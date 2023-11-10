21 of the World’s Ugliest Cars: Turning Heads for All the Wrong Reasons

In the vast and diverse world of cars, there are many iconic and beautiful cars that leave us in awe. But these 21 cars also leave us utterly baffled because of their truly hideous designs. We're not sure what these automakers were thinking when they created these models, but one thing is certain: these cars stand out for all the wrong reasons.

Aston Martin Lagonda

Produced from 1976 to 1990, this luxury sedan was intended to be a high-end alternative to other traditional British sports cars.

With its boxy shape and angular lines, the Lagonda's appearance was polarizing, to say the least. The exterior design, especially the massive windows and odd shape, made it an eyesore on the road. Even its retro styling failed to save it from being labeled as one of the ugliest cars ever.

Apart from its questionable looks, the Lagonda also had a hefty price tag. Back in the 1980s, buying a new Lagonda would cost you around $150,000.

Fiat Multipla

Produced by Fiat between 1998 and 2010, this compact MPV was certainly a head-turner, but for all the wrong reasons. Its exterior design featured a rather squat and disproportionate shape, with a tall, boxy silhouette that seemed out of place amidst more conventional car designs.

It had two pairs of headlights positioned vertically, placing the main headlights higher up and the smaller ones lower, resulting in an unconventional and somewhat bug-eyed appearance. This design choice was intended to improve visibility, but it only added to the car's already weird look.

Currently, a used Fiat Multipla carries a price tag of around $7,000 to $8,000, depending on the trim and options.

Chrysler PT Cruiser

The Chrysler PT Cruiser, produced from 2000 to 2010, was marketed as a retro-styled vehicle and was heavily inspired by early 20th-century cars.

The PT Cruiser's design can be described as bulbous and disproportionate, with a high roofline and a wide, boxy shape. Its rounded headlights and grille, coupled with a rounded rear end, gave it a somewhat odd appearance, resembling a strange hybrid between a station wagon and a vintage automobile.

Critics and consumers often compared the PT Cruiser's design to a toaster or a hearse. When it was first introduced, the PT Cruiser had a starting price of around $16,000 to $19,000, depending on the trim level and options.

Ford Scorpio

The Ford Scorpio, introduced in 1985, was a large executive car that did not receive much love regarding its design. Its boxy shape and overall bulky proportions earned it a reputation for being one of the ugliest cars of its time.

One of the main criticisms of the Scorpio's aesthetics was its front-end design, which featured an oversized, convex grille. Paired with the car's rounded headlights and high stance, the overall look was awkward and disproportionate. Plus, the Scorpio's rear-end design, with its squared-off trunk and small tail lights, did not add any elegance or appeal to its overall appearance.

As for the interior, while the Scorpio offered a spacious cabin and comfortable seating, the design failed to impress. The dashboard and controls lacked the sleek and modern look found in its competitors. The materials used felt cheap and dated.

Its starting price in the mid-1980s was around $23,000, making it a relatively budget-friendly choice.

Spada Codatronca

The Spada Codatronca was manufactured by the Italian design firm Spada Vetture Sport and was originally unveiled as a concept vehicle at the 2008 Geneva Motor Show.

The car features sharp lines, aggressive contours, and unusual proportions that give it a rather awkward and ungainly appearance.

From certain angles, Codatronca's design can be described as disjointed, with its various elements seemingly clashing instead of flowing cohesively. The Codatronca is characterized by a large, gaping grille that dominates the car's face.

As for the price, the Spada Codatronca was a high-end sports car with a price tag to match. When it was available for purchase, the base price for the Codatronca was estimated to be around €250,000 or $355,200.

SsangYong Rodius

First introduced in 2004, this minivan from the South Korean automaker SsangYong drew immediate attention, though not necessarily for the right reasons.

The car's bulky and angular exterior design lacks the sleek and aerodynamic lines typically associated with modern minivans, giving it a rather bland appearance.

Another aspect that adds to the Rodius' less-than-ideal aesthetics is its oversized grille. The prominent front grille takes up a significant portion of the car's face, making it appear disproportionate and awkward. The Rodius also features large, vertically stacked headlights that add to its unconventional and unappealing look.

