It’s Official: Twitter Executives Purposely Censored The Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Elon Musk teased Twitter users a few days ago with the promise of information regarding Twitter's content moderation policies. Musk said he would be releasing what is known as “The Twitter Files” because users deserve to know what's really been going on behind the scenes. On Friday night, the first part of The Twitter Files series was posted, revealing that high-level executives knowingly censored the Hunter Biden laptop story.

The Story That Started It All

On October 14, 2020, the New York Post broke the news of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, which was an expose that used information retrieved from Hunter Biden's forgotten laptop.

The emails found on the laptop directly contradicted Joe Biden's claim that he never spoke to his son about any of his overseas dealings. In reality, Hunter had secured a meeting between then-Vice President Biden and a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm.

The knowledge of the meeting was contained in an email between Hunter Biden and Vadym Pozharskyi, who was an advisor on the board of Burisma. Their correspondence came around a year after Hunter Biden joined the Burisma board and received a salary of around $50,000 a month.

Less than eight months after the correspondence, Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, and Prime Minister, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, into firing a prosecutor who intended to investigate Burisma and conduct interrogations that would include Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden told the President and Prime Minister that if the prosecutor was not fired, he would not give them a $1 billion loan that he had promised them.

The prosecutor, of course, was fired.

Another email exchange revealed that shortly after joining the board, Pozharskyi began attempting to use Hunter Biden's political connections to benefit the company.

“We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc .to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions,” he said.

The laptop also contained sexually explicit content of Hunter with an unknown woman as well as him smoking crack cocaine.

The Censorship of The Hunter Biden Story

According to Matt Taibbi, an author and individual who is responsible for releasing The Twitter Files, Twitter executives knowingly squashed the story on Twitter, attempting to make it go away by claiming the information in the story was retrieved via hacking.

21. Strom’s note returned the answer that the laptop story had been removed for violation of the company’s “hacked materials” policy: https://t.co/EdTa2xbXn1 pic.twitter.com/KQFRiKYKkb — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

This information, however, was allegedly made without the knowledge of the then-CEO, Jack Dorsey.

23. The decision was made at the highest levels of the company, but without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey, with former head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde playing a key role. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

However, other officials in the company were not sure how long they could keep up the facade that the story violated Twitter's hacking policy.

https://t.co/j4EeXEAw6F can see the confusion in the following lengthy exchange, which ends up including Gadde and former Trust and safety chief Yoel Roth. Comms official Trenton Kennedy writes, “I'm struggling to understand the policy basis for marking this as unsafe”: pic.twitter.com/w1wBMlG33U — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

The former Vice President of Global Communications, Brandon Borrman, even questioned the validity of the violation.

27. Former VP of Global Comms Brandon Borrman asks, “Can we truthfully claim that this is part of the policy?” pic.twitter.com/Rh5HL8prOZ — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

A former employee admitted that they “just freelanced” the moderation. They admitted that hacking was used as an excuse, but everyone knew it wouldn't hold water for long.

24. “They just freelanced it,” is how one former employee characterized the decision. “Hacking was the excuse, but within a few hours, pretty much everyone realized that wasn’t going to hold. But no one had the guts to reverse it.” — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

In another exchange between Vijaya Gadde, former trust and safety Chief Yoel Roth, and communications official Trenton Kennedy, Kennedy expresses that he is “struggling to understand the policy basis for marking this as unsafe.”

https://t.co/j4EeXEAw6F can see the confusion in the following lengthy exchange, which ends up including Gadde and former Trust and safety chief Yoel Roth. Comms official Trenton Kennedy writes, “I'm struggling to understand the policy basis for marking this as unsafe”: pic.twitter.com/w1wBMlG33U — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

Carl Szabo from the research firm NetChoice wrote a letter/report to the head of Public Policy, Lauren Culbertson, that exposes Democratic lawmakers' desire for more moderation, regardless of the First Amendment and Bill of Rights.

36.Twitter files continued:

“THE FIRST AMENDMENT ISN’T ABSOLUTE”

Szabo’s letter contains chilling passages relaying Democratic lawmakers’ attitudes. They want “more” moderation, and as for the Bill of Rights, it's “not absolute” pic.twitter.com/cWdNYIprp8 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

Then-CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly got involved in the situation eventually, but it is alarming how much was able to be done without his knowledge.

There are multiple instances of Dorsey jumping in and questioning censoring and moderating decisions, likely because they were made with political bias in mind.

Other sources said reported that the biggest issue was that in order for the censoring on the grounds of violating a hacking policy to be legitimate, there needed to be evidence that law enforcement actually found a hack.

The problem with the “hacked materials” ruling, several sources said, was that this normally required an official/law enforcement finding of a hack. But such a finding never appears throughout what one executive describes as a “whirlwind” 24-hour, company-wide mess. pic.twitter.com/aONKCROEOd — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

Matt Taibbi will be continuing to post updates to his Twitter account and promises that information on shadow-banning, boosting, followed counts, and the fate of certain individual accounts will be coming soon.

