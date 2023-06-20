Twitter Not Surprised to Learn Meghan Markle’s Podcast Canceled by Spotify

Spotify announced they canceled Meghan Markle's award-winning podcast, Archetypes, despite its popularity. The podcast's first — and now only season — features inspiring interviews with notable women like Paris Hilton, Jameela Jamil, and Constance Wu.

Both Spotify and Archewell Audio released a statement claiming Spotify canceled the podcast because of a mutual agreement with the royal couple. But others, like U.S. royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield, believe the real reason for the cancelation is because “Megan is challenging to work with,” which Schofield claims in an interview on TalkTV.

Twitter Is Not Surprised

According to the Wall Street Journal, Spotify also decided not to issue the full $20 million payout to Markle because the first season featured less content than anticipated. When the news hit Twitter, users began sharing their opinions on the podcast and why they believe Spotify chose to cancel it despite the pod's win at the People's Choice Awards.

Most tweets responding to the news of the cancelation contain claims that people are not surprised.

Many people on Twitter don't believe Spotify and Archewell for one second when they claim the cancelation was a mutual agreement. Most believe the streaming service fired her.

We have mutually agreed that I'm sacked due to not doing what I was paid to do despite it being the most minimal effort for maximum cash job ever — Petra Johnsrud (@PetraJohns30712) June 17, 2023

Yes exactly! Successful podcasts are never canceled, specially after just one season! She would never quit if it was successful and was making her money and keeping her bosses happy! She was definitely fired 😎😎😎😎 — The Wales Family (fan account) (@lovefamilywales) June 16, 2023

Where's the Evidence that Meghan is Difficult to Work With?

While many agree with Schofield's claims that Meghan is a difficult person to work with, and that's why Spotify canceled the podcast, others disagree. Some users think these are false allegations against Meghan's character.

Royal Commentator “…I don’t believe…”, “I think…” In other words, Kinsey Schofield hasn’t a clue. But she’s paid to talk @TalkTV so she makes noises that sound like words but actually they mean nothing. 🙄 — Anne Marie (@annmairelee) June 16, 2023

You’re making a false statement and nothing of what you are saying know nothing about. She has been challenging to work with. Who said this? When? Where did you get that from? — freespirit88 #SussexSquad (@freespirit8801) June 16, 2023

Why Only 13 Episodes?

Meghan and Harry signed the $20 million deal for the podcast in 2020 and only produced 13 episodes within one year, so they won't receive a full payout for the show's first and only season. Some Twitter users agree that 13 episodes are not worth a whopping $20 million.

But while many Twitter users believe Spotify made the right choice, others think Meghan deserves better. The podcast reached number one during Spotify's 2022 Wrapped in the first week and won a People's Choice Award.

Meghan gave Spotify a #1 $how. They had her on-lock for a fews years. Meg returned their investment, plus more, faster than expected. I'd leave too. She is free to $tream on all platforms now. She got something bigger, better and with less constraints. — T-Rex (@T_RexCali) June 17, 2023

Can We Move On From the Royals Already?

Some people want to stop thinking about the British Royal Family entirely and wonder why in 2023, we're still idolizing royalty when the English monarchy hasn't boasted much political power for hundreds of years.