Today, a used Rodius ranges from around $2,000 to $3,000, depending on the trim level and optional features.

Toyota Prius

In its first generation, the Prius had a rather unusual front end featuring narrow headlights and a protruding, rounded nose. This unconventional design, coupled with an uninspiring rear, made the first-generation Prius appear quite bland and unexciting. However, Toyota took note of the feedback and made significant improvements in subsequent generations.

Over the years, the Prius underwent a visual transformation, striving to detach itself from the notion of being a “weird” car. Subsequent generations showcased a smoother, more streamlined profile, with sleeker headlights and a more cohesive overall design. These changes, along with the improved fuel efficiency, contributed to the increasing popularity of the Prius.

However, the third-generation Prius caused quite a stir with its distinctive exterior. Some praised its daring and futuristic look, while others found it polarizing. The contrasting angles and the divisive rear-end design, which featured a high-mounted rear spoiler and vertical taillights, didn't resonate with everyone.

Morgan Aero 8

The Aero 8's design takes inspiration from classic sports cars, but it ended up looking more like a glorified golf cart than a sleek and stylish vehicle.

One of the main design elements contributing to the Aero 8's unattractive appearance is its exterior design. The car features a convertible version with a soft-top roof that, when down, looks like an oversized tent on wheels. Its flat front end lacks the elegance and refinement typically associated with sports cars.

Instead of a smooth and sleek rear profile, the window juts out awkwardly, disrupting the car's overall flow. This odd shape creates a visual imbalance that detracts from any potential visual appeal the Aero 8 may have had.

If you were one of the few drawn to its peculiar looks, you would have had to be willing to pay a hefty price. The Aero 8 had a starting price of around $120,000 when it was first introduced.

Mercedes A-Class

This model was a departure from the sleek and sophisticated designs that Mercedes was known for, and it failed to resonate with consumers who were expecting something more visually appealing.

The main reason why the second-generation A-Class was considered ugly was its boxy design. The car had a tall and narrow profile, giving it an almost minivan-like appearance. This awkward and disproportionate shape did not align with the expectations of a luxury vehicle and made the A-Class stand out for all the wrong reasons. Plus, the squarish headlights and large, round tail lights further contributed to the unattractive overall aesthetic of the car.

When it was new, the Mercedes A-Class generally ranged from around $20,000 to $40,000, depending on the trim level and optional features selected.

Pontiac Aztek

Introduced in 2001 as a compact SUV, the Aztek’s exterior design was a bizarre combination of awkward shapes and disjointed lines. Its odd shape and bulbous body made it resemble a vehicle from a science fiction movie rather than a practical mode of transportation.

One of the main design elements that contributed to the Aztek's unattractiveness was its unconventional front grille, which featured a large, gaping opening that stood out prominently. This design choice, combined with the Aztek’s asymmetrical headlights and aggressively angled rear window, created an aesthetic that many found simply unappealing.

The Aztek’s awkward proportions were further enhanced by its elevated ride height and boxy shape. This gave the car an unbalanced and top-heavy appearance, making it seem ready to tip over at any moment. The large plastic cladding on the lower body added to its unrefined and utilitarian look.

The Pontiac Aztek had a starting price of around $21,000 when it was new. This made it relatively affordable compared to other SUVs on the market at the time.

Subaru Tribeca

The Subaru Tribeca, sometimes referred to as the “B9 Tribeca,” was a mid-size SUV that was produced by Subaru from 2005 to 2014.

One of the main factors that contributed to the Tribeca's lack of attractiveness was its front grille. The grille featured a large, triangular shape that extended upward and outward towards the headlights. This unusual design choice gave the Tribeca a somewhat awkward and disproportionate look, making it stand out in a less-than-desirable way among its competitors.

The rear window also had a somewhat odd shape, with a sloping roofline that met a vertical rear end. This design choice not only affected the vehicle's aesthetic appeal but also compromised rear visibility.

The Subaru Tribeca had a starting price of around $30,000 when it was new. While this may have been considered competitive in its segment at the time, the Tribeca's unappealing design likely played a role in its lack of popularity and sales success.

