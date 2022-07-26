Top 25 Twilight Songs Ranked by Twilight Fans Exclusive

A recent Twilight Renaissance has emerged on social media platforms. This resurrection began after Netflix streamed The Twilight Saga Collection (2021), where all five films dominated the top ten. Since their Netflix departure, Twilight fandom has continued to spread across TikTok, with users re-enacting its loveable, cringeworthy scenes.

Notably, the Twilight movie franchise has received backlash for problematic tropes and harmful stereotypes that originated in Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight novels.

However, long-time devoted fans have a love-hate relationship with the Twilight series stories and continue to appreciate them for what they were to them at that time.

Alternatively, the soundtracks have a history of being labeled iconic and “ahead of their time,” with eternal tracks that left their “imprint” on the music industry. As a result, these Twilight songs are ranked by the world’s most immense Twilight fandom.

These fans are so committed that they have outvoted Star Wars and Harry Potter fandoms to ensure a Twilight win in online movie polls! In addition, they have a weekday Twilight Sh*ttposting group and a weekend Twilight Sewer Posting fandom of over 450k.

Twilight TikToks and memes widely circulate, and inside jokes and fan language, such as the acronym “titsoak” (“this is the skin of a killer”), provide hours of laughter and fun.

This list is the ultimate Twilight Saga Soundtrack countdown. The numbers are in, and 26.8k fans voted for an authentically ranked list in this exclusive Twilight community poll.

So countdown the top 25 tracks, and don’t miss the Twilight music playlist gift linked at the end of these results.

1. “Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse

Number Of Votes: 3.7k

Percentage of Vote: 14%

Was there ever a shred of doubt? Of course, “Supermassive Black” Hole by Muse is in the number one spot! The Cullen’s playing baseball is arguably the most iconic Twilight scene of all time. Right?

The exceptionally unique aesthetics of the blue light filter and classic use of Dutch angles and quick cuts immortalized this track.

2. “Decode” by Paramore

Number Of Votes: 2.8k

Percentage of Vote: 11%

Alternative and emo rock group Paramore found international success with their certified platinum song, “Decode.” This significant track plays second in the end credits on New Moon and is one of two Paramore songs featured on the Twilight Soundtrack. The music video for “Decode” is classic and filled with memorable scenes.

3. “Flightless Bird, American Mouth” by Iron & Wine

Number of Votes: 2.1k

Percentage of Vote: 8%

What would the Twilight Saga be without, “American Mouth, Flightless Bird” by Iron & Wine, otherwise known as the Twilight prom song? It encapsulates the quintessential dance scene where Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) limps around in circles while Edward Cullen (Robbert Pattinson) teases her with a near nibble.

Interestingly, the track is in the film because of Kristen Stewart. She was listening to The Shepherd’s Dog album when it was time to film the scene, and they didn’t have a song. So she suggested it as a temporary fix. It stuck and thankfully made its way into the movie.

4. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

Number of Votes: 1.5k

Percentage of Vote: 6%

Despite some resistance in the poll’s comment section, Christina Perri’s certified diamond hit “A Thousand Years” takes the number four spot.

It is the fourth song in the end credits of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 Soundtrack and is not part of a scene. However, many fans associate it with embodying Bella and Edward’s love and have memorialized it as a top hit in the Twilight canon.

There is a tie for the number five spot between two musical masterpieces. However, based on the overwhelming shoutouts and praise for “Roslyn,” it’s featured before “Eyes on Fire” on the list.

5. “Roslyn” by Bon Iver & St. Vincent

Number of Votes: 1.2k

Percentage of Vote: 5%

The song “Roslyn” by Bon Iver & St. Vincent is on arguably the best soundtrack of the Twilight Saga: New Moon. It plays as Bella prints photos of her near-fatal birthday party at the Cullens and places them in her scrapbook.

Ironically, she folds herself out of a photograph the night before Edward walks out of the picture, and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) steps into it.

In a story with USA Today, Robert Pattinson stated after watching part of New Moon on TV, “I completely forgot, but the soundtracks were quite ahead of their time.”

