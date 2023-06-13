Twitter Announces Changes to Direct Message Policy, No One Is Happy

Elon Musk continues to change how Twitter operates in attempts to make the site profitable. The social media giant will reportedly significantly change how direct messages between users on the site are regulated later this week.

The site will change direct messages so only verified users who pay a monthly subscription fee of $8 for Twitter Blue can direct message people who do not follow them. The change is meant to cut down on spam sent via direct messages.

UPDATE: Twitter to change policy to help reduce Spam DMs later this week. Only verified users will be able to send DMs to users that don’t follow them back. pic.twitter.com/lZcgpSuEy5 — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) June 11, 2023

Beyond that, the site will limit the number of direct messages users not subscribed to Twitter Blue can send to one another even if they follow each other.

Twitter will additionally limit the number of DM’s for non-blue users. It is unclear what that limit is at this time. https://t.co/qs7gjbNUzf — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) June 12, 2023

Unsurprisingly, these new changes spark responses from across the Twitter user base, and no one is happy.

Verification Doesn’t Stop Spam

Many Twitter users argue that the purported rationale for closing direct messages from accounts someone doesn’t follow doesn’t make sense, as scammers can simply pay the $8 fee for Twitter Blue and directly message anyone and everyone with impunity.

I'M LOSING MY MIND, almost all the bots I see on this website have twitter blue https://t.co/V0Yi90iTxS — cravatクラバット🍷🔜 Sunnycon Newcastle (@datcravat) June 12, 2023

Users say that instead of stopping scammers, the change will harm those who use Twitter for their work, including journalists and artists.

A huge amount of the scammy spam accounts are blue checks, but even beyond that this move will completely kneecap the usefulness of this site for everyone from artists to journalists lol https://t.co/hVdDC1oBEx — cosima bee concordia (Villain Arc) (@bimbotheory) June 12, 2023

Journalists And Artists Respond

Multiple journalists and artists say that closing direct messages from people they don’t follow will damage their ability to use Twitter for work and may harm the quality of their work as they won’t be able to use the massive social media site for tips or commissions.

Very soon it will become impossible for many people to give me news tips on this platform. A reminder to subsribe to my newsletter at https://t.co/3Br1nQxVqH as this platform increasingly becomes less functional for my work. https://t.co/EbqkyvQRx9 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) June 12, 2023

rip to artists getting comms through twitter ig https://t.co/1HIm5L7Bsl — 🌺 Fiori Loto (Infinite Exhaustedly Queer)🏳️‍⚧️🌸 (@LakesOfLotus) June 12, 2023

Elon musk has singlehandedly killed the commission space, I'm gonna update my commissions post with instructions on where to contact me if you wanna talk about one I swear it's like he wants to make sure he gets none of that 44 billion back https://t.co/VKMjiQqmJu — Morgan | Bravo Zero-Six | 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@Bravo_Zer0_Six) June 12, 2023

Destroys the Magic of Social Media

Outside of those using the site professionally, some users say these changes will “destroy the highest value part of Twitter” because it shuts down the opportunity for people to use the ostensible social media site to connect with new people socially.

Destroys highest value part of Twitter. Magic of this place is when someone you don’t follow sees a tweet of yours they like and starts a conversation in DMs. I’ve made more connections and learned more from that than the main feed. Should be able to opt for open DMs @elonmusk https://t.co/Y48okcwU0j — modest proposal (@modestproposal1) June 12, 2023

Others say the changes will adversely affect those who use the site for academic pursuits, whether those are professional or personal.

This sucks! For Science Twitter, DM requests from people we don't follow can include students looking for a few links to learn more about our field, other researchers looking to collaborate or gain perspective, science journalists looking to feature our work, and more. https://t.co/qdbJr0BvaJ — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) June 12, 2023

Paywalling Free Features Won’t Help Save Twitter

Twitter users see the change as a ridiculous attempt at forcing users to pay for Twitter Blue.

wild how every problem's "solution" is giving him $8 https://t.co/BwsLT8FMyp — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 12, 2023

They highlight that every other social media site allows unlimited direct messages between users without forcing them to pay for the service.

its funny how instagram and youtube and twitch and pinterest and tumblr and facebook and telegram and discord and many other social medias who don't require PAYMENT as "verification" don't have this issue https://t.co/gCxSt47xr0 — 👽@ gay🐀 (@JaSBartz) June 13, 2023

Many find the move funny in the face of so many other options for chatting with friends online.

he's trying to make us pay to have group chats. bruh we literally have discord bye. https://t.co/k4N9XZAm2I — 𝖆𝖛𝖆 (@squirrelbonesTV) June 13, 2023

And some see the move as a sign that Twitter is on its way out as a social media powerhouse.