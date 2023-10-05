20 Days Into The UAW Strike, and Thousands Are Being Laid off With Small Suppliers Bearing The Brunt

We are entering into the third week of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, and the effects have turned from a ripple into far-reaching impacts that are causing thousands of employees to lose their jobs in massive lay-offs.

The Ripple Effect Beyond The Picket Lines

So far, only 17% of the UAW's 150,000 workers are on strike; the effects are being felt throughout the industry. The big Detroit Three, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis temporarily laid off almost 4,000 non-striking workers. An additional 3,000 supplier employees have already been affected, bringing the total number to 7,000 affected workers in the industry.

A Chain Reaction in The Auto Industry

The UAW strike is occurring at an unfortunate time for the automotive industry. After suffering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the auto sector was already weak and attempting to recover from supply and demand issues and shortages. With lay-offs throughout small suppliers, the problems are beginning to pile back up.

Suppliers' Critical Role

You may question the importance of small suppliers, but these guys are the industry's backbone. The small suppliers are often located in small towns where they make up most of the jobs. So when their plants stop working, the whole town is majorly affected.

These smaller suppliers are also usually the primary source for a particular car part. This is evidenced in the chip shortage, where we can see that a small plant failing to produce a small part can hold up the entire assembly line for automotive production.

What Are We To Do?

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), a group representing auto suppliers, has asked for governmental aid in the form of grants and loans to help these small suppliers make it through the repercussions of the UAW strike.

According to MEMA's recent survey, nearly 30% of their members have already been laid off, and over 60% are expected to follow in the next two weeks, by mid-October.