In addition, he admitted his affinity for his recognition in the Twilight films, “It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense.” So it’s great to see his change of heart.

6. “Eyes on Fire” by Blue Foundation

Number of Votes: 1.2k

Percentage of Vote: 5%

“Eyes on Fire” by Blue Foundation plays as Bella is waiting for Edward in the school parking lot, but he doesn’t show. So then, she and the Cullen clan exchange some eye contact before she gripes about how day after day, she waits for him to no avail.

Eventually, he does show, and they stutter through their first conversation, where he awkwardly introduces himself, “I’m Edward Cullen; you’re Bella?”

7. “Possibility” by Lykke Li

Number of Votes: 1.1k

Percentage of Vote: 4%

“There’s a Possibilityyyyy” by Lykke Li captures Bella’s complete devastation and depression after Edward leaves in The Twilight Saga: New Moon. The song laments as the camera pans around her, staring out her window and watching the seasons change, demonstrating months of mental anguish and despair.

8. “Let Me Sign” by Robert Pattinson

Number of Votes: 1k

Percentage of Vote: 4%

Robert Pattinson’s “Let Me Sign” is the hauntingly beautiful song that plays as Edward is sucking the venom out of Bella’s hand after James bites her during the infamous ballet studio battle scene.

Bella writhes in back-convulsing pain as her eyes cross to view Edward’s twitching body and tormented face finding his will to stop sucking her dry. Two of Pattinson's friends, Marcus Foster and Bobby Long, co-wrote this iconic Twilight song.

9. “Leave Out All the Rest” by Linkin Park

Number of Votes: 854

Percentage of Vote: 3%

Linkin Park’s “Leave Out All the Rest” secures the number nine spot and plays after “15 Step” by Radiohead in the New Moon credits. It is a platinum-certified single on the Twilight Soundtrack. It is also present on Linkin Park’s album Minutes to Midnight.

10. “Bella’s Lullaby” by Carter Burwell

Number of Votes: 775

Percentage of Vote: 3%

Carter Burwell composed “Bella’s Lullaby,” a song Edward plays for Bella in the first Twilight film. The music begins as Edward delivers the infamous line, “Hold on tight spider monkey,” before disappearing with Bella into the massive evergreen backdrop of Forks, Washington.

11. “Flightless Bird, American Mouth (Wedding)” by Iron & Wine

Number of Votes: 733

Percentage of Vote: 3%

With its predecessor’s high rank in the number three spot, it’s no surprise that the wedding version of “American Mouth, Flightless Bird” by Iron & Wine is also on the list.

Its acoustic differences are a beautiful contrast to the original track and plays during Edward and Bella’s wedding in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1. The crowd blurs in the backdrop as if they are the only two people at the moment.

12. “I Caught Myself” by Paramore

Number of Votes: 611

Percentage of Vote: 2%

“I Caught Myself” by Paramore is playing when Bella goes dress shopping with high-school chums Jessica Stanley (Anna Kendrick) and Angela Weber (Christian Serratos).

She has no interest in trying on dresses before excusing herself to the bookstore, where she ultimately finds the book that leads her to discover that Edward is a vampire.

13. “Full Moon” by Black Ghosts

Number of Votes: 570

Percentage of Vote: 2%

The opening credits feature the song “Full Moon” by Black Ghosts as Bella basks in the sunlight with her potted cacti friends while narrating the things she will miss in Arizona. Next, she describes her reasons for leaving the warmth for the “cold, wet things” she loathes in Forks, Washington.

14. “A Thousand Miles (Part 2)” by Christina Perri ft. Steve Kazee

Number of Votes: 555

Percentage of Vote: 2%

The hit song “A Thousand Miles (Part 2)” by Christina Perri ft. Steve Kazee plays when Bella projects her thoughts to Edward for the first time in the meadow at the end of Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Part 2.

It continues to play through the monumental final credits, where every character in the Twilight series is acknowledged beautifully.

