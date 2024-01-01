Not Roadworthy: 13 of the Ugliest Cars Ever Made

Some people want to wear Jimmy Choos, while others are happier in Crocs. However, some people would not be seen dead wearing Crocs. This dichotomy translates to cars — while some people favor comfort and pragmatism, just like with their shoes. Here are 13 of the ugliest commercial cars ever sold.

1. Fiat Multipla

If beluga whales could come in car form, they would be the Fiat Multipla. Even the name on this bulbous, dolphin-esque people carrier is silly. Besides the number of disdainful stares you will get from pedestrians, this car isn’t multiplying much.

2. Nissan Cube

At least with this car, they weren’t lying about the shape. The Nissan Cube can only be described as a kid’s car drawing. If the Nissan Cube were a woman, it would ask whether its exterior looked big in those jeans. Spoiler alert — it does. The best thing going for the Nissan Cube is that the description is revealed in the name.

3. Chrysler PT Cruiser

These appeared in the late nineties and the new millennium in the United Kingdom. While some drivers chose these for their classic 1920s look, others laughed at their pseudo-1920s look. Some say the PT Cruiser recaptures the magic of their childhood. By the way, Dillinger called and wants his getaway car back.

4. Fiat Multipla Marinella

Yes, Fiat had already tried their Multipla concept before, hence the rebranding sometime later. However, as ugly as 1958’s Marinella was, its crossover appeal (part gold buggy; part Magical Mystery Machine) would be appealing to any car collector. I could hypothetically see myself driving this down the beach until the kids inevitably started laughing at me.

5. Ford Scorpio: Mark II

Ford has always made rather handsome vehicles, in my opinion. I remember feeling jealous of friends whose dads drove Ford Granadas or Ford Mondeos. So, when Ford released their Scorpion in 1994, young car enthusiasts were stunned at the new, wide-angle lens front, giving the car a frog-like appearance.

6. Pontiac Aztek

At first, the Pontiac Aztek’s appearance is nothing unusual until you realize this SUV wannabe sedan looks like one of those futuristic police cars from 1988’s Robocop. This car’s claim to fame is as Walter White’s family vehicle in Breaking Bad. Fittingly, some banned substances may have been present in the car’s design phase.

7. AMC Pacer

Imagine bringing a compact sports car out, then labeling it “the world’s first wide-bodied compact” while keeping a straight face. Who even asked AMC to make a wide-bodied compact car? Moreover, who decided to put that vast glass-paneled trunk on the end? As compact cars go, this is about as non-compact as it gets.

8. Ford Edsel

The Ford Edsel not only had the worst name in Ford’s history, but its opulent, almost gothic look brought to mind the Munsters, so over the top was its ornate design. The Edsel had all kinds of aesthetic flaws, namely its narrow grille, which looked like a puzzled human mouth. Sadly for Ford, they invested $250 million in the late ‘50s — a true fortune — in developing this vehicle.

9. Nissan S-Cargo

There are few road insults worse than a Nissan S-Cargo. Was it a consumer car or a commercial vehicle? Who knows? This weird, oval-shaped van with annoying frog-eye headlamps was too small to be a proper delivery car, but it looked like one. One great comparison is an ugly rip-off Popemobile — at least he has bulletproof glass.

10. Plymouth Prowler

Anyone who grew up in ‘50s America will pine for the days of driving their fuel-guzzling hotrods. The Plymouth Prowler looks as if it were designed by someone trying to relive their childhood fantasy. However, the visual appeal of a late ‘90s car just didn’t fit. The Prowler is a must-have for any kid’s Hot Wheels collection, but driving a Prowler just looks weird when you are middle-aged.

11. Citroen Ami 6

Citroen still makes cars, though I have yet to find one I like. I will concede that these French wagons retain charm and uniqueness. However, I have never liked the aesthetic, especially the Citroen Ami from the ‘60s. The strange, angular back window (designed for aerodynamics) made the car look like the roof was coming off.

12. Ford Taurus

The Ford Taurus was doing fine until 1996’s overhaul, when executives must have been tired of the car’s hitherto success. You know when you drop a round marshmallow in your school bag, it loses shape? This description summarizes the ovaline 1996 Ford Taurus, setting Ford back years in the highly competitive sedan market.

13. Vanguard CitiCar

During America’s ‘70s oil crisis, car manufacturers, panicking over the cost of gasoline and its effect on the consumer market, designed the Vanguard CitiCar in 1974. A precursor to the Smart Car, the CitiCar was an ugly little wedge-shaped two-berth wagon — it was effectively a souped-up golf buggy.