Dodge Nitro

The Dodge Nitro, introduced in 2007, was an attempt by Dodge to break into the compact SUV market. However, instead of capturing the hearts of consumers with its design, the Nitro left them scratching their heads in confusion.

One of the most glaring design flaws of the Nitro was its boxy shape. While some SUVs can pull off a rugged and angular appearance, the Nitro had an oddity about it. Its sharp lines and abrupt angles seemed forced and mismatched, giving the vehicle a clunky and unappealing silhouette.

The oversized grille and chunky headlights created a facial expression that was more menacing than appealing. The overall effect was an aggressive and out-of-proportion look that failed to resonate with buyers.

In its prime, the Dodge Nitro had a starting price of around $20,000 for the base model.

MINI Coupe

The MINI Coupe, introduced in 2011, was a departure from the classic MINI design that had won over fans worldwide.

Unlike the traditional MINI Cooper with its iconic rounded design, the Coupe had a roofline that sloped sharply downward towards the rear. This unconventional styling choice gave the vehicle a disproportionate and awkward look.

Another aspect that contributed to the Coupe's unattractiveness was its oversized and bulbous rear end. The rear section of the car appeared bulky and out of proportion, further detracting from the overall appeal. Combined with the abrupt sloping roofline, it gave the Coupe a somewhat ungainly and unusual appearance.

In terms of pricing, the MINI Coupe had a starting price of around $22,000 when it was first introduced.

Mitsuoka Orochi

The Mitsuoka Orochi is a peculiar and polarizing sports car manufactured by the Japanese automaker Mitsuoka Motors from 2006 to 2014. Its unconventional design was the brainchild of Mitsuoka's founder, Susumu Mitsuoka.

The car featured a long, low-slung profile with exaggerated curves and angles that seemed to clash rather than harmonize. Its overall design was reminiscent of a mythical creature rather than a sleek and elegant sports car.

The car had a prominent grille that took up a significant portion of the front fascia, making it look like it had a wide and gaping mouth. The unconventional headlight design, with small slits and round lights, added to the Orochi's peculiar front-end styling. Combined with the unnecessarily large and overstyled air intakes in the bumper, the Orochi's front end became a focal point of its unattractiveness.

The Mitsuoka Orochi was a luxury sports car with a high price tag. When it was first introduced, the starting price for a new Orochi was around 9,700,000 Japanese yen, equivalent to roughly $87,000 USD at the time.

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Introduced in 2018 as the company's first-ever luxury SUV, this vehicle was meant to combine the opulence and craftsmanship for which Rolls-Royce is renowned for the practicality and versatility of an off-road vehicle. However, it seems that the design department missed the mark when it came to creating a visually pleasing exterior.

One of the most glaring issues with Cullinan's design is its boxy shape. While some SUVs are able to pull off a rugged and muscular appearance, the Cullinan seems to have taken it to an extreme.

Its squared-off stance and lack of fluid lines make it look more like a military vehicle rather than a high-end luxury SUV. This boxy design not only lacks elegance but also fails to capture the essence of what a Rolls-Royce should embody – timeless beauty and sophistication.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan comes with a hefty price tag. When it was first introduced, the starting price for a new Cullinan was around $325,000.

Nissan Cube

Introduced in 1998, the Cube underwent several generational updates over the years, but it is the third iteration that is particularly known for its unconventional aesthetics.

While some may argue that its distinctive design sets it apart from other cars on the road, many find the Cube's box-like exterior to be unappealing and awkward. Its straight lines, asymmetrical rear window, and bulging headlights contribute to its odd appearance, making it difficult for it to be considered a visually pleasing vehicle.

The car features an unusual design element known as “slab-sidedness,” where the side windows are significantly taller and wider than traditional vehicles.

This design choice gives the Cube a look that is reminiscent of a rolling toaster or a mobile fishbowl. While the large windows provide excellent visibility for the driver and passengers, it unfortunately contributes to the car's overall ungainliness.

When the Nissan Cube was first introduced in the United States in 2009, it had a starting price of around $14,000 for the base model.

Cadillac Seville

The Cadillac Seville, produced by the American automaker Cadillac from 1975 to 2004, is often regarded as one of the ugliest cars in automotive history.