15. “Meet Me on the Equinox” by Death Cab for a Cutie

Number of Votes: 473

Percentage of Vote: 2%

Another New Moon favorite, “Meet Me at the Equinox” by indie-rock band Death Cab for a Cutie, is the second song in the end credits following The Killers’ “White Demon Love Song.”

It’s a staple of Twilight music fandom. Evan C. Jones of Billboard summarized its lyrics “convey an eerie sensuality appropriate for a teen-vampire love story.” He also praised the song’s guitars and melodies.

16. “Hearing Damage” by Thom Yorke

Number of Votes: 458

Percentage of Vote: 2%

“Hearing Damage” by Thom Yorke is used during the chasing scene between Victoria (Rachelle Lefevre) and the wolves. This emotional scene produces dynamic footage of Victoria and her bright red locks against a forest green backdrop as she taunts them before dipping into the Pacific Ocean.

Tragically, it’s also where Harry Clearwater (Graham Greene) suffers his fatal heart attack.

17. “Heavy in Your Arms” by Florence + The Machine

Number of Votes: 396

Percentage of Vote: 2%

The often underrated film Eclipse produced several solid tracks. For instance, “Heavy in Your Arms” by Florence + The Machine. It is the second song in the end credits.

However, it originally was planned to play during the scene that plays “Let’s Get Lost” by Beck and Bat for Lashes. The music that plays when Bella decides to visit Jacob after he has not returned her calls. They made a good call on the final song choice.

18. “Never Think” by Robert Pattinson

Number of Votes: 319

Percentage of Vote: 1%

Robert Pattinson’s “Never Think” softly plays in the backdrop of the restaurant scene in the first Twilight film where Edward admits he is a mind reader but cannot read Bella's.

The couple’s eyes lock in an intense stare that even the tawdry waitress couldn’t break as she serves Bella the mushroom ravioli she never eats or boxes up. What a waste.

19. “It Will Rain” by Bruno Mars

Number of Votes: 305

Percentage of Vote: 1%

“It Will Rain” by Bruno Mars is a five-times certified-platinum selling song released as the lead single for Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Part 2. It plays immediately after the Volturi bonus scene in the end credits, where Aro (Michael Sheen) announces that the Cullens have something he wants.

20. “My Love” by Sia

Number of Votes: 284

Percentage of Vote: 1%

Alice Cullen (Ashley Greene) secures a private night for Edward and Bella to be together. The eerily enchanting Sia’s “My Love” plays as the couple engages in heavy kissing and above-the-clothes action.

But, before it goes too far, Edward interrupts it with a marriage proposal, to which Bella finally says yes.

21. “Satellite Heart” by Anya Marina

Number of Votes: 246

Percentage of Vote: 1%

The song “Satellite Heart” by Anya Marina highlights Edward and Bella’s drive home after her birthday party. Where Jasper Hale (Jackson Rathbone) almost makes a meal out of Bella, and she and Carlisle Cullen (Peter Facinelli) have their sensually awkward moment in Twilight’s New Moon.

Bella warned that she didn’t like big birthday parties or surprises. Her birthday surprise in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 has a much better outcome.

22. “Shooting the Moon” by OK Go

Number of Votes: 214

Percentage of Vote: 1%

After asking the iconic question, “Bella, where the hell have you been, Loca?” (BWTHHYBL) Jacob and her spend time building “two-wheel death machines” in his garage.

The song playing while Jacob and Bella begin their budding romance is fan favorite “Shooting the Moon” by OK Go. She tosses him a wrench and a slice of pizza before watching him do all the work.

23. “Spotlight (Twilight Mix)” by Mute Math

Number of Votes: 209

Percentage of Vote: 1%

“Spotlight (Twilight Mix)” by Mute Math is playing when Edward and Bella show up at school together in Edward’s Volvo C30. Edward’s established solitude causes everyone in the parking lot to gawk and stare at this phenomenon.

It’s also the scene where Edward delivers the line, “I’m breaking all the rules now anyway since I’m going to hell,” before throwing his arm around Bella and smugly nodding back at his family.

