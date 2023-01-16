Twitch Sets New Record for Most Games Streamed

December 2022 saw video game streaming site Twitch set a brand new record. Over 40,000 games were streamed in the month. Active channels on Twitch also grew by 6% month-over-month. The peak number of live Twitch channels grew by an impressive 50%.

However, viewership on Twitch saw a decline. Peak viewers were down 22%, the lowest since August 2020. Additionally, the average amount of viewers on Twitch dipped for the third time in the last four months. The full report shows mixed results for active Twitch channels, games streamed, and viewership for Twitch in 2022.

The data is compiled by Best Sport Betting Canada. It accounts for all of 2022, not just the month of December.

Monthly Total of Games Streamed in 2022

For the most part, 2022 saw steady month-to-month growth in total games streamed. Starting in January, 34,644 total games were streamed. Admittedly, this dipped in February and March to the mid-33,000s. A possible reason is the highly anticipated release of Elden Ring, a popular Twitch game.

Come April, the number of games streaming on Twitch continued to grow. April saw 34,774 games streamed, and May and June featured 35,600 games. 36,172 games streamed through the month of July, while August featured a whopping 40,116 games. Things dipped slightly following that, ranging between 38,000 and 39,000 from September through November. Then the record setting December numbers dropped: 40,376 total games streamed.

Active Twitch Channels in 2022

This past year was a solid period for the number of unique active Twitch channels. Things started strong in January, with 4.156 million channels. The following months followed a downward trend, however. February featured 3.93 million channels. March saw 3.65 million channels.

April had a slight drop with 3.63 million channels. May marks the lowest month of active Twitch channels, with just under 3.5 million channels. From there, things began to rise. In June just under 3.6 million channels were active, and July followed suit, with just under 3.8 million. August was the most active month of 2022 on Twitch, with an impressive 5 million active channels.

Things dipped after that peak, however. September, October, and November all hovered close to the 4.5 million mark, whereas December finished with 4.7 million active channels.

Peak Twitch Viewers by Month in 2022

A lot of people watched Twitch streams last year. But, remarkably, despite a record-breaking December in terms of games streamed, it was the lowest month of 2022 for peak viewership, with only 4.1 million peak viewers. That's a long way down from the all-time high in June, with 6.64 million peak viewers. The last time the numbers were this slight was August of 2020.

To round out the entire year, here are the month-by-month numbers.

January and February featured 5.5 million peak viewers. March dipped a bit, down to 4.77 million viewers. Things rose in April, with just over 5 million viewers, and again in May, with 5.27 million viewers. June hit that record high of 6.64 million peak viewers. Things dipped briefly in July (4.475 million) before a strong rebound in August (6.342 million).

The rest of the year saw a clear decline in numbers. September and October only managed to snag 4.6 million peak viewers. November scored a slight jump with 5.3 million. But numbers dropped again in December, down to 4.13 million.

Average Twitch Viewers Declined at The End of 2022

Average viewership declined in 2022 as the year progressed.

January and February garnered nearly 3 million average viewers a month. That count slipped to 2.5 million in March and maintained close to that through July. August saw a spike to 2.6 million average viewers. Unfortunately, after that jump, the numbers steadily declined for the rest of the year. September and October saw 2.5 million average viewers. November saw 2.4 million viewers; December is the lowest of the year, with 2.27 million average viewers.

Additionally, the total number of hours watched fell in December 2022 by 3%.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.