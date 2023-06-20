Twitter Not Surprised to Learn Meghan Markle’s Podcast Canceled by Spotify

Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Spotify announced they canceled Meghan Markle's award-winning podcast, Archetypes, despite its popularity. The podcast's first — and now only season — features inspiring interviews with notable women like Paris Hilton, Jameela Jamil, and Constance Wu.

Both Spotify and Archewell Audio released a statement claiming Spotify canceled the podcast because of a mutual agreement with the royal couple. But others, like U.S. royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield, believe the real reason for the cancelation is because “Megan is challenging to work with,” which Schofield claims in an interview on TalkTV. 

Twitter Is Not Surprised

According to the Wall Street Journal, Spotify also decided not to issue the full $20 million payout to Markle because the first season featured less content than anticipated. When the news hit Twitter, users began sharing their opinions on the podcast and why they believe Spotify chose to cancel it despite the pod's win at the People's Choice Awards. 

Most tweets responding to the news of the cancelation contain claims that people are not surprised. 

 

Many people on Twitter don't believe Spotify and Archewell for one second when they claim the cancelation was a mutual agreement. Most believe the streaming service fired her. 

 

Where's the Evidence that Meghan is Difficult to Work With?

While many agree with Schofield's claims that Meghan is a difficult person to work with, and that's why Spotify canceled the podcast, others disagree. Some users think these are false allegations against Meghan's character. 

 

Why Only 13 Episodes?

Meghan and Harry signed the $20 million deal for the podcast in 2020 and only produced 13 episodes within one year, so they won't receive a full payout for the show's first and only season. Some Twitter users agree that 13 episodes are not worth a whopping $20 million. 

But while many Twitter users believe Spotify made the right choice, others think Meghan deserves better. The podcast reached number one during Spotify's 2022 Wrapped in the first week and won a People's Choice Award. 

Can We Move On From the Royals Already?

Some people want to stop thinking about the British Royal Family entirely and wonder why in 2023, we're still idolizing royalty when the English monarchy hasn't boasted much political power for hundreds of years. 

Maya Capasso
Maya (she/they) is a queer entertainment and culture journalist. They cover interviews, reviews, roundups, news, and more. She loves horror, history, and creativity. They hope their writing both entertains readers and inspires them to think critically. Her favorite pastimes include needle felting, gaming, and drawing.

