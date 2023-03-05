Elevate Your Viewing Experience with These 10 Entertainment Masterpieces

Recently a Redditor asked, “What do you count as a masterpiece and why? It can be a movie, TV series, book, etc.” The internet responded by delivering this list of entertainment they consider masterpieces.

1. Portal 2 (2011)

PacxDragon said, “Portal 2. The first was groundbreaking, but the sequel took the basic idea and ran wild with it. The game's mechanics complimented the story, and the writing was a top-notch—absolute master class in video game production.”

Blackops606 agreed, “My answer as well. Portal 2 was a true sequel to Portal, and both were great on so many levels. The Orange Box is still one of my best purchases, even outside gaming.”

2. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Savetheworldtime said, “Princess Mononoke makes you realize nature is alive in ways we can't even begin to comprehend.” Big-Goose3408 added, “It's also deceptively clever in stipulating that humans exist as part of nature, not above or outside it.”

They continued, “One of the elements of Miyazaki's movies that tend to get lost in the details is that he's not saying you should oppose progress. But instead, find ways of living with it.” The OP agreed, “Yeah, pure genius. Society can't advance technologically without killing the planet.”

3. Jurrasic Park (1993)

SuvenPan stated, “Jurassic Park (1993) is a Cinematic Masterpiece. Also, watching the documentary on how they made the film adds to it. It was the beginning of CGI.” GloriaSlims noted, “It's also a masterpiece of a book! Great choice.”

4. Avatar: The Last Airbender TV Show (2005)

Redditor Dragonssuke admitted, “Hands down my favorite show. It has everything. A good plot, loveable characters, cool fights and abilities, and a fascinating world with diverse beliefs and cultures, and the character development is just unique. It starts pretty slowly, introducing us to the world, and the plot gets more intense throughout the show.”

5. Lord of the Rings Movie Trilogy (2001-2003)

Redditor insomnia_theory answered, “Lord of the Rings original movie trilogy. It just worked. You can experience the epicness of every scene can be felt without any cringe. The consistency of quality across the three films is just extraordinary. It was the ultimate cinematic experience. Of course, translating a book into such a well-executed movie is also a little masterpiece in itself.”

6. The Wire (2002)

One Redditor said, “The Wire. It's a show that still resonates today, even when dealing with issues from 20 years ago. Anyone who's grown up in or around poverty can find a relatable character, and each season is its own story.” Finally, 10per confessed, “The Wire is the only TV show that changed my political/worldview on a significant subject. And it did it twice: drug legislation and education.”

7. Holes (2003)

Myself510 nominated “Holes. It may sound silly, but literally, everything ties together, no matter how small the detail.” Another user added, “And it's the best book-to-movie adaptation I've ever seen. It stuck perfectly with the original all the way through.”

Finally, yrandan2 admitted, “I hold many other media in higher regard than Holes… And yet I can't disagree with you, both the movie and the book. It's a vastly underrated example of how to tell a good story.”

8. True Detective Season 1 (2014)

Daewrythe replied, “True Detective Season one. Some of the best dialogue/interactions between the protagonists are shot brilliantly, and it's one of the most atmospheric shows I've ever seen. I really can't say enough good things about it. Another user confessed, “It's probably one of the few things I watch annually. Time is a flat circle.”

9. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Genderneutralbro nominated, “The Muppet Christmas Carol. I've seen approximately one bazillion versions of this story and read the original. I love the concept in general- but nobody does the story justice as well as the muppets.” PleaseCanYouNot added, “Michael Caine playing the role of Scrooge so seriously, even though his fellow actors are puppets, will always make this film a work of art!”

10. Tetris (1984)

JackHD answered, “Tetris. Why? Because it has zero fat on it. You couldn't even try to improve upon it; you would just add more fat to it. I love a complex mind-blowing masterpiece.” Redditor Nitewake added, “It has two requirements for an addicting game. First, it is deceptively difficult. It looks easy, creating massive frustration about why the player is struggling. Second, it has no end.”

A Reddit thread inspired this list of entertainment masterpieces.

