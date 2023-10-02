The U.K.’s New Emissions Mandate Sets Hard Targets For The Near Future

Things are heating up as the countdown to the days when only zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) are out on the road is underway.

The U.K. government, which had not previously named its targets for how many ZEVs are required to be sold in the coming years, has just released its goals and expects to be hitting those numbers very soon.

In roughly three months, on January 1, 2024, the government has mandated that 22% of all new vehicles sold must be ZEVs. That number will increase to 28% in 2025 and then increase in 5% increments yearly until 2028 when 52% of all cars will be required to be ZEVs.

The mandate requires 100% of new cars sold to be ZEVs by 2035. The numbers for the years between 2030 and 2035 are still being figured out.

The U.K.’s Big Plan

Any automakers who fail to meet these numbers will have to pay fines; however, how those fines will be imposed, or even how much they’ll be, has yet to be announced.

These announcements come after the U.K. decided to push its ICE vehicle ban from 2030 to 2035.

Part of this announcement reportedly involves a trading scheme where automakers can trade for wiggle room in hitting these targets.

For example, suppose an automaker finishes ahead of its target one year. In that case, they can “bank” the percentage they finished ahead and put it towards another year where they’re struggling to reach the mandated percentage of ZEV sales.

They can also trade these percentages with their fellow automakers if one of them is struggling to hit their targets.

However, the amount that auto manufacturers will be able to borrow percentages each year will decrease. In 2024, for example, they can borrow up to 75% to hit their yearly target, but by 2026, the allowance for percentage borrowing will be down to just 25%.

The government is also seeking to address concerns that apartment dwellers in urban residences will get left behind in the switch to EVs due to a lack of charging networks by offering significant discounts on home chargers.

All these mandates and proposed deals are believed to make the transition to EVs smoother for car companies and the public.

Coming Down To The Wire

Before the U.K. government released these mandates, they’d been under fire from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) for their “lack of clarity” over which vehicles would be acceptable to sell in the coming years.

Mike Hawes, the chief of SMMT, noted this when he released a statement saying that “with less than 100 days” until the deadline of when these mandates are slated to take effect, “manufacturers finally have clarity” on what types of vehicles they are able, and need, to sell during the transition years to being a ZEV only industry.

Better late than never, as they say.