Plot Wrenching Films: 15 Unbelievable Twists That Amazed

It's always fun to watch a movie that not only has an intriguing storyline but it offers a good twist that you didn't see coming. A group of movie enthusiasts on a popular online forum discussed some of their favorite films from the past to the present. Spoilers ahead!

1. The Others (2001)

This psychological horror film revolves around a woman named Grace who believes her house is haunted. The riveting plot twist reveals that Grace and her children are the ghosts trapped in a cycle of fear and isolation. This revelation stunned audiences with its clever subversion of expectations, making it a cinematic masterpiece.

2. Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Sorry to Bother You is a satirical dark comedy following Cassius Green, a telemarketer who discovers that his “white voice” brings unparalleled success. The plot curveball is when you realize the company's plans to exploit workers, merging them with horses for profit. It's a wildly imaginative and thought-provoking film.

3. The Skeleton Key (2005)

The unexpected turn of this supernatural thriller centers on Caroline, a hospice worker who uncovers dark secrets in a Louisiana mansion. It comes out that her own consciousness has been trapped in the body of the mansion's elderly owner, Ben Devereaux. That detail transforms a seemingly typical horror film into a mind-bending exploration of voodoo magic and body-switching, leaving audiences spellbound.

4. The Game (1997)

The Game is a psychological thriller starring Michael Douglas as Nicholas Van Orton. Viewers were shocked to learn that the entire elaborate “game” he's been playing to test his life has been orchestrated by a secretive organization. This revelation flips the whole narrative on its head, keeping viewers guessing until the very end and making it a thrilling cinematic experience.

5. Perfect Strangers (2016)

This Italian drama centers around seven friends who decide to share their phone messages and calls during a dinner party. The twist emerges when their secrets and lies unravel, revealing unexpected betrayals and hidden truths among the group. Some users were stunned by the dark secrets hidden behind seemingly perfect facades, making it a riveting exploration of human relationships and trust.

6. The Guest (2014)

This epic thriller follows a mysterious man, David, who befriends a grieving family, claiming to be a friend of their deceased son. The plot turns dark when it is revealed that David is a highly trained soldier with sinister intentions, and his real identity is shrouded in deception. A few members mentioned that they were on the edge of their seats after that one!

7. The Invisible Guest (2016)

The Invisible Guest is a Spanish thriller about a successful businessman who wakes up in a locked hotel room with a dead woman and no memory of the previous night. The twist is that the protagonist, Adrián Doria, reveals that his lover, Laura Vidal, had actually framed him for her murder.

8. Hereditary (2018)

Here's a supernatural horror film that truly delves into family dysfunction. The movie unravels into a horrifying ancestral ritual and highlights that the family's tragic fate was orchestrated by sinister forces from the past. So, what seemed like a harrowing family drama was actually much deeper.

9. Arlington Road (1999)

Arlington Road is a psychological thriller about a college professor who becomes suspicious of his new neighbors, suspecting them of domestic terrorism. The heart-pounding plot twist exposes that his own neighbor is a mastermind behind a terrorist plot, challenging the boundaries of trust and paranoia. This revelation transforms the film into a gripping and thought-provoking exploration of homegrown terror, leaving audiences questioning the nature of security and deception.

10. Unbreakable (2000)

M. Night Shyamalan outdid himself with Unbreakable. The protagonist, David Dunn, discovers he possesses superhuman abilities after surviving a train crash. The true revelation is that Elijah Price, a brittle-boned comic book enthusiast, is the mastermind behind the disasters, shocking audiences with a chilling and unexpected ending in the superhero genre.

11. Predestination (2014)

This film is intricately tied to the main character's intersex identity. The agent undergoes a gender transformation as part of the mission, ultimately becoming both the mother and father of their own child with the help of time travel. This big reveal not only adds an additional layer of complexity to the time loop but also challenges traditional notions of gender and identity, making the twist even more astonishing and thought-provoking.

12. Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan is a well-known director who has been praised for his brilliance. Still, viewers were somewhat confused by one of his most popular films, Inception. Dom Cobb finally reunites with his children, suggesting that he may have escaped the dream world, but leaves us questioning the reality of the ending. Did he really achieve his goal, or did he settle for creating his own fantasy where he could be with his kids in the dream world? This confusion adds layers of intrigue and debate to the film's complex narrative, making it a masterpiece that continues to awe spectators.

13. The Visit (2015)

This is a found footage horror film by M. Night Shyamalan that follows two siblings visiting their estranged grandparents. The astonishing twist is that the “grandparents” are not their relatives at all but escaped psychiatric patients, posing as their loving grandparents. I loved the tension and horror that delivered a chilling and unpredictable experience, leaving us moviegoers unnerved.

14. Arrival (2016)

Arrival is a sci-fi film that keeps you intrigued, and just when you think you figured it out, it comes out that the alien language Louise Banks learns enables her to perceive time non-linearly. Her ability to see the future and make decisions that avert disaster demonstrates the profound impact of effective communication and empathy in resolving conflicts, making her perception of time a crucial element in saving humanity.

15. The Machinist (2004)

The Machinist follows Trevor Reznik, an insomniac machinist with severe weight loss. The plot twist shows that Trevor's guilt over a fatal accident led him to create a delusional reality. This self-inflicted amnesia becomes a path to redemption, as confronting his actions offers a chance for atonement and healing. The twist showcases the impact of guilt and psychological trauma on one's perception of reality and quest for salvation.

