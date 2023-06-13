Twitter Announces Changes to Direct Message Policy, No One Is Happy

elon musk MSN 1 1
Elon Musk continues to change how Twitter operates in attempts to make the site profitable. The social media giant will reportedly significantly change how direct messages between users on the site are regulated later this week.

The site will change direct messages so only verified users who pay a monthly subscription fee of $8 for Twitter Blue can direct message people who do not follow them. The change is meant to cut down on spam sent via direct messages. 

Beyond that, the site will limit the number of direct messages users not subscribed to Twitter Blue can send to one another even if they follow each other. 

Unsurprisingly, these new changes spark responses from across the Twitter user base, and no one is happy. 

Verification Doesn’t Stop Spam

Many Twitter users argue that the purported rationale for closing direct messages from accounts someone doesn’t follow doesn’t make sense, as scammers can simply pay the $8 fee for Twitter Blue and directly message anyone and everyone with impunity. 

Users say that instead of stopping scammers, the change will harm those who use Twitter for their work, including journalists and artists. 

Journalists And Artists Respond 

Multiple journalists and artists say that closing direct messages from people they don’t follow will damage their ability to use Twitter for work and may harm the quality of their work as they won’t be able to use the massive social media site for tips or commissions. 

Destroys the Magic of Social Media

Outside of those using the site professionally, some users say these changes will “destroy the highest value part of Twitter” because it shuts down the opportunity for people to use the ostensible social media site to connect with new people socially. 

Others say the changes will adversely affect those who use the site for academic pursuits, whether those are professional or personal. 

Paywalling Free Features Won’t Help Save Twitter

Twitter users see the change as a ridiculous attempt at forcing users to pay for Twitter Blue. 

They highlight that every other social media site allows unlimited direct messages between users without forcing them to pay for the service. 

Many find the move funny in the face of so many other options for chatting with friends online. 

And some see the move as a sign that Twitter is on its way out as a social media powerhouse. 

 

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

