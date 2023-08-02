Twitter Mourns The Death of 25-Year-Old Euphoria Star Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud, known for his incredible performance as one of the main characters in the hit HBO series Euphoria, died at age 25 on Monday. His mother called 911 around 11:30 am to report a “possible overdose,” according to TMZ.

The Words of Loved Ones

In a statement from his family, they said, “Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Zendaya, one of Cloud's Euphoria co-stars, shared in a heartfelt Instagram post: “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“They could light up any room they entered,” but boy, let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Cloud's Short Yet Impressive Career

Cloud had no acting experience before he was cast in Euphoria and never even planned to pursue acting. That is until a scouting agent named Eléonore Hendricks spotted Cloud walking down the street in New York and approached him. Since making his impressive debut in Euphoria, Cloud has played a supporting role in the 2023 thriller film The Line, starred in numerous music videos for artists like Becky G and Juice WRLD, and was slated to co-star in the latest iteration of the Scream franchise.

As news of this young star's tragic death reached Twitter, fans of the talented actor who starred as the loveable drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria shared their sorrows online.

The Tragic Loss of a New Star

One person tweets, “Oh, Christ. I have just discovered Angus Cloud has died. This is incredibly sad news. I know him from Euphoria — he had no prior acting experience, but for me, he really stood out on a show filled with so many brilliant actors. He would have had an incredible career. So very sad.”

Mental Health Matters

Many users are distraught over the fact that Cloud died so young after suffering from mental illness. “Angus Cloud died at only 25. 25 is way too young,” writes one person. “This is so sick. Please remember mental health is so important every day. Rest easy, Angus Cloud. Hope you found peace wherever you are.”

Mourning Cloud's Death

Some people on Twitter, in light of the recent news of Cloud's death, go online and share their fears about Euphoria‘s future as a series, as the third season has yet to begin filming. But others find those Tweets selfish and off-putting.

“Insane how people heard Angus Cloud died, and they said ‘noo, he was my favorite character,'” writes one user. “like no, he was an actual person, not just a character on some show. Why are you sad about the show changing, but you aren't sad that we just lost an amazing human. Fez didn't die, Angus did.”

Another shares, “Angus Cloud DIED, and the thing you guys are most worried about is the new season of Euphoria???? What is wrong with you all?”

But what everyone can agree is that the world will dearly miss Cloud. This statement from HBO sums up the sentiment: “Cloud was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”