UAW President Set Eyes on Tesla as Next Victim

As United Auto Workers (UAW) clean up their wounds after their fight against the Detriot 3 automakers, UAW President Shawn Fain has already decided upon his next target: Tesla.

The UAW wants to expand its influence throughout the auto industry, and Tesla makes sense to be their next foe, but how will Elon Musk respond?

Tesla is the world’s most valuable automaker and has positioned itself as a leader in the electric vehicle market. Tesla employs tens of thousands of non-union workers across the nation, including California, Texas, Nevada, and New York.

Tesla’s large workforce makes it the UAW’s perfect next goal to conquer. As the EV revolution is beginning, it makes sense that the UAW would want to get ahead of the game and get Tesla into a union before the EV revolution takes off much further.

There were already rumors that one of Tesla’s plants in California, which boasts almost 20,000, was organizing a UAW committee to discuss bargaining power with the employees. However, these key individuals are no longer with the company.

But we all know Musk’s stance on unions. He’s not a fan. The CEO is known for his unwavering determination, as well as the aggressive response that he has had to previous unionization attempts within his company. He’s used legal threats and controversy to snuff out talks of a union in the past, and it’s hard to think he would have any other reaction now.

Other leaders, like Seth Harris, former deputy director at the National Economic Council under President Joe Biden, acknowledge that Tesla would be a huge fight to take on. But Fain is not discouraged in the slightest and further emphasizes that his unconventional tactics and energy always yield significant results.

Fain has the support of some in the UAW to unionize Tesla, but the challenges that would ensue cannot be ignored since Tesla has not previously had a union presence.

The UAW’s ambition to change labor trends is something to be admired. With Shawn Fain leading the pack, we may have more historical precedents in store for the automotive industry as the UAW presses forward and targets its next foe.