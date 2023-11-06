U.S. Quietly Arming Taiwan As Deterrent to China’s Ambitions

In September, a U.S. Defense Department official warned anew of the pressures China was exerting on its neighboring island nation of Taiwan. China has long considered Taiwan a breakaway province.
“China's leaders have yet to renounce the use of military force, while they increasingly turn to the [People's Liberation Army] as an instrument of coercion in support of their revisionist aims, conducting more dangerous activities in and around the Taiwan Strait,” Ely Ratner told the House Armed Services Committee on September 19.
Ratner, the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, added, “Taiwan is a thriving democracy that plays a vital role in the world economy with high technology exports like semiconductors.”
Helping to provide for Taiwan’s defense while recognizing the Beijing government and adhering to a one-China policy has long been a diplomatic balancing act for the United States.
The tightrope got a little wobblier when the Biden administration approved an $80 million grant to Taiwan last summer to purchase American military equipment.
The twist in the grant is, as the BBC pointed out, that the United States is using its own money to send weapons to a place it officially doesn't recognize under a program called Foreign Military Finance (FMF).
China deplored the move, calling on the United States to “cease enhancing U.S.-Taiwan military connections and arming Taiwan” and to “stop creating tensions across the Taiwan Strait,” as Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin put it.
Beijing had reacted the same way when the U.S. approved more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan last year.
“These weapons will not only help Taiwan and protect other democracies in the region, but also strengthen the U.S. deterrence posture and ensure our national security from an increasingly aggressive CCP (Chinese Communist Party),” Representative Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement.
The reality, of course, is that Taiwan’s military firepower is no match for China’s.
But U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Adm. John Aquilino told the House Armed Services Committee in April that the goal remains “to convince [Chinese President Xi Jinping] it’s a bad choice” to try to take Taiwan by force. Meaning would pay too big a price in any attempt to do so.
“We need to deter today, tomorrow,” Aquilino said. “I think we’re doing that.”
