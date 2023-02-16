UK Tech Start Up Creates Sports Fan-Like Customer Loyalty for Global Brands

As a pro footballer, Achille Traore saw the emotional loyalty in sports. When he later turned tech entrepreneur, he knew he wanted to translate that fervor into the business world.

“Football fans are fiercely loyal to their favorite club. Brands need customers that are loyal in the same way as football fans – customers that will stick with them through ups and downs” says Traore. “Businesses strive to achieve this kind of loyalty, but few have succeeded.”

Now as the CEO and founder of White Label Loyalty, a rewards and retention platform, Traore helps brands get a 360-degree view of their customers and deliver bespoke rewards experiences.

He adds, “…the emotional loyalty that you see in sports is something that we’ve based our ideas at White Label Loyalty on. It’s about understanding that loyalty goes beyond purchases. You don’t support a team just because their season tickets are cheaper. You support them because of the passion you feel when they play. You support them because of the experience you get.”

White Label Loyalty delivers a clear message to brands – loyalty goes beyond simple transactions.

The Relationship Era

Historically, most consumer-business relationships have been transactional only. But in today’s digital age, customers have access to more options than ever before. Unfortunately, this has made it increasingly difficult for brands to stand out and create real, emotional loyalty.

We are now in a ‘relationship era.’ Businesses need to shift from sporadic transactions to long-lasting relationships with customers.

The pandemic and ever-looming recession have also prompted consumers to expect more from the brands they choose, underlining the importance of developing meaningful relationships.

So how can brands improve customer relationships right now? According to White Label Loyalty, it all starts with data.

Importance of Customer Data

Customer data helps brands deliver better experiences. But many businesses cannot properly connect their data, and even the most modern brands struggle with issues like data silos.

Siloed data is information that's fragmented and stored in different places. The individual silos prevent businesses from deriving real insights. Instead, they're limiting their own ability to understand and connect with customers.

This is where platforms like White Label Loyalty come in. They take a more holistic approach, developing a complete picture of each customer across campaigns and touchpoints. Because the data is not isolated, every touchpoint adds another level of insight.

So whether you want to increase newsletter subscriptions or social media engagement, every customer activity can be rewarded. Connected tech stacks and event-based technology let you know exactly who your customers are, what they're doing, and how they interact with you.

Rewards Strengthen Customer Connections in a Recession

It's hard for brands to maintain their pricing power in this economy. Customers are more sensitive to price increases, and most are looking for ways to save money.

But instead of lowering prices, the most innovative brands are looking to their data to offer rewards that align with customer preferences and behaviors. Tailored rewards give consumers more value in return for their spending.

Plus, by offering personalized rewards, brands set themselves apart from the competition and make their brand more appealing to consumers who might otherwise be looking elsewhere for their next purchase. Thanks to modern technology, it's easier than ever.

Gartner predicts that by 2027, 1 in 3 businesses without a loyalty program will launch one to drive first-party data collection and retain high-value customers. It’s exactly why big brands such as McDonald’s (UK), PayPal, and Sony have launched rewards programs in the past 12 months.

Getting Global Brands Closer to Customers

White Label Loyalty is working with brands such as PepsiCo, Dubai Holding, Nets, and Ford to create unique loyalty programs that align with their brand identity and resonate with their target audiences.

With the platform’s combination of white-labeled solutions and deep customization capabilities, brands have been able to offer customized reward programs within weeks, delivering fantastic results, including 5x ROI and >60% redemption rate.

Build Meaningful Customer Relationships

Football fans are unwavering in their loyalty to their favorite club through good and bad seasons. They wear their team’s colors with pride, attend games in any weather, and even travel worldwide just to show their support.

By leveraging technology, non-sports brands can replicate the emotional loyalty we see in sports. The key is to understand that building relationships is crucial during the current global situation. Thankfully, UK tech businesses like White Label Loyalty are providing the means to make it happen.

