis (2023-)

Mrs. Davis is a sci-fi series about a nun who loses her place at the convent when a powerful AI named Mrs. Davis ousts her. Determined to shut down Mrs. Davis, the ex-nun teams up with her ex-boyfriend, and they enter a strange virtual world on a seemingly unattainable quest to destroy the holy grail and, with it, the algorithm that ripped her from her religious devotion.

7. Preacher (2016-2019)

After his father passes away, an outlaw returns to his hometown to become a preacher in his father's place. He discovers powerful abilities hiding under his skin as he begins his studies. At the same time, he must work with spirits and other entities from beyond the human realm to rekindle his connection with God.

8. BrainDead (2016)

What begins as a political drama quickly shifts into a sci-fi thriller when a new staff member at Capitol Hill discovers that aliens have taken over the American government. As the aliens suck on the brains of high-profile politicians, the new staffer tries to uncover how the aliens got here and what plans they hold for the country.

9. The Bite (2021)

Inspired by the harrowing real-life onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bite takes deadly disease to a new level. It's about two women attempting to live their everyday lives as a terrifying plague spreads worldwide. Everyone infected with the virus loses control and begins to kill others with no mercy, spreading the disease to the injured as they go.

10. Maniac (2018)

When a deeply traumatized young woman and a man with schizophrenia sign up for an advanced drug trial for their mental health, they don't believe the drug company's claims that the medication will cure them of all of their mental distress. They take three pills that propel them into simulations of reality and their imaginations to help them overcome their deepest troubles.

11. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

The world changes forever when 140 million people mysteriously disappear into thin air simultaneously across the globe. As those left behind struggle to cope with the loss of their loved ones, a cult emerges and begins to gain more and more power over the people that remain. The series follows a cop whose kids struggle to cope with the new world.

12. The Umbrella Academy (2019-)

The Umbrella Academy is a wacky apocalyptic sci-fi series about a group of superhero siblings who reunite after years apart for their cold-hearted father's funeral. Six of the seven children attend the funeral, but one doesn't show because he went missing as a kid. But when the funeral ends, the missing son reappears in a portal with terrible news: the end of the world is about to kill everyone on the planet if the siblings don't stop it in time.

13. Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

When a cynical social outcast genius computer engineer meets a mysterious hacker, he agrees to help take down a massive, evil corporation. While his expert computational skills help him achieve feats other engineers can only dream of, one obstacle keeps this genius on his toes. At his day job, he works for the corporation, and some higher-ups are getting suspicious. At the same time, the engineer's mind begins to mess with him.

14. Watchmen (2019)

This psychological superhero series begins when a former super-powered vigilante hero attacks New York City with a giant terrifying squid monster. Years later, a group of masked killers descended upon the homes of forty police officers and murdered them and their families. Left reeling after the catastrophic attack, the city police officers now hide their identities for protection.

15. Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019)

Santa Clarita Diet is a darkly comedic supernatural series about two married realtors who live an ordinary life with their teenage daughter. One day, their lives change forever when the mother grows gravely ill. She soon learns she's now a member of the undead and craves the taste of human flesh. Will her family support her despite her sudden gruesome and terrifying changes?

16. Twin Peaks (1990-1991)

This classic surreal crime drama follows a detective who travels to a small town to solve the murder of a teenage girl. As soon as he arrives in the town, he learns that not everything is as it seems on the surface. As the investigation unfolds, the detective struggles to tell the difference between reality and the dream world.

17. The Sandman (2022)

Based on the classic myth of the Sandman, who visits people while they sleep, this fantasy series highlights the darkness of the traditional tale. The Sandman, the entity that controls the dream realm, ends up imprisoned for over 100 years, leaving the world in upheaval. As soon as he gets out of his confines, he travels the world to try and fix what was lost.

18. The Resort (2022)

When a couple visits a beautiful resort in Mexico for their tenth wedding anniversary, they struggle to stay on the same page in their marriage. But the two must learn to work together when a cold case heats up, and they find themselves stuck in the middle of the mystery.

19. Severance (2022-)

Severance is an eerie psychological sci-fi series about a workplace that requires its employees to undergo a procedure that splits their consciousness in two. During work hours, they only think about work; during their time off, they have no memory of spending their day at work. But as they spend more and more time with their consciousness severed, each part of them becomes increasingly different.

20. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (2019-)

This comedy series is full of some of the most ridiculous sketches featuring Tim Robinson. The show will make even the most shameless of viewers cringe as he engages in wacky, unhinged, and embarrassing shenanigans.

21. Miracle Workers (2019-)

Miracle Workers is a mythical anthology series where the cast hops around various earthly settings and time periods as spirits, angels, or gods on some mission. In the first season, two angels must work together to save humanity when God announces he's stepping back from his leading role to focus on other hobbies.

22. Upload (2020-)

When a computer programmer dies at a young age, his consciousness gets uploaded to a virtual afterlife. As he settles into his luxurious surroundings, he can't escape the stressors of his mortal life, like his overbearing girlfriend. At the same time, he bonds with a living woman who facilitates his stay in the virtual afterlife.

23. The X-Files (1993-2018)

This long-running sci-fi crime drama follows a group of FBI agents investigating strange, supernatural occurrences across the country. While most of the FBI's agents refuse to believe the conspiracy theories are true, those on the team know there's more truth to them than anyone could imagine.

24. Utopia (2013-2014)

A group of online conspiracy theorists who believe a comic book predicted the impending apocalypse manage to get their hands on a manuscript of the unpublished sequel. They think it holds more answers to tragic events threatening to unfold. But a mysterious and violent organization knows they have the manuscript and won't stop trying to destroy it, no matter what it takes.