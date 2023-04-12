The Ultimate Wrestlemania Surprises: Recent Moments We Never Saw Coming

WrestleMania is now a two-day event, and like any other of these Super Bowl-like events, there will be twists, turns, and surprises galore.

In honor of WrestleMania 39, recently taking place in Los Angeles, California, we took a look back at some recent WrestleManias and chose some of our best surprises. Whether you attended the event or watched from home, these surprises stood out as some of the best of WWE.

Seth Rollins Cashes in at WrestleMania 31

Seth Rollins was victorious at the 2014 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, outlasting Kofi Kingston, Jack Swagger, Rob Van Dam, Dolph Ziggler, and Dean Ambrose. Rules of Money in the Bank state that he can cash in the contract at a time and place of his choosing anytime within the next year and beginning the night he won the briefcase. The surprise about Money in the Bank is that you never know when you will have an unexpected championship match on your hands.

Rollins surprised everyone when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on March 29, 2015, at WrestleMania 31 during the championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Lesnar, the current champion, and Reigns were worn out when Rollins took advantage, kicked Reigns out of the ring, and curb-stomped Lesnar. Rollins set up what might be another Lesnar curb stomp when Brock picks him up and is about to deliver an F5. However, Lesnar is speared by Reigns, dropping Rollins to the mat. Rollins curb-stomps and pins Reigns to take home the WWE World Heavyweight Championship—an incredible ending to the first time a Money In the Bank winner has cashed in at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar Beats The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania Undefeated Streak at WrestleMania 30

For 21 consecutive WrestleManias, the Undertaker beat opponent after opponent. It looked as if nobody could take down the Undertaker’s streak. Unfortunately, in a shocking finish at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, The Beast Incarnate stopped the Undertaker, leaving his streak at 21-1. Fans were stunned that Lesnar was apparently chosen to beat the Dead Man, but it came out later that the Undertaker had suffered a concussion earlier in the match. He says, “Somewhere within the first five minutes of [my match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30], I get concussed. I don’t even remember this night.” Was Lesnar supposed to win, or did he change the results because the Undertaker was unaware of what was happening? It’s still being talked about to this day.

Hardy Boyz Return and Win The Tag Title at WrestleMania 33

Two of the most popular WWE wrestlers of all time are brothers Matt and Jeff Hardy. However, the Hardy Boyz had been away from WWE for eight years before WrestleMania 33 in 2017. The New Day was introduced next during the four-way tag-team title match. Their music blaring, they started down the entrance ramp when the Hardy Boyz music interrupted, the New Day stepped aside, and Jeff and Matt entered to one of the biggest WrestleMania pops there was.

Stone Cold vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38

Let’s all thank Kevin Owens for letting us see Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle one more time, his first in 19 years. At WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold appeared on the KO Show on Day One of WrestleMania. Stone Cold found out that KO was challenging him to a match the next night, and, to every fan’s delight, he accepted. There were suplexes and stunners, and Stone Cold showed why he could still wrestle.

In the end, Stone Cold took home the win in the No Holds Barred match, the crowd went wild, and Austin tossed a few beers back in typical Stone Cold style.

KofiMania at WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston, one of the most beloved WWE personalities in its history, finally got his shot for the WWE Championship but had to jump through some huge hoops to get it. Among some of them was a five-person gauntlet match where he had to defeat Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe, and Randy Orton in one night. When he finally did, Vince McMahon added Daniel Bryan to the match, who beat the exhausted Kofi. His New Day teammates then went to bat for Kofi by winning a tag team gauntlet match which guaranteed Kofi a match at WrestleMania. KofiMania took off, and Kofi brought down the house by beating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

Daniel Bryan and The Yes! Movement

Before he was a heel and Kofi Kingston took away his belt, Daniel Bryan had a movement all his own. The Yes! movement culminated in Bryan’s winning the WWE Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30. Bryan was the underdog in the match that pitted him against the monstrous Batista and the Viper, Randy Orton. After Batista power bombed Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan kicked Batista in the head, sending him spiraling to the floor. Bryan then applied a headlock on Batista, making him tap and thrilling fans.

Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37

It’s common for celebrities to show up at WrestleMania, both at ringside and as special guests. Those who get in the ring to get a bit physical might throw a punch or maybe perform one or two fancy moves. But, occasionally, a celebrity comes to the ring and actually knows how to wrestle and put on a show like other superstars. As much as I hate to admit it, social media personality Logan Paul has been one of those who is pretty good at wrestling. But rapper Bad Bunny surprised the entire WWE universe when he put on one of the best matches at WM 37. The musician took to the skies with some aerial stunts and impressive feats of agility in his first big WWE match against Damien Priest. Bad Bunny was truly the talk of the night.

Women in The WrestleMania Main Event Spotlight

There are decades of WrestleMania matches to choose from when selecting some of our favorites, and we can go on and on. But for now, let’s end with – and not forget – the women. This is only one of several incredible matches these WWE superstars have put on, but it’s definitely in the top three. Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair fought for the inaugural women’s title, replacing the Diva's Championship. Ultimately, Charlotte threw Sasha out of the ring and locked Becky in the figure-eight submission to win.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.