The UAW Strike Has Already Cost $4 Billion in Two Weeks and The Loss Continues To Climb

The United Auto Workers strike has been in effect for 17 days, and the big three automakers have yet to agree with union workers. At this point, this strike has cost the automotive industry and its consumers nearly $4 billion.

Anderson Economic Group has assessed the cost of the UAW strike and broken it down into four categories:

Lost wages of union members

Losses sustained by suppliers and dealerships

Costs borne by consumers

The financial impact on the Detroit Three manufacturers — Ford Motor Co., General Motors, and Stellantis

How The Loss Is Divided

At this point, suppliers have faced the most significant loss and account for $1.29 billion of the total loss. Next, car dealers and consumers account for $1.2 billion in loss. Then, the automakers themselves have collectively lost $1.12 billion, while the actual UAW auto workers have missed out on $325 million in wages.

These numbers are lower than experts initially expected. They originally thought the UAW strike would cost $5.6 billion in damages after just ten days. But there has been less damage since the UAW decided to strike only some of their workers.

Instead of calling for a walkout of all workers in the UAW, they decided to strike only in specific facilities, and this approach has saved everyone a lot of money.

The Ongoing Effect

However, the longer negotiations take, the more the UAW will expand its strike. As of September 29th, 7,000 more workers walked out of certain plants just before closing. As the strike expands, we can expect the loss to climb even faster with more workers staying home.

As of right now, the general public is in favor of the UAW. But Anderson pointed out that as the strike widens and begins to impact innocent Americans, the public's favor may change.

“As the innocent bystanders begin to feel it,” Anderson noted, “[I]t will affect the generally supportive sentiment Americans have been expressing about the UAW's demands thus far in the strike.”