24. “The Violet Hour” by Seawolf

Number of Votes: 208

Percentage of Vote: 1%

As the Cullen clan congregates for Bella’s private birthday party at their home, Seawolf’s song “The Violet Hour” plays in the background.

The Cullen family takes turns giving Bella gifts, starting with Rosalie Hale (Nikki Reed) nonchalantly handing a necklace that Alice walks over and hands to her to gift Bella. True to Rose’s nature, she says, “It’s a necklace. Alice picked it out.”

25. “Let’s Get Lost” by Beck and Bat for Lashes

Number of Votes: 204

Percentage of Vote: 1%

“Let’s Get Lost” by Beck and Bat for Lashes plays when Bella decides to go see Jacob in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse after he refuses to return any of her phone calls. However, Edward acts toxic by sabotaging her truck so that she can’t go and see him because he doesn’t trust Jacob and the wolves.

Polling Statistics for All Other Twilight Songs

Here are the vote counts for the rest of the Twilight Soundtrack playlists that didn’t make the top 25.

Songs Artists Vote Counts Cold Aqualung & Lucy Schwartz 189 A White Demon Love Song The Killers 183 Neutron Star Collision (Love is Forever) Muse 169 Tremble My Beloved Collective Soul 156 From Now On The Features 156 Eclipse (All Yours) Metric 155 Friends Band of Skulls 132 Slow Life Grizzly Bear Ft. Victoria Legrand 132 Chop and Change The Black Keys 131 Go All the Way Into the Twilight Perry Farrell 120 Monsters Hurricane Bells 111 New Moon (The Meadow) Alexandre Desplat 110 I Belong to You (New Moon Remix) Muse 109 Fire In the Water Feist 108 Done All Wrong Black Rebel Motorcycle Club 96 With You in My Head UNKLE ft. The Black Angels 94 Requiem On Water Imperial Mammoth 92 Jonathan Low Vampire Weekend 87 Where I Come From Passion Pit 87 Turning Page Sleeping at Last 78 All I've Ever Needed Paul McDonald & Nikki Reed 76 No Sound But the Wind Editors 71 The Forgotten Green Day 70 Love Death Birth Carter Burwell 68 Heart of Stone IKO 66 Ghosts James Vincent McMorrow 65 End Tapes The Joy Formidable 64 Bittersweet Ellie Goulding 62 The Antidote St. Vincent 61 Sister Rosetta (2011 Version) Noisettes 59 I Didn't Mean It The Belle Brigade 56 Speak Up POP ETC 55 Love Will Take You Angus & Julia Stone 50 Cover Your Tracks A Boy and His Kite 50 Plus Que Ma Propre Vie Carter Burwell 47 Life on Earth Band of Horses 41 Northern Lights Cider Sky 40 Rolling in On a Burning Tree The Dead Weather 35 Ours The Bravery 32 Jacob's Theme Howard Shore 27 What Part of Forever Cee-Lo Green 25 Llovera Mia Maestro 22 Atlas Fanfarlo 18 Neighbors Theophilus London 17 Everything and Nothing The Boom Circuits 17 New for You Reeve Carney 15 A Million Miles An Hour Eastern Conference Champions 11

Did you notice the songs “15 Step” by Radiohead and “How Come You Swallow So Much Sleep” by Bombay Bicycle Club are missing from the list? The blasphemy is unreal!

Both of these iconic Twilight soundtrack songs are overlooked bonus tracks that received significant recognition and praise from the unapologetically disappointed die-hard Twilight fans in the comment section of the poll.

However, they are on this exclusive YouTube Music playlist, All Twilight Soundtrack Songs, where they belong. Follow this playlist to listen to all of the songs on the Twilight Soundtracks, including a few bonus tracks.

Such as “River Flows in You” by Yiruma. A piece that is widely mistaken as “Bella’s Lullaby” but is still beloved by many Twilight fans due to that accidental phenomenon.

Unfortunately, the song “Ours” by The Bravery on Eclipse is unavailable.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Courtesy of Martha B. Ortiz @ pasteldesoriana.