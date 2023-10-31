UAW reaches tentative deal with GM to end strike

The end seems near to what began as a United Autoworkers Union strike on Sept. 15 against all three of the United States’ unionized automakers.

Reports say a tentative deal has been reached between the UAW and General Motors, following agreements previously announced with Ford and Stellantis.

Under the deal, Ford workers will get an 11% raise in the top hourly wage rate and additional pay hikes totaling another 14% along with cost-of-living adjustments.

Ford workers could net pay increases by more than 30% over the life of the four- and half-year contract.

The UAW had announced a deal with Ford last Wednesday and one with Stellantis on Saturday.

All three tentative deals will need to be ratified by rank-and-file members before going into effect.

Biden Signals Approval

“I think it’s great,” U.S. President Joe Biden had told reporters Monday morning when asked about the proposed deal.

Biden had become the first sitting president to join a picket last month.

He told the striking autoworkers he joined in Van Buren Township in Michigan, “You deserve what you earned, and you've earned… a lot more than you're getting paid now.”

More than 18,000 UAW members at GM have been on strike while 16,600 strikers at Ford have returned to work, and more than 14,000 Stellantis strikers are in the process of doing so, CNN reported.

The network also said the strike cost GM $200 million in the last two weeks of September and another $600 million in the first three weeks of October.

Win for Labor

“This is a home run by UAW and should be a boost for all workers,” Art Wheaton, director of Labor Studies at Cornell University, told the Detroit Free Press. “Either through organizing new unions or getting increases to help avoid a new union. It is also a huge improvement in economic activity for the communities with UAW facilities as that money is spent locally.”

Owen Pace, a 60-year-old truck driver who was on the picket lines outside GM's Flint Processing Center on Monday, told the Detroit News he felt a sense of relief over the tentative deal.

“No one wants to be fussing and fighting,” he was quoted as saying. “Can’t we just all get along?”