UAW Strike Finally Concludes, but Will Consumers Pay the Final Price?

After six long, brutal weeks, the UAW strike against the Big Three Detroit automakers has finally come to a close as General Motors agrees to a tentative deal. This strike has been one of the longest and most impactful strikes the automotive industry has ever seen.

The UAW's Victory

Led by Shawn Fain, the UAW set out to make a point, and they stuck to their word until the automakers caved. The standoff lasted 46 days and significantly impacted the auto industry, leaving losses on both sides of the fight.

In a social media video, Shawn Fain said, “We have won a record-breaking contract. We truly believe we got every penny possible out of the company. We left nothing on the table.”

The Strike Negotiations

Ford was the first to settle on 25% wage increases for their workers, and Ford executives noted that this increase comes at a cost. They calculated that this wage increase would cost them significantly more to produce a vehicle, with an expected $850-$900 increase in cost per produced vehicle.

Next, Stellantis followed suit, with General Motors lagging as the final company to make a deal after more layoffs at GM plants occurred that cost the company more than $800 million.

Impact of the Strike

While this was a big win for UAW members, it’s hard not to wonder what impact this strike will have on the American consumer. With Ford already calculating the average cost increase per vehicle, you have to wonder if the consumers will end up bearing the brunt of the cost as automakers simply pass along the cost to the price stickers on the car lot.

As the nation turns into the electric vehicle revolution, the public is skeptical that the United States is ready for the change. Only 17% are confident that the country can improve infrastructure enough to make EV ownership convenient and reliable for consumers.

Before the UAW signs contracts, they will work through all the details to ensure their expectations and preferences are met in these historic contracts. Once the agreement details are made public, we can fully see how this strike impacts the workforce and the automotive industry as a whole.