UK Air Travel in Disarray: “Cancel Flight” Searches Spike 381% After Air Traffic Woes

A quarter of a million travelers were stranded by a “one in 15 million” glitch in the UK's air traffic control system, grounded flights at major airports across the country and abroad.

The technical glitch, described as a “one in 15 million” event by the National Air Traffic Services (NATS), left passengers stranded after 1,500 flights were canceled in seconds on August 28.

The service claims the meltdown was caused by a single flight plan that wasn't processed correctly by part of its system, causing it to shut down automatically.

More than 250,000 travelers were affected by disruption caused by the glitch, as delays and cancellations continued for several days after as planes and crew were in the wrong places.

NATS chief executive Martin Rolfe told the BBC the odds of this happening were “one in 15 million”, as the system had successfully processed 15 million flight plans in the five years it has been operating, and this was the first time this had happened, which is why it took engineers hours to find and fix the glitch.

Rolfe said: “The system could not reject the flight plan without a clear understanding of what possible impact it may have had. Nor could it be allowed through and risk presenting air traffic controllers with incorrect safety-critical information.”

A backup system also failed, so no correct information could be sent to air traffic controllers, which brought the whole system to a grinding halt.

Rolfe added the system did “what it was designed to do” by activating a fail-safe when it receives data it cannot process.

NATS has reassured the public that it has taken measures to ensure this glitch doesn't happen again and emphasized that passenger safety was never compromised during the event.

Cancel Flight Searches Skyrocket Following Travel Chaos

Following the travel chaos that left many holidaymakers stranded last weekend, Google searches for ‘cancel flight' increased by a whopping 381%, and searches for refund my flight' increased by 1,758% over the same period.

"With the summer holidays drawing to a close, Brits across the UK have been looking forward to their last getaways of the season. Unfortunately, for many, this has not been the case, and this disruption has not only caused thousands of hopeful passengers to cancel their long-awaited holidays but has left thousands of UK residents stranded in other countries, unable to return home.

“These findings highlight the impact that airlines and air traffic control over their customers and the desperate urge of those affected by the chaos to be able to come to some kind of resolution promptly.”