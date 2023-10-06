How The UAW Strike has Affected New-Vehicle Inventory

People following the news of the UAW strike probably expect that the Detroit Three’s new vehicle stock might be dwindling – but surprisingly, that’s not the case.

In fact, it’s actually the opposite.

The beginning of October marks the highest new-vehicle inventory the Big Three automakers have seen in almost two and a half years. Well, sort of.

The Narrative Is in The Numbers.

There are reportedly 2.21 million new vehicles either sitting on dealership lots or currently in transit right now, which is a whopping 60 percent increase over the number of new cars available at this time last year. It’s also one of the highest new-vehicle totals since the pandemic.

However, as is often the case with statistics, the narrative they inspire can take a different turn depending on how the numbers are viewed.

For example, General Motors' new-vehicle inventory accounts for the lowest share of that 2.21 million total – they only have enough new vehicles to last 60 days. Meanwhile, Ford and Stellantis have 90 and 111 days of new cars, respectively.

A senior economist for Cox Automotive, Charlie Chesbrough, estimates that based on the sales numbers of the previous month, GM has healthy inventory levels “with the exception” of “some models.”

What accounts for this, Chesbrough notes, is the “inventory build-up” of certain models, so any supply disruptions from the strike’s work stoppage will take some time to be felt in the market. However, Chesbrough added that if the strike continues over the next few weeks, its impact will start to be felt.

Cadillac and Chevrolet are the first GM brands that would feel the heat. While GM’s overall inventory numbers are as high as they’ve been post-pandemic, Cadillac and Chevrolet have the lowest totals of their brands, rendering them the first to be endangered if the strike isn’t resolved soon.

Cadillac and Chevrolet reportedly have 46 and 57 days worth of new-car inventory.

What's startling for the folks at Cadillac and Chevrolet is that their most popular models, reportedly their “biggest profit generators,” have the lowest supply. For example, Cadillac’s Escalade and Chevy’s Suburban and Tahoe models have supplies of 30 days or less.

How Ford and Stellantis Stack Up, According to The Numbers.

As things currently stand, Stellantis has the most wiggle room out of the Detroit Three. Chrysler and Dodge are the two most well-supplied brands in the United States. Chrystler has 127 days of inventory, while Dodge has a nation-leading 142.

But what about the company Henry founded?

While Ford isn’t quite as well-supplied as Stellantis, the Blue Oval’s inventory is in good shape overall. Among their top-selling models, the Explorer and the F-150 have 119 and 97 days of supply, respectively. Ford’s luxury brand, Lincoln, has 124 days worth of new-vehicle inventory to weather the strikes.

However, Ford’s Chicago plant, which the UAW hit with a strike last week, is said to have a dwindling supply of police cruisers. So Ford will potentially experience some supply network issues, though their biggest money makers appear well stocked for now.