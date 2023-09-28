UAW Boss Slams Trump Ahead of Former President’s Visit

United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain slammed Donald Trump by saying he serves a “billionaire class” ahead of his visit to Detroit.

Speaking to CNN about Trump's trip to Detroit, where he claimed he would address union workers, Fain said it was a “pathetic irony” that Trump will hold his Rally at a nonunion plant in Macomb County, Michigan.

“I see no point in meeting with him because I don't think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for,” Fain said. “He serves a billionaire class, and that's what's wrong this country.”

Trumps Track Record Speaks for Itself

Fain said all you needed to do was look at Trump's “track record,” which “speaks for itself.”

“In 2008, during the Great Recession, he blamed UAW members. He blamed our contracts for everything wrong with these companies — that's a complete lie,” he added.

Fain recalled Trump's suggestion during his 2016 presidential campaign to move jobs in the Midwest to the South to “make people beg for their jobs back at lower wages.”

“And the ultimate show of how much he cares about our workers was in 2019 when he was the president of the United States,” Fain said. “Where was he then? Our workers were on strike for 60 days, for two months. They were out there on the picket lines; I didn't see him hold a rally. I didn't see him stand up at the picket line.”

Biden Becomes First Sitting President To Join a Picket Line

Meanwhile, President Biden became the first sitting president to join a picket line while visiting striking union autoworkers on Tuesday, where he spoke to workers at a General Motors plant in Belleville, Michigan.

When pressed whether his comments on Trump mean he is likely to endorse Biden, Fain said, “It's not an endorsement for anyone; it's just flat out how I view the former president.”

The UAW began its strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, on September 15, when union workers' contracts expired and negotiations for a replacement broke down.

Last week, the UAW extended striking action to include 38 General Motors and Stellantis part distribution facilities in 20 states.

The union is seeking a 40% increase in hourly pay, a 32-hour workweek, the return of traditional pensions, the end of compensation tiers, and cost-of-living adjustments.

