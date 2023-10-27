The Ultimate Halloween Costume Forecast for 2023

With Halloween around the corner, I want to discuss what costumes everyone will wear this year! Some fashion experts and Halloween lovers have predicted what costumes will appear most. Many of these are inspired by popular movies and shows that came out this year or late last year, but real-life events inspire a few. Check out the 24 costumes we’ll see a lot of this year, and maybe find some inspiration for your Halloween look!

1. Barbie

Everyone knew this was going to be number one. Of course, Halloween will be crawling with people dressed as Barbie, thanks to the movie's wild success. So, expect to see lots of pink outfits, perhaps pink cowboy outfits, and blonde hair!

2. Princess Ariel

The new version of The Little Mermaid was also a success and reminded people how much they adore Princess Ariel and her playful personality. Princess Ariel is a fabulous costume idea for this Halloween, and there will likely be lots of flowing red hair, green scales, and purple seashell tops.

3. Prince Eric

Along with Ariel, there will likely be a lot of Prince Eric. This costume is easy, requiring a loose white top, blue pants, and a red sash. Ariel and Eric together make an adorable and classic Halloween costume that everyone will recognize.

4. Ursula

Lastly, Ursula will also be a popular Halloween costume. The new The Little Mermaid movie transformed Ursula into an even more compelling character, making her visually dark but dazzling. Many people who don’t want to be Ariel will likely choose Ursula for their costume.

5. Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso was one of the most popular shows ending in 2023, so expect to see many mustachioed men in tracksuits. This costume is also relatively easy, as all you need is a fake mustache, a navy blue tracksuit, and a jolly demeanor!

6. Ken From Barbie

Aside from Barbie herself, we can also expect to see lots of guys dressed up as Ken! Ryan Gosling brought so much life to the character, and he had so many memorable costumes, from the “I am Kenough” hoodie to the mojo-dojo-casa-house fur coat, so it’s an obvious costume choice this year.

7. Allan From Barbie

Ken and Barbie weren’t the only favorites from the Barbie movie. Allan, played by Michael Cera, is another costume we’ll probably see a lot. He wore shorts, a striped polo top, and a stupid smile, so it is another costume that is easy to throw together but also easy to recognize.

8. Indiana Jones

Since there was a new Indiana Jones movie this year, many people will probably use this classic character for their costume. If you own a leather jacket, you’re already halfway there! All you need is the jacket, the whip, and the hat, and you’re good to go.

9. M3GAN

M3GAN wasn’t the most successful film, but we got a great character out of it. M3GAN has a distinct look with her white tights, A-line dress, black Mary-Janes, and long blonde hair. It might be an odd costume on an adult, but it’ll likely still be popular.

10. Mario

The Super Mario Bros. Movie means there will probably be plenty of Mario costumes this year! This classic costume is always fun, with the blue overalls, red shirt, and fat mustache. Some people might be Luigi instead!

11. Princess Peach

Along with Mario and Luigi, many people will be Princess Peach, one of the most fun costumes. Unlike others on my list, this costume takes considerable effort to bring together but is well worth the difficulty.

12. Elvis

While Elvis came out last year, we can still expect to see plenty of folks dressed up as the King of Rock this year, too! However, there are many outfits from the movie and from Elvis’ real life that one could wear, so not every Elvis will look the same.

13. Priscilla Presley

Along with Elvis, people will also probably dress up as his wife, Priscilla Presley. Her look is iconic and distinct, so it’s ideal if you want a recognizable outfit. Elvis and Priscilla together make an adorable and stylish couple costume.

14. Taylor Swift

It will be freaky seeing ten Taylor Swift in the room, but it’s practically a guarantee that many people will be dressed as her. Her historic Eras tour has given us so many stunning looks and dazzling outfits that many fans will be sporting versions of her Eras outfits.

15. Carrie Bradshaw

SATC has been over for decades, but And Just Like That… is still new, and people ate up the third season like candy. So, it’s not relevant and acceptable to dress up as the ever-fabulous and fierce Carrie Bradshaw. So, there will likely be some tulip skirts on Halloween.

16. Miranda Hobbes

Along with Carrie, people will also dress up as the witty and feisty Miranda. Miranda might seem less recognizable as a costume, but you can capture her vibe quite well with the red hair and pantsuit. And you can be snarky and sassy all night long!

17. Charlotte York

Lastly, Charlotte York is another classic SATC character who is just as compelling and lovable in And Just Like That…. If you know any groups of three girlfriends who like to dress up together, don’t be surprised if they come to your Halloween party as one of these three lovely ladies.

18. A Pink Lady

The original Grease is decades old, but the new musical show, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, means we will see lots of fierce Pink Lady costumes this year. Any girl groups you know who enjoy this show will probably show up to the function in cheeky retro outfits with pink coats.

19. An Alien

Aliens tend to be a cute and fun costume every year. But with all the strange UFO sightings and government cover-up rumors that have swirled around this year, there might be more alien costumes than usual.

20. John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 4 came out this year so we may see some John Wick costumes on All Hallows Eve. This costume is simple as long as you have a nice black suit and can grow a beard. Remember to leave the tip of your gun orange for safety reasons!

21. A Bear Covered in Cocaine

If you haven’t seen or heard of Cocaine Bear, you probably think I’m crazy. The wild movie is about a bear who gets addicted to cocaine, so some eccentric people who loved this movie might dress up in a bear costume and toss some flour on their noses.

22. Wednesday Addams

Even though the show Wednesday released in 2022, it debuted after Halloween, so nobody got to dress up in any of Wednesday’s stunning outfits! The beautiful black tulle dress she wore to the school dance will likely be the most popular costume, but there are many other outfit options from the show.

23. Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiered on Netflix in 2023, and Bridgerton fans enjoyed the deep dive into the complex life of Queen Charlotte. We saw some fabulous and extravagant outfits in the series, so many costumes will likely echo these luxurious looks.

24. Billy The Puppet

Saw X premiered on September 29th. Assuming the Saw franchise fans enjoy it as much as the other movies, we can expect to see some creepy Billy the Puppet costumes, which I’m not looking forward to.