Is This UK Start-up a Game Changer for Commercial Vehicles?

There have been so many prognostications about the future of the automotive industry that it’s hard to keep up with them all. Especially now, while the industry is in its electrification switchover – it seems like a new EV start-up is born every other week.

Still, the uncertainty makes it enticing to think about what might happen someday.

For example, is UK-based start-up Helixx’s mini cargo van prototype a game changer for small businesses looking for affordable commercial vehicles?

What Makes Helixx So Unique?

It’s no secret that the market is filled with expensive EVs. And while the commercial sector was initially predicted to drive the demand for EVs, that hasn’t happened (with the apparent exception of Tesla’s semi trucks being used by Pepsico in Sacramento, California.) Mostly because EVs are so expensive.

That might be a different story if they were cheaper to produce, purchase, and maintain. This is where UK start-up Helixx comes into the fold.

It’s a vehicle aimed at small businesses with an eye on developing countries. Helixx found a way to streamline its production process by foregoing traditional sheet metal fabrication processing; instead, utilizing a recyclable polymer molding system to create the vehicle's body.

The goal is for these cargo vans to be produced locally, a process greatly aided by how much simpler their vehicles are to produce than typical cargo vans. Far fewer components means cheaper and simpler production. Helixx also stresses that its manufacturing methods will be more environmentally friendly.

Small Vans for Small Businesses

These will be some very compact vehicles less than five feet wide while just over 10 feet long. They also feature only one seat. The driver's seat is centrally located within the cargo van’s cabin, which is intended to maximize cargo space.

As more electric vehicles are produced, and car companies look for more cost-effective ways to produce them, we wouldn’t be surprised if more manufacturers look to do something similar. A central driver’s seat makes it easier to be compatible with right-side and left-side driving markets. It’s a potentially interesting development to keep an eye on.

Helixx’s cargo van will be powered by six battery packs, reportedly giving it a driving range of 124 miles. That’s pretty respectable for a vehicle servicing small local business needs if the business is located in an area that isn’t too spread out.

If we’re looking at East Asian markets, for example, these vans could be seen as scaled-up cousins to the electric scooters that are so popular there. If Helixx CEO and co-founder Steve Peg makes good on his promise to make these cargo vans available for as little as “$0.25 per hour,” his company may do very well in that market.

However, Peg did not specify how $0.25 per hour to access these vehicles would work or how that could be profitable- something to keep an eye on.