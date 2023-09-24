Unbelievably Awful: 15 Cult Hits You Can’t Unsee

Not everyone is going to love every cult classic. That's exactly why they're called cult classics in the first place. Still, many movie buffs on an online forum agree that some cult films are better than others. From Garden State (2004) to Pink Flamingos (1972), these films get a thumbs down.

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Gaining a massive cult following after its release, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a horror musical about a young couple who get a flat tire and seek help at a strange mansion filled with wacky characters and its host, a mad scientist. One commenter says they wish they loved the film because the culture of dressing up and performing at midnight showings seems like a blast. But they think the film is cringeworthy.

2. The Big Lebowski (1998)

While many people on the thread disagreed with this one, a commenter says they don't understand the massive hype around The Big Lebowski. It's a comedic crime film about a man who shares a name with a feared criminal. After someone mistakes him for the criminal, the regular guy goes on a whirlwind journey to find the crime boss, search for a new rug, and begin a new job.

3. Garden State (2004)

Garden State is a brooding rom-com about a man who returns to his hometown for his mom's funeral after avoiding the place for many years. There, he connects with people he hasn't seen in years and begins a romance with a quirky young woman. One movie buff says, “It's a bad film full of tons of cliches that thinks it's way smarter than it is.”

4. The Boondock Saints (1999)

Forum members argue that this film is much more fun to watch as a teen than an adult. It's a crime thriller about Irish Catholic twin brothers in Boston who go on a vigilante killing spree of crime bosses and gang leaders in their city. While some people support their killings, one FBI agent is determined to stop their murders.

5. Pink Flamingos (1972)

“My mom always said if you needed to shut down a party and get people to leave your house, just put on Pink Flamingos,” writes one contributor. The film's creator, John Waters, intended for it to be ridiculous, jarring, and utterly disgusting. It's about a feud between a woman living in a trailer park and a couple who run a disturbing business. Both want to earn the title of the filthiest people alive.

6. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

This odd teen comedy quickly gained a following for its absurd jokes tinted with a hint of nihilism that many teens can relate to. But some people don't find the humor funny at all, saying it's particular and, while some people love it, others think it's annoying. It's about two wildly unpopular kids who run for class president while coping with their strange home lives.

7. High Fidelity (2000)

This rom-com can be challenging for some people to enjoy because the protagonist is so unlikeable. When a man who owns a record store gets dumped by his long-time girlfriend, he struggles to cope independently. He must go on a journey of self-discovery if he ever hopes to get back into her good graces.

8. The Human Centipede (2009)

The Human Centipede is a disturbing horror movie that makes many gag because of its off-putting concept. It's about two women whose car breaks down in the middle of the forest, so they wander into the darkness and come across a house. There, they seek help, but the man there drugs them instead. When they wake up, he shares his plans to create a human centipede out of them and one man he previously abducted. What happens next makes viewers shiver.

9. Drive (2011)

Commenters on the forum say Drive is strange and not up their alley because it feels like it's two movies haphazardly mashed together. It's about a stoic getaway driver who grows fond of his neighbor. When the neighbor's husband returns from prison, he hires the driver for a terrifying job that forever alters their lives.

10. Event Horizon (1997)

While one respondent admits that the premise of Event Horizon is fantastic, they say the directing ruined the film. It's a sci-fi horror film about a crew sent to investigate the mysterious reappearance of a long-lost space shuttle. When they board the shuttle, the crew soon realizes they shouldn't have poked their noses into something they didn't understand.

11. The Game (1997)

One contributor says this film has a “ridiculous premise” and that the plot twist at the end is unbelievable and dumb. The Game is a mysterious thriller about an elite banker whose brother gifts him a thrilling game for his birthday. But as the game merges more and more with real life, the banker regrets accepting the gift.

12. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is an action romance film about the bass guitarist for a rock band. He never struggles to get the girl. That is until he falls for a woman whose exes refuse to let him and the woman date. Critics think this move stinks because the protagonist “never sees women as real, whole people. It's like a movie directed at guys who have never actually had a girlfriend getting to picture themselves as the hero getting everything they want,” writes one commenter.

13. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

While no one had anything particularly bad to say about this creepy holiday cult classic, some wonder why people tend to make this film their entire personality. The Nightmare Before Christmas follows Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween, as he grows tired of his spooky role. He then discovers the merry world of Christmastown, where he plots to kidnap Santa and steal his identity.

14. Showgirls (1995)

As a film that some claim is so bad that it's good, this one leans heavily on the side of bad. Showgirls is a drama film about a young woman who moves to Las Vegas with ambitions to become a top showgirl. As she enters the industry and rises the ranks, she realizes the lifestyle she always imagined isn't quite as glamorous as she initially believed.

15. Boyhood (2014)

Boyhood is a unique movie because it was filmed with the same cast over twelve years. One respondent says the film, while ambitious, ended up being pretty dull. It's a coming-of-age story about a boy and his family as he grows up and touches on many big moments, like birthdays and graduations.

