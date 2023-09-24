UAW Extends Strike: Workers Walk Out of 38 More Plants

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike is spreading to more General Motors and Stellantis facilities.

Thirty-eight General Motors and Stellantis part distribution facilities in 20 states will see UAW members down tools after union President Shawn Fain called for his members to strike from noon on Friday, September 22. According to Fain, the expanded strikes now cover all of GM and Stellantis' parts distribution facilities.

Strike Excludes Ford

This expansion of action by the UAW excludes the third member of Detroit's “Big Three,” Ford. It appears the union is more satisfied with its progress in negotiating a new contract with Ford.

The UAW strike action thus far has targeted essential plants with strikes called at short notice to force other related facilities to stop production because of a lack of parts.

Over 12,000 Union Members on Strike

More than 12,700 UAW members have been on strike since September 15th, when the previous contract between the union and Detroit's Big Three automotive manufacturers expired. The union is seeking a 40% increase in hourly pay, a 32-hour workweek, the return of traditional pensions, the end of compensation tiers, and cost-of-living adjustments.

Big Three Offer 20% Pay Increase While Laying Off Workers

Talks between the UAW and the automakers are continuing. Thus far, the companies have offered a 20% pay increase, retention of the union's platinum health care, and other nebulous benefits and bonuses.

However, the companies have also begun laying off workers at plants where they claim there is no work. On Wednesday, GM announced that it had idled a manufacturing plant in Kansas and laid off nearly all 2,000 people working there. Stellantis has also announced layoffs at their plants.

GM, Ford, and Stellantis Walkouts

The strikes began with walkouts at GM's truck and van plant in Wentzville, Missouri; Ford's Ranger pickup and Bronco SUV plant in Wayne, Michigan; and Stellantis' Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator plant in Toledo, Ohio.

A separate strike at a plant that supplies front axles to Mercedes-Benz in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, also began this week. The UAW said on Wednesday that 190 workers at ZF Chassis Systems are now striking for better pay and conditions.

Which Plants Are UAW Members Striking At?

Workers at Stellantis facilities in Marysville, Center Line, Warren, Auburn Hills, Romulus, and Streetsboro, Michigan; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Plymouth, Minnesota; Commerce City, Colorado; Naperville, Illinois; Ontario, California; Beaverton, Oregon; Morrow, Georgia; Winchester, Virginia; Carrollton, Texas; Tappan, New York; and Mansfield, Massachusetts are on strike.

General Motors plants in Pontiac, Belleville, Ypsilanti, Burton, Swartz Creek and Lansing, Michigan; West Chester, Ohio; Aurora, Colorado; Hudson, Wisconsin; Bolingbrook, Illinois; Reno, Nevada; Rancho Cucamonga, California; Roanoke, Texas; Martinsburg, West Virginia; Brandon, Mississippi; Charlotte, North Carolina; Memphis, Tennessee; and Lang Horne, Pennsylvania, are subject to strike action.

Source: New York Times.