All Tyler Perry Movies and Where to Watch Them in Order

When it comes to a true masterclass actor, writer, director, etc., in comedy, look no further than Tyler Perry. Born Emmitt Perry Jr., the playwright turned actor turned filmmaker has been creating wonderfully hilarious works and stretching his acting chops since the 1990s.

When it comes to some of the best works that Perry has made, there is no need to look any further than all of the Tyler Perry movies in existence. From his renowned, occasionally spiritually-themed, and nearly one-person show Madea movies to his roles in other franchises like Star Trek and Paw Patrol, here are all of the Tyler Perry movies in order of release and where to watch them right now.

1. Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Tyler Perry’s first movie takes the Madea character he originated in his classic stage plays and reimagines her for the silver screen. In this initial outing, Madea takes in her granddaughter, and chaos ensues as they try to get back at her granddaughter’s husband.

2. Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Madea returns with Tyler Perry playing her and other characters once again. In this sequel film, Madea is planning a family reunion amidst caring for a rebellious teenager.

3. Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu

This was Perry’s directorial debut in a film he didn’t star in, featuring Idris Elba and Gabrielle Union as client and attorney, respectively, as they navigate a case that blooms love between them.

4. Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Perry returned once more to the director seat, but this time in a dramatic comedy about several married couples navigating the struggles of infidelity, betrayal, forgiveness, and where to go next.

5. Meet the Browns (2008)

Where to Watch: Vudu

Madea is back again in this comedic family film featuring the wonderful Angela Bassett as a single mom who ends up living with Madea after losing her job.

6. The Family That Preys (2008)

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Perry once leads this film and co-stars in a non-Madea movie about two longtime friends of different backgrounds and social statuses who go on a road trip to find themselves.

7. Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Madea takes a wrong turn in life, ending up in jail. But this opportunity allows her to help a fellow inmate, Candace, whose tragic life led her to this position.

8. Star Trek (2009)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Tyler Perry played a small role of Admiral Barnett in the J.J. Abrams-led live-action film remake of Captain Kirk and the adventures of the USS Enterprise.

9. I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

In one of the more dramatic movies from Tyler Perry’s Madea franchise, he returns once more as the bombastic character. This time, he’s dealing with April, the aunt of three rebel kids who try to steal from Madea.

10. Precious (2009)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Tyler Perry played a producing role in the beloved and overwhelmingly well-received Precious. The film follows a young girl with a tragic life, filled with award-winning performances across the board.

11. Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This sequel to the original Tyler Perry romantic comedy film sees four couples once again vacationing together and forced to deal with the harsh realities of betrayal and cheating.

12. For Colored Girls (2010)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is far from the usual Tyler Perry film, focusing on a group of women in New York City who deal with some of the toughest hurdles in their lives and how they overcome them together.

13. Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Madea has to bring together three adult children of her niece to help their mom, who is struggling with her health.

14. Good Deeds (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

This is one of the few Tyler Perry movies that he stars in where he doesn’t have to don the Madea costume. Instead, he plays a wealthy man torn between his engagement and the single mom he suddenly falls for.

15. Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Eugene Levy plays a wealthy man who loses everything and ends up in witness protection, living under Madea’s care. This is one of the funniest and oddest Madea movies.

16. Alex Cross (2012)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Tyler Perry stars in this serious mystery thriller as a detective hunting down a vicious serial killer, played by Matthew Fox.

17. Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This Tyler Perry-directed film is a serious family drama about a woman torn between her high school sweetheart husband and the attractive new client she meets.

18. Peeples (2013)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This is a romantic comedy from Perry about a man who has to do whatever it takes to win over the family of the woman he wishes to marry.

19. A Madea Christmas (2013)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Madea and her niece take a trip to a small town to visit her niece’s daughter, only to find that the young girl is trapped in a ridiculous lie.

20. The Single Moms Club (2014)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Five single moms come together to form an event for their kids and help each other deal with their circumstances and find love.

21. Gone Girl (2014)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Tyler Perry plays a supporting role in this renowned Ben Affleck movie about a writer framed for his wife's disappearance.

22. Madea’s Tough Love (2015)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This unique animated flick sees a 2D Madea help kids stop their youth center from being destroyed.

23. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Tyler Perry takes an intriguing turn as the villain in this film featuring the turtles taking on a new threat.

24. Brain on Fire (2016)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Tyler Perry plays the supporting role of Richard in this deep and serious drama about a girl dealing with debilitating mental struggles.

25. Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Apple TV

Madea crashes a Halloween party and becomes the target of a group of college students looking for revenge.

26. The Star (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This religious-themed Christmas movie follows a group of talking animals who find a star and follow it to become a part of the first-ever Christmas accidentally.

27. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Years after a horrible event happens to some teens, Madea and her family travel to a small town to protect a family member from danger.

28. Acrimony (2018)

Where to Watch: Vudu

Tyler Perry directs this movie about a woman who gave up everything for her husband, only for him to give it all to another woman.

29. Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This mature romantic comedy follows a woman fresh out of prison who reunites with her family only to find that not everything is what it seems with them.

30. Vice (2018)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Tyler Perry plays a supporting role in this biographical film about soon-to-be US president George W. Bush and Vice President Cheney.

31. A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Madea and her family arrive in a small town in Georgia for a party, only to be surprised by a sudden funeral they have to attend.

32. A Fall from Grace (2020)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Tyler Perry directs and co-stars in this serious drama about a woman accused of murdering her husband and her lawyer’s search for the truth.

33. Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Tyler Perry plays a supporting role in this film starring Angelina Jolie as a woman tormented by the three people she could not save.

34. Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Tyler Perry has a character in this 3D animated feature film based on the TV series of the same name, about a new danger, their pasts, and a new ally.

35. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Tyler Perry plays a supporting role in this big-budget film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio about trying to stop a comet from crashing into Earth.

36. A Madea Homecoming (2022)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Madea returns once more to be the peacemaker as family drama and twists occur in the middle of her great-grandson’s college graduation.

37. A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This renowned film from Tyler Perry is a serious mature drama about the lies, forbidden love, and secrets plaguing the blues culture in the South.

38. Six Triple Eight (TBA)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Based on a World War II history magazine article, Tyler Perry leads this film about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a battalion from the actual war with predominantly black women.