One notable aspect that contributes to Seville's unattractive image is its bizarre exterior design. The early models featured bulky, angular lines and a square-shaped front grille that gave the car a rather aggressive and unrefined appearance.

The overall body shape of the Seville did little to enhance its aesthetic appeal, with its flat surfaces and uninspired contours. The result was a car that lacked the elegance and sophistication expected from a luxury vehicle.

The car had a relatively long hood and a short rear deck, giving it a somewhat imbalanced and disproportionate look. Plus, the placement of the headlights and taillights was rather unconventional, further adding to the Seville's odd appearance.

When the Cadillac Seville was first introduced, it had a starting price of around $12,000 in 1975, equivalent to approximately $58,000 in today's currency.

Plymouth Prowler

The Plymouth Prowler, introduced in 1997, was a retro-styled sports car that aimed to capture the essence of classic hot rods.

The car featured a long and curvaceous front end, a low-slung body, and a short rear deck. This combination of proportions resulted in a somewhat awkward and exaggerated silhouette that did not appeal to many buyers. The front grille, with its large, round openings, and the flush-mounted headlights further added to the peculiar aesthetic of the car.

The car came equipped with oversized, exposed front wheels and skinnier rear wheels, reminiscent of classic hot rods. While this may have been a nostalgic nod to the past, it ultimately created a lopsided and unbalanced overall look.

In terms of pricing, the Plymouth Prowler had a starting price of around $39,000 when it was first introduced.

Jeep Patriot (2007)

This compact SUV sported a boxy shape that failed to inspire any excitement or aesthetic appeal. With its tall and flat roofline, squared-off edges, and blocky stance, the Patriot was the epitome of utilitarian design gone wrong.

One of the most glaringly unattractive features of the Jeep Patriot was its rear window design. Unlike sleek and stylish SUVs on the market, the Patriot had a small, oddly shaped rear window that looked out of place. This design choice not only compromised visibility for the driver but also gave the rear of the vehicle an awkward and disproportionate appearance.

Inside the Jeep Patriot, the story wasn't much better. The interior showcased a rather dated and uninspiring design, with cheap plastics and lackluster finishes. The cabin lacked the sophistication and attention to detail found in its competitors, further emphasizing the overall disappointment of the Patriot's design both inside and out.

When it was first released, the Jeep Patriot had a starting price of around $17,000.

Rolls-Royce Camargue

Unlike the sleek and elegant lines typically associated with luxury coupes, the Camargue sported a bulky and angular exterior. With its flat roofline, straight edges, and lack of curves, the Camargue lacked the grace and sophistication expected from a Rolls-Royce.

The wide, rectangular grille dominated the front end, giving the car a front-heavy and awkward look. Combined with the bulky body, the Camargue's overall design lacked the elegance and timeless appeal associated with Rolls-Royce vehicles.

The large, upright rear window seemed out of place and disrupted the vehicle's overall flow. Its odd shape and placement did not complement the rest of the car's design, resulting in an unbalanced and unattractive rear view.

Not only was the Camargue visually unappealing, but it also came with a hefty price tag. When it was first introduced, the Camargue was one of the most expensive vehicles on the market, with a starting price of around $140,000.

Despite its flaws, the Camargue does hold a certain level of rarity and exclusivity. With only 531 units produced during its 11-year production run, the Camargue remains a collector's item for some.

Mitsuoka Galue

The Mitsuoka Galue is a car that can best be described as a love-it-or-hate-it design. It was first introduced in 1996 and has since undergone several updates and redesigns to improve its overall appeal, but it still remains a car that many would consider ugly.

One of the main reasons why the Mitsuoka Galue is considered unattractive is its retro design language. While some retro styling can be quite charming and nostalgic, the Galue takes it to an extreme level that is often perceived as gaudy and outdated. Its boxy shape and exaggerated features give it a cartoonish appearance.

Inside the Mitsuoka Galue, the unconventional design choices continue. The interior is adorned with outdated materials and finishes that lack the luxury and elegance commonly associated with upscale vehicles. The dashboard layout is cluttered and lacks a cohesive design language, adding to the overall unattractiveness of the car's interior.