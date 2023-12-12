U.S. Pedestrian Fatalities in the Dark Keep Climbing

Darkness has become a killing nightmare for pedestrians in the United States.

Three in four pedestrian deaths in 2021 occurred between sunset and sunrise, according to a New York Times report this week.

7,388 pedestrians died in America in 2021, up from 6,565 the year before, data compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveals.

Yes, the proliferation of smartphones and bigger vehicles is partly to blame, but the Times points out that “nothing resembling this pattern has occurred in other comparably wealthy countries.”

“I don’t have any definitive answers for this,” Jessica Cicchino, the vice president for research at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, told the newspaper.

She and other researchers are puzzled by the role darkness particularly plays in pedestrian deaths.

“It’s purely an effect of daylight or darkness — and it’s huge for pedestrians,” said Michael Flannagan, a retired professor at the University of Michigan affiliated with the school’s Transportation Research Institute.

Obvious factors are involved, such as pedestrians being harder to see when the sun goes down, especially if they’re not wearing easy-to-spot bright clothing or reflective gear.

Automatic Transmissions Play a Role

But less obvious might be the prevalence of automatic transmissions in cars of American drivers.

As the Times points out, they help free up a driver’s hand for other uses. Just 1.2 percent of new vehicles sold in the U.S in 2022 had manual transmissions, according to data collected by Wards Auto.

In Europe, manual transmissions, make up about 70 to 75 percent of cars on the road, Felipe Munoz, senior analyst at JATO Dynamics, told the Times.

When it comes to other sources of driver impairment, “there’s no particular reason to believe that alcohol, speeding or fatigue necessarily have changed in any kind of big way,” David Strayer, a psychologist who studies driving at the University of Utah, told the Times. “What has changed is the amount of technology that we’re surrounding ourselves with.”

LiDAR Sensors Added Safety Device

Innoviz, which works on software for self-driving cars, points out that drivers and car makers can leverage technologies such as camera, radar, and LiDAR sensors for added safety measures to protect people inside and outside of the vehicle.

LiDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, is a remote sensing tool that uses light to detect how far away objects are from the sensor.

Innoviz says LiDAR is being commonly added to cars this year to make automatic parking, blind spot detection systems, and pedestrian automatic emergency braking more accurate and helpful.

It also says that designing cities not to favor automobiles and prioritizing “the safety of bikers and pedestrians instead (with car-free lanes or broader sidewalks) would make a world of difference.”