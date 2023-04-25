Twilight Reboot Announcement Sparks Excitement and Controversy Among Fans

Lionsgate Television announced on April 19 that they are developing a television series reboot of the beloved Twilight film franchise. So many fans love films filled with sparkly vampires with superhuman strength— and the young adult love story between Bella Swan and her century-old vamp boyfriend, Edward Cullen, as portrayed by Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the film series.

While it is unclear precisely what Lionsgate's plans are regarding the story, focus of this reboot, and release date, writer Sinead Daly of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, and Tell Me Lies has reportedly been hired for script writing duties. Stephenie Meyer, the author of the book series, will be involved in developing the new series.

Naturally, the reactions on Twitter were immediate and largely not positive.

Calling in The Federal Government

Twitter poster Em 6/4 wanted to know what the plan was from the Biden White House to deal with this threat to the original Twilight films. President Biden should get on this issue, stat?

what is joe biden’s plan to stop the twilight reboot? — em 6/4 (@sukimilkteeth) April 19, 2023

Not Again!

User CEO of Monica reminded everyone that there are already reboots of Harry Potter and The Hunger Games on the way and stated, “We're really in this era” of everything being rebooted. This was how most fans reacted. They expressed disappointment that their favorite series are being rebooted when they already liked the ones they grew up with.

we are really in the era of harry potter and twilight reboot shows being announced and a new hunger games movie coming this year… https://t.co/GD1Gy3bSaD pic.twitter.com/3JUNHCohxW — ceo of monica (@photonsmight) April 19, 2023

Ignore It, and It Will Go Away

A Kristen Stewart fan account, prettymagicx, said that all Twilight fans have to do is ignore the remake idea, and it won't come to pass. It's either that or maybe you won't see it because your eyes are closed.

if you ignore the twilight reboot it doesn't exist pic.twitter.com/xnxNUyOJ4Y — tinks 🌙 (@prettymagicx) April 19, 2023

Vampire Baseball

Wandavision fan account Wanda As Lizzie brought up the infamous vampire baseball scene as proof that no reboot could ever equal that “cinematic masterpiece,” no matter how hard they try. It certainly is quite a scene in the film. They might be right that most films could not reach this level of zany while being played entirely straight.

the twilight reboot could NEVER achieve outdoing this cinematic masterpiece even if they try so hard pic.twitter.com/N77MGQXOts — ken (@wandaslizzie) April 19, 2023

We Have Ideas

The fans have even started coming up with alternate ideas for a vampire series, such as two vampires in a “situationship” or an undefined romantic or physical relationship who keep “bumping” into each other in different eras of time. Many fans had suggestions for different series that could be adapted with a fresh perspective on the vampire myth.

They say they’re incompatible but the truth of the matter is that they’re immortal because you stop aging once you meet your true soulmate. Tags: the denial is mutual because they’re idiots (in love) — fran (@galacticidiots) April 19, 2023

It's not a bad idea, and the user galactic idiots elaborate and say, “They say they're incompatible, but the truth is that they're immortal because you stop aging once you meet your true soulmate. Tags: the denial is mutual because they're idiots (in love).”

Okay, Okay, They'll Watch It

However, the reboot does have some fans who grudgingly admit that they will probably watch it anyway, like better call marz.

i wont lie i will still probably watch the twilight reboot… pic.twitter.com/p7TdaiA5JB — mar | succession spoilers (@bettercallmarz) April 19, 2023

New Ideas Going To Waste

User childish gamzeno made a good point when they said, “Some young writer out there has a brilliant manuscript for a great new IP, and it's not being read so Hollywood can reboot Twilight.”

some young writer out there has a brilliant manuscript for a great new IP and it’s not being read so Hollywood can reboot Twilight — zeno: digidestined (@childishgamzeno) April 19, 2023

Rerelease The Originals

Another idea came from Spider Monkey, who thought that if Lionsgate released all Twilight movies globally, they could rake in cash. The user believed a rerelease would likely make more money from the fanbase than a remake.

You know instead of making a reboot lionsgate should just rerelease all 5 twilight movies in theaters globally they would make SO much more money i bet — jules (@SPlDER_MONKEY) April 22, 2023

A Master Plan?

This Twitter user, stone bot love, thinks Robert Pattinson has a master plan to defuse the appeal of a Twilight reboot since it has been reported that he is in talks to star in Chloe Zhao's remake of Dracula. As they said, “He's cooking.” This has not been confirmed, but I guess it's an idea!

robert pattinson deciding to bury the twilight reboot by playing another vampire… yeah he’s cooking https://t.co/UkpZhvT1CN — (nicole) (@stonelovebot) April 21, 2023

Don't Judge Me!

Finally, one Twilight fan, Dr. Eva Burke, said she would be glued to that reboot when it was released. She added that people should judge away because she does not care.

I'm gonna get this out of the way right now and won't be answering further questions: yes, I'll be GLUED to the Twilight reboot. — Dr Eva Burke (@Eva_B89) April 23, 2023

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.