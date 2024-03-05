24 Ultra-Processed Foods To Avoid in 2024, and What To Eat Instead

You may wonder what the difference is between processed and ultra-processed foods. Processed foods are simply foods that differ from their original form because of various changes.

For example, if you dry, heat, or can an item, it becomes processed food. We consume a lot of processed food as part of our normal diet.

On the other hand, ultra-processed food contains a long list of ingredients, including additives that mimic the qualities of “real” food. These additives usually give the product a desirable texture or taste but harm our health.

Artificially Flavored Cheese Crackers

While cheese crackers taste delicious, they usually have a long list of ingredients, and most aren’t good for you. Instead of putting them in your cart at the store, reach for the naturally flavored crackers. Pair these (or a homemade version of crackers) with cheese slices for a healthier snack.

Sweetened Breakfast Cereal

Marketers push breakfast cereal as a healthy way to start your day, but their claims have been debunked many times. However, unsweetened breakfast cereal may provide you with fiber in small portions. Sweetened breakfast cereal is a calorie and sugar bomb that can increase your risk of developing several diseases. Try rolled oats oatmeal instead, and use honey if you must have a sweet breakfast treat.

Flavored Granola Bars

Many people consider granola bars healthy, yet if they have preservatives and loads of sugar, they’re about as healthy as candy bars. If you love your granola, try making it yourself using oats, nuts and seeds, and natural sweeteners.

Flavored Chips

If you read the ingredients on the back of flavored chip bags, you’ll notice the list goes on and on. That lands flavored chips firmly in the turf of ultra-processed foods. Swap these snacks for plain tortilla chips, which are processed yet not overdone. Likewise, you can make your own homemade pita chips.

Energy Drinks

A study found that ultra-processed foods, including high-sugar energy drinks, are linked to 32 harmful effects on health. If you drink energy drinks to feel refreshed in the morning, you can get the same effect from unsweetened coffee or black tea. Freshly squeezed orange juice is a healthier snack if you enjoy the sugar rush.

White Bread

White bread is the ultra-processed poster child of bread. It usually uses low-quality carbs and sugar, which aren’t good for your health. Avoid any bread with added sugar and opt for bread made of whole wheat and minimal ingredients. After all, bread only needs four main ingredients — flour, water, yeast, and salt.

Mashed Potato Flakes

Mashed potato flakes have a nutrition content similar to regular mashed potatoes. What makes them ultra-processed is their high salt content and dubious additives and stabilizers. Even frozen potatoes are a better alternative. For the best mashed potatoes, start with real potatoes and decide what goes into them yourself.

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken is a great, healthy food. However, everything changes when it’s ultra-processed as chicken nuggets. Although beloved by many, these nuggets pack a lot of fat, sodium, connective tissue, and even bones (yuck!). If you crave chicken, it’s easy to roast a chicken from scratch or make some wings in the oven. They are crispy without adding bone fragments to your diet.

Flavored Candy Bars

Much like flavored chips, flavored candy bars usually have long ingredient lists. Some contain questionable sweeteners, like high-fructose corn syrup, which increases your risk of obesity and diabetes. If you must add sugar to your diet, stick with fruit.

Frozen Coffee Drinks

Frozen coffee drinks may be a guilty secret for many, but they are not the best way to start your morning. They can pack as much as 46 teaspoons of sugar and other dubious ingredients. If you want a guilt-free morning that will not come back to haunt you down the road, grab a regular coffee instead.

Ice Cream

This one pains us. Yes, ice cream qualifies as an ultra-processed food, and we’re as heartbroken as you by this news. Ice cream can increase your risks for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and you should only consume it in moderation, if at all. You can (sort of) replace ice cream with sugar-free sorbet or homemade ice cream sweetened with bananas.

Fruit-Flavored Yogurt

Yogurt is a great snack or breakfast food. It’s packed with protein, calcium, and probiotics. However, once you add sugar and fruit to the mix, it becomes an ultra-processed food. Some fruit-flavored yogurt has more sugar in one serving than the daily recommended amount. Stick with the plain yogurt, and avoid all this extra sugar.

Instant Soup

Instant soups are great when you’re on the go and need to eat something fast. However, they have a long list of ingredients; some even contain toxic metals like cadmium and lead. Homemade soup is always a healthier alternative to instant soup. You can pick your favorite vegetables to make it to your taste.

Ham

Ham is delicious! We may be as distressed to hear it is an ultra-processed food as we were about ice cream. Yet ham has a high sodium content, preservatives, and flavor enhancers like sugar.

Healthier alternatives include minimally processed ham, turkey and chicken breast, and homemade roasts.

Cookies

Homemade cookies may only contain a handful of ingredients. Store-bought ones often have a long list of ingredients, which puts them in the ultra-processed category. Make your own or replace them with low-sugar fruit, like berries, for a healthier alternative.

Candy

Cookies and candy? Now we’re feeling low. Unfortunately, candy is also an ultra-processed food that may even be a gateway to other unhealthy foods for teenagers. Healthier alternatives to candy include fruit, ice cream, or dark chocolate.

Margarine

Finally, an entry we don’t feel bad about! Margarine isn’t good for you and has many ingredients, including salt, hydrogenated vegetable oils, coloring, and additives. Try butter instead.

Fried Chicken

Fried chicken may taste amazing, but eating it regularly may increase your risk of heart disease. It’s also high in calories, salt, and additives. If you’re craving fried chicken at the store, pick up deli rotisserie chicken instead. It’s still not as good for you as a roasted chicken from scratch, but it’s not ultra-processed.

Energy Bars

Similar to energy drinks, energy bars have a lot of ingredients. Many of them are dubious or downright bad for you, like sugar. The best way to replace them is to make fewer-than-10-ingredient energy bars at home.

Instant Noodles

At the risk of alienating even more tasty food lovers, we must include instant noodles containing lots of sodium and flavor enhancers that can cause neurological damage in large doses. If you want to eat healthier noodle dishes, you can always make them from scratch. Alternatively, choose low-sodium instant noodles or make your own flavor mix instead of adding the provided packet.

Fish Nuggets

Fish nuggets are ultra-processed for the same reasons chicken nuggets are. They use many ingredients, lay the sodium on thick, and are typically high-calorie snacks. Bake fish or use an air-fryer to make your fish nuggets from scratch, using only a few ingredients like tasty cod filet, egg wash, and panko breadcrumbs.

Hot Dogs

Not all hot dogs are ultra-processed, but most are. They have lots of fat and salt and use many additives and flavor enhancers. Some hot dogs are healthier, such as Applegate brand options or vegan varieties. However, you can try replacing them with lean chicken or turkey and apple sausages if you want to ditch hot dogs altogether.

Frozen Pizzas

Frozen pizzas may be your go-to when you’ve had a long day at work and just want a quick dinner, yet they’re also ultra-processed. Just check the list of ingredients on the back of one if you don’t believe us. Healthy alternatives to frozen pizza include made-from-scratch pizza, quiche, and meat or vegetable pies.

Individually Wrapped Cheese Slices

These cheese squares only have 60% of real cheese in them. The remaining 40% includes many ingredients, landing them on our list. Get real cheese instead, cut it into slices, and steer clear of this ultra-processed mystery “cheese.”