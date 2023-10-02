UAW Strike Hits Local Auto Body Shop: Parts Shortages Already Impacting Repairs

Week two of the UAW strike comes to a close, and the general public is already beginning to feel the impact of the occurring losses. As of September 29th, the strike now involved over 25,000 UAW members, and the automotive industry is definitely feeling the loss.

After two weeks, there has already been an estimated loss of $4 billion, and the suppliers have borne the brunt of the cost.

A local auto body shop is speaking out about the effects of the strike on their business, and Thoma Auto Body Shop says that finding parts is already becoming more complex. In an interview with WHOIO7 News, they shared what they are facing.

“The truck behind us is waiting for the grill, the one piece that's missing,” revealed Jennifer Rosenkranz, Office Manager at Thoma Auto Body Shop.

Repairs are being delayed because the parts are not available. This means the customer will be out of a truck longer, and the auto shop will have to wait to be paid until the job is complete. This affects the daily life of consumers as well as the cash flow of the local auto shop.

This strike is not just affecting the new parts industry, but it is also reaching into the used car parts market. Thoma Auto Body Shop has been doing its best to find the parts that its customers need, but it hasn't been easy, and they are not the only auto shop that has resorted to searching for used parts.

“If there are ten used hoods out there, we're not gonna be the only person searching for it,” noted Rosenkranz.

What is more concerning than the lack of necessary parts is the long-term impact this strike will have on the automotive industry. If there are issues after two weeks, the coming months are not bright. As the shortage of new parts expands, the price for used parts will increase in response.

Local body shops like Thoma Auto Body Shop eagerly await the new negotiation agreement between UAW and the Big Three Detroit automakers.