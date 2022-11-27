Elon Musk To Relaunch Failed Verification Service

After the first attempt at Twitter Blue backfired, Elon Musk scrapped the project and went back to the drawing board. Now he is back with the “new and improved” Twitter premium program, which will now apparently feature different colored check marks.

New Boss New Rules

Musk has made several changes to the platform since he took over. He has already reversed account bans on individuals such as former President Donald Trump, Kanye West, and controversial figure Andrew Tate. Musk originally introduced Twitter Blue, a subscription service where members who paid $8 a month would be able to have a verified account.

However, an influx of imposter accounts forced the program into suspension. The verification program was originally intended for celebrities, corporations, government officials, and journalists to prevent impersonation.

The latest version of the program includes gold checks for companies, gray checks for governments, and all other individuals will receive a blue check. “All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates,” Musk said.

This tedious but helpful step will hopefully weed out any parody accounts. Musk added that the program would be “tentatively launching” on December 2nd.

Seeing Double

Twitter Blue was pulled from the platform thanks to parody accounts popping up of companies such as Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Eli Lilly & Co, and even Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk also announced that he would be granting “amnesty” to individuals who had their accounts suspended. Musk originally was going to create a special committee whose role would be to look at suspended individuals and judge whether or not they could have their accounts restored based on what community guidelines they violated.

Musk then decided to just do a Twitter poll and asked if accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” should be reinstated. 72% of respondents said yes, so the reinstatement began.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted. He used a Latin phrase in his tweet that translates to “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

Trouble Across The Sea

An unforeseen challenge Musk will face in his quest to redesign Twitter is European regulators. There is a new EU law that will hit large social media platforms by early 2023 that aims to cut down on the amount of consumable illegal content and reduce the spread of content that is considered harmful but legal.

Britain is also working on its own set of social media laws.

Europe is attempting to tighten the reins on potentially harmful online content. Europe has developed a reputation as a global leader in their efforts to stifle the power of social media companies and other digital platforms.

European Union officials published a report on Thursday that revealed that Twitter took longer to remove hateful content than last year, as well as removing less in general. Considering the fact that Musk has laid off half of the company's workforce, many of whom were responsible for content moderation, the numbers could only get worse.

